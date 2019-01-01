QQQ
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (ARCA: IWM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares Russell 2000 ETF's (IWM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares Russell 2000 ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)?

A

The stock price for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (ARCA: IWM) is $192.93 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 21, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2018.

Q

When is iShares Russell 2000 ETF (ARCA:IWM) reporting earnings?

A

iShares Russell 2000 ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares Russell 2000 ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) operate in?

A

iShares Russell 2000 ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.