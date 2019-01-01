My account
US indices are trading lower for the session amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions. US President Biden on Tuesday announced sanctions targeting some Russian banks and individuals.
Benzinga
-
3 hours ago
US indices were trading higher as stocks rebound following recent weakness, which has come amid Russia-Ukraine escalation. US President Biden on Tuesday announced sanctions targeting some Russian banks and individuals.
Benzinga
-
3 hours ago
US indices are trading lower amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions. US President Biden late Tuesday announced sanctions on some Russian banks and individuals.
Benzinga
-
23 hours ago
US indices are trading lower after Russia ordered troops into separatist regions of Ukraine after recognizing the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent.
Benzinga
-
1 day ago
US indices are trading lower amid ongoing concerns over Russia-Ukraine tensions, with investors and governments weighing the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Benzinga
-
5 days ago
US indices are trading lower amid growing Russia-Ukraine tensions and concerns over a potential Russian attack on Ukraine.
Benzinga
-
6 days ago
US indices are trading lower amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions. Investors also weigh the Fed's January 2020 meeting minutes, which were released Wednesday afternoon.
Benzinga
-
6 days ago
US indices are trading lower amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions. Investors also await today's release of the Fed minutes from January's meeting.
Benzinga
-
Feb 16, 2022, 10:43AM
US indices are trading higher after Russia announced it would pull back some troops positioned on the Ukrainian border.
Benzinga
-
Feb 15, 2022, 10:06AM
This Day In Market History: US Treasury Begins Issuing STRIPS
Benzinga
-
Feb 15, 2022, 9:21AM
US indices are mixed amid concerns of Fed rate hikes in order to combat inflation. Russia-Ukraine tensions have also caused geopolitical uncertainty and further pressured markets.
Benzinga
-
Feb 14, 2022, 10:21AM
US indices are trading lower as investors react to Thursday inflation data, Fed tapering outlook and a recent rise in Treasury yields. St. Louis Fed President Bullard on Thursday indicated support for a full point rate hike by July.
Benzinga
-
Feb 11, 2022, 1:41PM
US indices were mixed as investors react to Thursday inflation data, Fed tapering outlook and a recent rise in Treasury yields. St. Louis Fed President Bullard on Thursday indicated support for a full point rate hike by July.
Benzinga
-
Feb 11, 2022, 11:24AM
US indices are trading lower following comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard indicating he favors a 1% rate increase by July 1st. Investors also continue to react to worse-than-expected inflation data from earlier.
Benzinga
-
Feb 10, 2022, 12:52PM
U.S. Equity Futures Mixed Ahead of January Consumer Price Index Data at 8:30 AM ET
Benzinga
-
Feb 10, 2022, 5:17AM
US indices are trading higher as investors weigh recent earnings reports and as tech stocks rebound following January's selloff.
Benzinga
-
Feb 9, 2022, 10:17AM
This Day In Market History: 1960s Bull Market Ends
Benzinga
-
Feb 9, 2022, 9:29AM
U.S. Equity Futures Higher; Disney Reports After Close; Inflation Data on Thursday
Benzinga
-
Feb 9, 2022, 6:37AM
US indices were trading higher as stocks gain following a sharp sell off in January. Tech stocks are also rebounding in today's session after falling recently due to rising yields and worse-than-expected earnings from Meta Platforms.
Benzinga
-
Feb 7, 2022, 10:51AM
U.S. Equity Futures Higher Following Amazon Earnings Report, Ahead of Nonfarm Payroll Data at 8:30 AM ET
Benzinga
-
Feb 4, 2022, 5:33AM
Dow Jones Industrial Average Down 500 Points, S&P 500 Futures Below 4,480 Level; Stocks Down ~2.3% For Session
Benzinga
-
Feb 3, 2022, 3:46PM
US indices are trading lower as weakness in Meta Platforms pressures tech stocks and weighs on earnings sentiment.
Benzinga
-
Feb 3, 2022, 10:09AM
U.S. Equity Futures Lower Following Disappointing Earnings Results from Meta; Nasdaq Futures Fall More than 300 Pts
Benzinga
-
Feb 3, 2022, 5:35AM
