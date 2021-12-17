Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2021

Upgrades

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Definitive Healthcare showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Definitive Healthcare shows a 52-week-high of $28.71 and a 52-week-low of $25.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.70.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) was changed from Neutral to Buy. DCP Midstream earned $0.18 in the third quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.84 and a 52-week-low of $17.75. At the end of the last trading period, DCP Midstream closed at $25.30.

Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, Six Flags Entertainment had an EPS of $1.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.75 and a 52-week-low of $30.88. At the end of the last trading period, Six Flags Entertainment closed at $38.73.

Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Martin Marietta Materials had an EPS of $4.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.84. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $442.96 and a 52-week-low of $261.64. Martin Marietta Materials closed at $440.37 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for CMC Materials Inc (NASDAQ:CCMP) from Sell to Neutral. CMC Materials earned $1.62 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.96 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CMC Materials shows a 52-week-high of $198.60 and a 52-week-low of $119.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $186.31.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Northern Oil & Gas Inc (AMEX:NOG) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Northern Oil & Gas had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The current stock performance of Northern Oil & Gas shows a 52-week-high of $27.87 and a 52-week-low of $8.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.52.

For DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP), Mizuho upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, DCP Midstream showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.84 and a 52-week-low of $17.75. At the end of the last trading period, DCP Midstream closed at $25.30.

Needham upgraded the previous rating for Advanced Energy Industries Inc (NASDAQ:AEIS) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Advanced Energy Indus had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.66. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $125.55 and a 52-week-low of $81.71. Advanced Energy Indus closed at $84.93 at the end of the last trading period.

For ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR), Needham upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, ACM Research showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $144.81 and a 52-week-low of $60.84. At the end of the last trading period, ACM Research closed at $71.02.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) from Neutral to Overweight. The current stock performance of F45 Training Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $11.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.62.

For T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, T. Rowe Price Gr showed an EPS of $3.27, compared to $2.55 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $224.56 and a 52-week-low of $145.54. At the end of the last trading period, T. Rowe Price Gr closed at $190.62.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Invesco showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.71 and a 52-week-low of $16.82. At the end of the last trading period, Invesco closed at $22.71.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the previous rating for Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Moelis & Co had an EPS of $1.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.49 and a 52-week-low of $42.62. At the end of the last trading period, Moelis & Co closed at $62.09.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. Integra Lifesciences earned $0.86 in the third quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $77.40 and a 52-week-low of $57.48. Integra Lifesciences closed at $63.35 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for iRhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, iRhythm Technologies showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of iRhythm Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $286.19 and a 52-week-low of $41.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $99.97.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Edwards Lifesciences had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $123.27 and a 52-week-low of $78.44. Edwards Lifesciences closed at $119.57 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Oak Street Health Inc (NYSE:OSH) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Oak Street Health earned $0.49 in the third quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.31 and a 52-week-low of $26.92. Oak Street Health closed at $31.21 at the end of the last trading period.

For Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Cigna showed an EPS of $5.73, compared to $4.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $272.81 and a 52-week-low of $190.88. At the end of the last trading period, Cigna closed at $218.67.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Humana had an EPS of $4.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $475.44 and a 52-week-low of $370.22. At the end of the last trading period, Humana closed at $457.47.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Walgreens Boots Alliance showed an EPS of $1.17, compared to $1.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Walgreens Boots Alliance shows a 52-week-high of $57.05 and a 52-week-low of $39.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.26.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Bright Health Group Inc (NYSE:BHG) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Bright Health Gr showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bright Health Gr shows a 52-week-high of $17.93 and a 52-week-low of $3.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.71.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for CMS Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, CMS Energy showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.79 and a 52-week-low of $53.19. CMS Energy closed at $65.41 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Williams Companies showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.89 and a 52-week-low of $19.85. Williams Companies closed at $26.14 at the end of the last trading period.

For Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Starbucks showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.32 and a 52-week-low of $95.92. At the end of the last trading period, Starbucks closed at $113.59.

For Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Franklin Resources earned $1.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Franklin Resources shows a 52-week-high of $38.27 and a 52-week-low of $23.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.16.

For Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Medtronic had an EPS of $1.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $135.89 and a 52-week-low of $101.23. Medtronic closed at $102.21 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for uniQure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the third quarter, uniQure showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $1.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.37 and a 52-week-low of $19.50. At the end of the last trading period, uniQure closed at $20.24.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on BlueLinx Holdings Inc (NYSE:BXC). The price target seems to have been set at $102.00 for BlueLinx Hldgs. For the third quarter, BlueLinx Hldgs had an EPS of $4.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.88. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.80 and a 52-week-low of $25.43. At the end of the last trading period, BlueLinx Hldgs closed at $80.70.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Kore Group Holdings is set to $7.50. Kore Group Holdings earned $0.27 in the third quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.74 and a 52-week-low of $6.26. Kore Group Holdings closed at $6.30 at the end of the last trading period.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on ModivCare Inc (NASDAQ:MODV) with a Buy rating. The price target for ModivCare is set to $180.00. In the third quarter, ModivCare showed an EPS of $1.63, compared to $2.69 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ModivCare shows a 52-week-high of $211.94 and a 52-week-low of $121.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $135.89.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on The Chefs' Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF). The price target seems to have been set at $41.00 for The Chefs' Warehouse. For the third quarter, The Chefs' Warehouse had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of The Chefs' Warehouse shows a 52-week-high of $37.85 and a 52-week-low of $23.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.90.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV). The price target seems to have been set at $113.00 for AbbVie. For the third quarter, AbbVie had an EPS of $3.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.83. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $133.28 and a 52-week-low of $101.55. AbbVie closed at $131.78 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Pfizer is set to $51.00. For the third quarter, Pfizer had an EPS of $1.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.43 and a 52-week-low of $33.36. Pfizer closed at $61.25 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The price target seems to have been set at $161.00 for Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson earned $2.60 in the third quarter, compared to $2.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Johnson & Johnson shows a 52-week-high of $179.92 and a 52-week-low of $149.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $173.01.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Eli Lilly is set to $236.00. In the third quarter, Eli Lilly showed an EPS of $1.94, compared to $1.54 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $283.90 and a 52-week-low of $161.78. Eli Lilly closed at $279.04 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY). The price target seems to have been set at $72.00 for Bristol-Myers Squibb. In the third quarter, Bristol-Myers Squibb showed an EPS of $2.00, compared to $1.63 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.75 and a 52-week-low of $53.22. Bristol-Myers Squibb closed at $62.17 at the end of the last trading period.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Zurn Water Solutions Corp (NYSE:ZWS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zurn Water Solutions is set to $43.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.85 and a 52-week-low of $34.80. Zurn Water Solutions closed at $35.25 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Innovid. The current stock performance of Innovid shows a 52-week-high of $8.35 and a 52-week-low of $6.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.86.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Deere is set to $400.00. For the fourth quarter, Deere had an EPS of $4.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.39. The stock has a 52-week-high of $400.34 and a 52-week-low of $259.63. At the end of the last trading period, Deere closed at $348.29.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on Wabash National Corp (NYSE:WNC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Wabash National is set to $25.00. For the third quarter, Wabash National had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.55 and a 52-week-low of $13.04. Wabash National closed at $17.90 at the end of the last trading period.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Oshkosh is set to $118.00. Oshkosh earned $1.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Oshkosh shows a 52-week-high of $137.47 and a 52-week-low of $83.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $109.28.

With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on BrightSpire Capital Inc (NYSE:BRSP). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for BrightSpire Capital. In the third quarter, BrightSpire Capital showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.68 and a 52-week-low of $8.85. BrightSpire Capital closed at $9.35 at the end of the last trading period.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Cardiol Therapeutics is set to $8.00. The current stock performance of Cardiol Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $2.03 and a 52-week-low of $1.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.87.

With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Upwork. Upwork earned $0.04 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.49 and a 52-week-low of $31.31. Upwork closed at $31.73 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI). The price target seems to have been set at $186.00 for Life Storage. Life Storage earned $1.37 in the third quarter, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $145.87 and a 52-week-low of $79.78. Life Storage closed at $144.63 at the end of the last trading period.

UBS initiated coverage on Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Butterfly Network is set to $7.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.13 and a 52-week-low of $6.01. Butterfly Network closed at $6.87 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lument Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:LFT). The price target seems to have been set at $4.50 for Lument Finance Trust. In the third quarter, Lument Finance Trust showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.48 and a 52-week-low of $2.96. At the end of the last trading period, Lument Finance Trust closed at $3.73.

Mizuho initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global Inc (NASDAQ:PNT) with an Underperform rating. The price target for POINT Biopharma Global is set to $65.00. POINT Biopharma Global earned $0.19 in the third quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.72 and a 52-week-low of $4.75. POINT Biopharma Global closed at $4.83 at the end of the last trading period.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Vor Biopharma is set to $26.00. Vor Biopharma earned $0.50 in the third quarter, compared to $61.23 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.62 and a 52-week-low of $10.48. Vor Biopharma closed at $12.13 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:BCYC). The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Bicycle Therapeutics. For the third quarter, Bicycle Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The current stock performance of Bicycle Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $62.08 and a 52-week-low of $17.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.56.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Dyadic International Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Dyadic International is set to $7.00. For the third quarter, Dyadic International had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of Dyadic International shows a 52-week-high of $8.78 and a 52-week-low of $3.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.95.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Enovix Corp (NASDAQ:ENVX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Enovix is set to $39.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.36 and a 52-week-low of $24.66. At the end of the last trading period, Enovix closed at $25.05.

Needham initiated coverage on Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Roblox is set to $136.00. In the third quarter, Roblox showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Roblox shows a 52-week-high of $141.60 and a 52-week-low of $60.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $95.21.

With a Neutral rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for FREYR Battery. In the third quarter, FREYR Battery showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of FREYR Battery shows a 52-week-high of $14.37 and a 52-week-low of $7.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.45.

With a Neutral rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Microvast Holdings. In the third quarter, Microvast Holdings showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.62 and a 52-week-low of $7.00. At the end of the last trading period, Microvast Holdings closed at $7.14.

With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on InnovAge Holding Corp (NASDAQ:INNV). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for InnovAge Holding. The current stock performance of InnovAge Holding shows a 52-week-high of $27.18 and a 52-week-low of $6.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.73.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SPRB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Spruce Biosciences is set to $15.00. For the third quarter, Spruce Biosciences had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $12.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.49 and a 52-week-low of $2.25. At the end of the last trading period, Spruce Biosciences closed at $2.48.

Stifel initiated coverage on International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Intl Game Tech is set to $43.00. For the third quarter, Intl Game Tech had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.95 and a 52-week-low of $15.05. Intl Game Tech closed at $24.60 at the end of the last trading period.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion Inc (NASDAQ:BMEA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Biomea Fusion is set to $22.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.22 and a 52-week-low of $7.37. Biomea Fusion closed at $7.64 at the end of the last trading period.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Allegion is set to $170.00. For the third quarter, Allegion had an EPS of $1.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.67. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.69 and a 52-week-low of $106.52. At the end of the last trading period, Allegion closed at $131.62.

With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ELOX). The price target seems to have been set at $4.00 for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals earned $0.11 in the third quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.77 and a 52-week-low of $0.57. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals closed at $0.66 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK Inc (NYSE:AME). The price target seems to have been set at $159.00 for AMETEK. AMETEK earned $1.26 in the third quarter, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $145.06 and a 52-week-low of $106.96. AMETEK closed at $143.85 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR). The price target seems to have been set at $57.00 for Carrier Global. In the third quarter, Carrier Global showed an EPS of $0.71, compared to $0.67 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.89 and a 52-week-low of $34.21. At the end of the last trading period, Carrier Global closed at $53.87.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Dover is set to $195.00. For the third quarter, Dover had an EPS of $1.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.60. The stock has a 52-week-high of $178.32 and a 52-week-low of $115.88. At the end of the last trading period, Dover closed at $172.32.

With a Neutral rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for Emerson Electric. For the fourth quarter, Emerson Electric had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $105.99 and a 52-week-low of $77.76. Emerson Electric closed at $93.89 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL). The price target seems to have been set at $115.00 for Xylem. In the third quarter, Xylem showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $138.78 and a 52-week-low of $94.63. Xylem closed at $118.64 at the end of the last trading period.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Eaton Corp PLC (NYSE:ETN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Eaton Corp is set to $200.00. Eaton Corp earned $1.75 in the third quarter, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $175.72 and a 52-week-low of $113.95. Eaton Corp closed at $168.80 at the end of the last trading period.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Flowserve is set to $34.00. Flowserve earned $0.29 in the third quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.39 and a 52-week-low of $29.48. At the end of the last trading period, Flowserve closed at $30.12.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Vertiv Holdings is set to $27.00. In the third quarter, Vertiv Holdings showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vertiv Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $28.80 and a 52-week-low of $17.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.02.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Fortive is set to $82.00. In the third quarter, Fortive showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fortive shows a 52-week-high of $79.87 and a 52-week-low of $64.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $75.34.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:HON) with a Buy rating. The price target for Honeywell International is set to $245.00. For the third quarter, Honeywell International had an EPS of $2.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.56. The stock has a 52-week-high of $236.86 and a 52-week-low of $194.55. At the end of the last trading period, Honeywell International closed at $209.61.

With a Neutral rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE:TT). The price target seems to have been set at $205.00 for Trane Technologies. For the third quarter, Trane Technologies had an EPS of $1.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $207.06 and a 52-week-low of $137.98. At the end of the last trading period, Trane Technologies closed at $202.16.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Hubbell is set to $240.00. Hubbell earned $2.24 in the third quarter, compared to $2.30 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $212.54 and a 52-week-low of $149.07. Hubbell closed at $208.28 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX Corp (NYSE:IEX). The price target seems to have been set at $233.00 for IDEX. For the third quarter, IDEX had an EPS of $1.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.40. The current stock performance of IDEX shows a 52-week-high of $240.33 and a 52-week-low of $185.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $239.50.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Stanley Black & Decker is set to $222.00. In the third quarter, Stanley Black & Decker showed an EPS of $2.77, compared to $2.89 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $225.00 and a 52-week-low of $167.66. At the end of the last trading period, Stanley Black & Decker closed at $191.44.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Johnson Controls Intl is set to $93.00. In the fourth quarter, Johnson Controls Intl showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Johnson Controls Intl shows a 52-week-high of $81.15 and a 52-week-low of $45.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $79.10.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Rockwell Automation is set to $345.00. For the fourth quarter, Rockwell Automation had an EPS of $2.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.87. The stock has a 52-week-high of $354.99 and a 52-week-low of $237.13. At the end of the last trading period, Rockwell Automation closed at $348.87.

With an Underperform rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII). The price target seems to have been set at $295.00 for Lennox International. Lennox International earned $3.40 in the third quarter, compared to $3.53 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $356.36 and a 52-week-low of $266.77. Lennox International closed at $324.93 at the end of the last trading period.

Mizuho initiated coverage on 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) with a Neutral rating. The price target for 3M is set to $180.00. In the third quarter, 3M showed an EPS of $2.45, compared to $2.43 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $208.95 and a 52-week-low of $163.38. 3M closed at $178.31 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP). The price target seems to have been set at $550.00 for Roper Technologies. For the third quarter, Roper Technologies had an EPS of $3.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.17. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $505.00 and a 52-week-low of $365.23. Roper Technologies closed at $486.95 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH). The price target seems to have been set at $345.00 for Parker Hannifin. For the first quarter, Parker Hannifin had an EPS of $4.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $334.98 and a 52-week-low of $247.41. Parker Hannifin closed at $313.14 at the end of the last trading period.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Pentair is set to $65.00. For the third quarter, Pentair had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.40 and a 52-week-low of $50.91. At the end of the last trading period, Pentair closed at $72.44.

With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PLTK). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Playtika Holding. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.06 and a 52-week-low of $16.25. Playtika Holding closed at $16.98 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Mosaic is set to $44.00. For the third quarter, Mosaic had an EPS of $1.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current stock performance of Mosaic shows a 52-week-high of $43.24 and a 52-week-low of $21.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.47.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Nutrien is set to $80.00. For the third quarter, Nutrien had an EPS of $1.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.50 and a 52-week-low of $46.25. At the end of the last trading period, Nutrien closed at $71.40.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) with an Overweight rating. The price target for CF Industries Holdings is set to $78.00. For the third quarter, CF Industries Holdings had an EPS of $1.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.09 and a 52-week-low of $36.21. CF Industries Holdings closed at $64.31 at the end of the last trading period.

