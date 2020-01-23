146 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Session

Gainers

• Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) stock increased by 3638.9% to $13.00 during Thursday's regular session. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $1.20.

• Innovate, Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) stock increased by 43.1% to $0.94.

• Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) shares moved upwards by 34.0% to $7.69.

• Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares surged 25.7% to $2.25. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 08, is at Outperform, with a price target of $2.50.

• EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) stock surged 18.1% to $1.90. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 11, the current rating is at Neutral.

• LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) stock moved upwards by 16.5% to $8.90.

• Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares moved upwards by 15.2% to $2.81.

• Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) stock surged 14.7% to $0.68. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 12, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.00.

• Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares surged 14.5% to $6.15.

• Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock rose 14.5% to $2.37.

• Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares increased by 12.6% to $5.27.

• Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) stock increased by 12.1% to $1.30.

• Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock surged 12.0% to $7.94.

• Zai Lab, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZLAB) stock rose 10.6% to $53.64. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $84.00.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares rose 10.5% to $3.80. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.

• XTL Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTLB) stock rose 9.4% to $1.40.

• Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) shares moved upwards by 8.6% to $15.00. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $26.00.

• Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) stock moved upwards by 8.5% to $22.52.

• Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares moved upwards by 7.6% to $1.41.

• TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) stock increased by 7.6% to $13.93. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on November 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.00.

• Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) stock rose 7.6% to $3.33.

• HOOKIPA Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares surged 7.5% to $12.95. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.

• Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) shares surged 7.1% to $32.16. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on November 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $26.00.

• TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) shares rose 7.0% to $4.00. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.

• ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) shares surged 6.4% to $34.03.

• Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) shares moved upwards by 6.3% to $25.41. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on December 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $31.00.

• Denali Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) shares surged 6.0% to $24.80.

• Trillium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) shares surged 5.4% to $3.44.

• Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) stock rose 5.2% to $3.52.

• Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $7.10. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 17, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) stock moved upwards by 4.3% to $23.91. The most recent rating by BTIG, on November 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $28.00.

• CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) stock moved upwards by 4.2% to $2.72.

• Cerus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERS) shares rose 4.2% to $4.48. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on November 13, the current rating is at Buy.

• Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares moved upwards by 4.1% to $7.98.

• Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) stock rose 4.0% to $1.04.

• Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares increased by 4.0% to $1.05.

• Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares rose 3.9% to $0.39.

• Enochian BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) shares rose 3.8% to $5.46.

• Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) stock surged 3.8% to $24.19.

• NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock moved upwards by 3.7% to $8.49.

• Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) shares rose 3.6% to $28.75.

• NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) stock moved upwards by 3.6% to $6.98. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on November 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.00.

• Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) stock surged 3.5% to $0.80.

• Fennec Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) shares surged 3.3% to $6.36.

• Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) stock rose 3.1% to $6.63. According to the most recent rating by First Analysis, on December 10, the current rating is at Strong Buy.

• Entasis Therapeutics Hldg, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) stock rose 3.1% to $5.03.

Losers

• Tetraphase Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) shares fell 31.2% to $2.64 during Thursday's regular session. The most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on October 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.

• Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock fell 30.2% to $1.32.

• Applied Genetic Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGTC) shares declined 23.4% to $7.55.

• Autolus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTL) stock fell 20.1% to $9.97.

• Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) stock fell 16.3% to $96.51. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $137.00.

• Therapix Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRPX) shares plummeted 16.0% to $0.58.

• Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) stock fell 14.6% to $2.99. According to the most recent rating by William Blair, on January 21, the current rating is at Outperform.

• VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares plummeted 14.4% to $1.25. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $3.00.

• Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) stock fell 14.3% to $1.46.

• Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares plummeted 11.8% to $0.52.

• Allakos, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) shares fell 10.8% to $74.27.

• RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) stock declined 9.2% to $42.77. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $31.00.

• Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock decreased by 9.0% to $49.46.

• Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) stock declined 8.9% to $1.23. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.

• Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) stock declined 8.6% to $6.40. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on December 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $37.00.

• Bicycle Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCYC) shares decreased by 8.5% to $10.34. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.00.

• DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) shares declined 8.2% to $0.58.

• Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) stock plummeted 7.9% to $7.62. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.00.

• Unum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) shares decreased by 7.6% to $1.10. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $3.00.

• Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares fell 7.4% to $0.66. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.50.

• Axovant Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGT) stock decreased by 7.3% to $4.16.

• Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) stock plummeted 7.3% to $1.40. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.50.

• Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) stock plummeted 7.2% to $3.22.

• BioNTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares plummeted 6.8% to $36.24. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.00.

• Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) stock plummeted 6.7% to $1.60.

• Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) stock plummeted 6.7% to $0.98.

• Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) stock decreased by 6.6% to $9.28. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on November 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.

• Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) shares declined 6.6% to $4.23.

• Zymeworks, Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) shares plummeted 6.6% to $46.53. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 15, is at Overweight, with a price target of $58.00.

• Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) stock decreased by 6.5% to $1.87.

• ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) stock fell 6.3% to $39.86. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $48.00.

• Avrobio, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares declined 5.9% to $21.41. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on November 11, is at Outperform, with a price target of $32.00.

• KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) stock fell 5.9% to $0.38. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.50.

• INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) stock fell 5.8% to $4.91. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $13.00.

• Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares decreased by 5.7% to $11.36. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 15, is at Overweight, with a price target of $16.00.

• ObsEva, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBSV) shares declined 5.7% to $4.16. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.

• Regulus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares declined 5.7% to $1.25.

• Midatech Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTP) shares decreased by 5.6% to $0.84.

• 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares declined 5.6% to $26.63. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 09, is at Neutral, with a price target of $33.00.

• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares decreased by 5.6% to $3.56. According to the most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on December 11, the current rating is at Hold.

• Erytech Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERYP) stock declined 5.5% to $7.09.

• Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares declined 5.4% to $2.65. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on December 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.00.

• Orgenesis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) stock fell 5.3% to $4.83.

• Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) shares declined 5.3% to $6.81.

• Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) stock declined 5.2% to $3.10. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on November 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $6.00.

• Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) shares decreased by 5.1% to $4.43.

• AEterna Zentaris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) shares fell 5.1% to $1.31.

• Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) stock plummeted 5.1% to $0.75.

• Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) stock decreased by 4.9% to $16.00. According to the most recent rating by William Blair, on January 08, the current rating is at Outperform.

• Ovid Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) stock decreased by 4.9% to $3.67.

• Monopar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) shares decreased by 4.9% to $16.80.

• Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) stock plummeted 4.9% to $2.14.

• Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) stock plummeted 4.8% to $0.21.

• Nabriva Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares plummeted 4.8% to $1.49.

• Cellectis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares declined 4.8% to $16.69.

• Blueprint Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPMC) stock fell 4.8% to $66.49. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 10, is at Hold, with a price target of $70.00.

• Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) shares plummeted 4.7% to $3.15.

• Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares fell 4.6% to $2.91.

• Savara, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) shares plummeted 4.6% to $3.33.

• AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares plummeted 4.5% to $1.06.

• Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) shares plummeted 4.5% to $18.56. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on November 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $30.00.

• Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) stock decreased by 4.5% to $1.71.

• Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) stock decreased by 4.4% to $5.17.

• Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) shares fell 4.4% to $1.74. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $2.18.

• Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) stock fell 4.4% to $0.39.

• Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares declined 4.2% to $68.80. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $70.00.

• vTv Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares decreased by 4.2% to $2.48.

• UroGen Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:URGN) shares decreased by 4.2% to $29.11. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on January 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $52.00.

• Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) shares fell 4.2% to $2.77.

• Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares declined 4.1% to $1.65.

• Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) stock plummeted 4.1% to $7.32.

• Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares plummeted 4.0% to $6.00.

• Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) shares fell 4.0% to $0.19.

• Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares declined 3.9% to $14.06. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 01, is at Outperform, with a price target of $24.00.

• NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) shares plummeted 3.9% to $45.80. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $78.00.

• Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) stock decreased by 3.9% to $4.45. The most recent rating by Nomura Instinet, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.

• XOMA, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOMA) shares plummeted 3.9% to $23.25.

• CollPlant Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLGN) stock declined 3.9% to $10.79.

• IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares decreased by 3.9% to $6.73. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on January 07, is at Outperform, with a price target of $13.00.

• PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) stock declined 3.9% to $5.25.

• Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) stock fell 3.8% to $48.80. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $58.00.

• Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares plummeted 3.8% to $5.10.

• Summit Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) stock declined 3.8% to $1.53.

• Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) stock decreased by 3.8% to $24.56. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on December 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $65.00.

• PDS Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDSB) stock fell 3.8% to $2.51. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.00.

• Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) stock declined 3.7% to $16.70.

• Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNFT) shares declined 3.7% to $19.44. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on October 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $58.00.

• X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) shares plummeted 3.6% to $9.58. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $22.00.

• Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) stock plummeted 3.6% to $9.95.

• Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) stock decreased by 3.6% to $24.05. According to the most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on October 28, the current rating is at Outperform.

• bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares plummeted 3.5% to $90.48. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $135.00.

• CTI BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTIC) shares declined 3.5% to $1.24.

• AC Immune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIU) stock decreased by 3.5% to $9.31. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.

• Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares decreased by 3.5% to $2.33.

• IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) shares declined 3.5% to $9.10.

• Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares declined 3.5% to $2.63. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on December 09, is at Outperform, with a price target of $8.00.

• NewLink Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLNK) shares fell 3.4% to $1.97.

• Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) stock fell 3.4% to $9.49. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $35.00.

• Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) stock decreased by 3.4% to $6.66.

• Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) shares fell 3.4% to $9.37.