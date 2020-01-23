146 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Session
Gainers
• Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) stock increased by 3638.9% to $13.00 during Thursday's regular session. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $1.20.
• Innovate, Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) stock increased by 43.1% to $0.94.
• Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) shares moved upwards by 34.0% to $7.69.
• Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares surged 25.7% to $2.25. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 08, is at Outperform, with a price target of $2.50.
• EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) stock surged 18.1% to $1.90. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 11, the current rating is at Neutral.
• LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) stock moved upwards by 16.5% to $8.90.
• Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares moved upwards by 15.2% to $2.81.
• Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) stock surged 14.7% to $0.68. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 12, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.00.
• Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares surged 14.5% to $6.15.
• Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock rose 14.5% to $2.37.
• Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares increased by 12.6% to $5.27.
• Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) stock increased by 12.1% to $1.30.
• Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock surged 12.0% to $7.94.
• Zai Lab, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZLAB) stock rose 10.6% to $53.64. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $84.00.
• Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares rose 10.5% to $3.80. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.
• XTL Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTLB) stock rose 9.4% to $1.40.
• Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) shares moved upwards by 8.6% to $15.00. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $26.00.
• Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) stock moved upwards by 8.5% to $22.52.
• Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares moved upwards by 7.6% to $1.41.
• TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) stock increased by 7.6% to $13.93. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on November 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.00.
• Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) stock rose 7.6% to $3.33.
• HOOKIPA Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares surged 7.5% to $12.95. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.
• Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) shares surged 7.1% to $32.16. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on November 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $26.00.
• TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) shares rose 7.0% to $4.00. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.
• ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) shares surged 6.4% to $34.03.
• Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) shares moved upwards by 6.3% to $25.41. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on December 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $31.00.
• Denali Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) shares surged 6.0% to $24.80.
• Trillium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) shares surged 5.4% to $3.44.
• Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) stock rose 5.2% to $3.52.
• Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $7.10. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 17, the current rating is at Neutral.
• Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) stock moved upwards by 4.3% to $23.91. The most recent rating by BTIG, on November 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $28.00.
• CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) stock moved upwards by 4.2% to $2.72.
• Cerus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERS) shares rose 4.2% to $4.48. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on November 13, the current rating is at Buy.
• Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares moved upwards by 4.1% to $7.98.
• Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) stock rose 4.0% to $1.04.
• Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares increased by 4.0% to $1.05.
• Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares rose 3.9% to $0.39.
• Enochian BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) shares rose 3.8% to $5.46.
• Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) stock surged 3.8% to $24.19.
• NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock moved upwards by 3.7% to $8.49.
• Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) shares rose 3.6% to $28.75.
• NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) stock moved upwards by 3.6% to $6.98. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on November 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.00.
• Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) stock surged 3.5% to $0.80.
• Fennec Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) shares surged 3.3% to $6.36.
• Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) stock rose 3.1% to $6.63. According to the most recent rating by First Analysis, on December 10, the current rating is at Strong Buy.
• Entasis Therapeutics Hldg, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) stock rose 3.1% to $5.03.
Losers
• Tetraphase Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) shares fell 31.2% to $2.64 during Thursday's regular session. The most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on October 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.
• Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock fell 30.2% to $1.32.
• Applied Genetic Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGTC) shares declined 23.4% to $7.55.
• Autolus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTL) stock fell 20.1% to $9.97.
• Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) stock fell 16.3% to $96.51. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $137.00.
• Therapix Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRPX) shares plummeted 16.0% to $0.58.
• Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) stock fell 14.6% to $2.99. According to the most recent rating by William Blair, on January 21, the current rating is at Outperform.
• VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares plummeted 14.4% to $1.25. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $3.00.
• Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) stock fell 14.3% to $1.46.
• Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares plummeted 11.8% to $0.52.
• Allakos, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) shares fell 10.8% to $74.27.
• RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) stock declined 9.2% to $42.77. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $31.00.
• Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock decreased by 9.0% to $49.46.
• Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) stock declined 8.9% to $1.23. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.
• Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) stock declined 8.6% to $6.40. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on December 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $37.00.
• Bicycle Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCYC) shares decreased by 8.5% to $10.34. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.00.
• DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) shares declined 8.2% to $0.58.
• Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) stock plummeted 7.9% to $7.62. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.00.
• Unum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) shares decreased by 7.6% to $1.10. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $3.00.
• Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares fell 7.4% to $0.66. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.50.
• Axovant Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGT) stock decreased by 7.3% to $4.16.
• Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) stock plummeted 7.3% to $1.40. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.50.
• Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) stock plummeted 7.2% to $3.22.
• BioNTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares plummeted 6.8% to $36.24. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.00.
• Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) stock plummeted 6.7% to $1.60.
• Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) stock plummeted 6.7% to $0.98.
• Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) stock decreased by 6.6% to $9.28. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on November 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
• Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) shares declined 6.6% to $4.23.
• Zymeworks, Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) shares plummeted 6.6% to $46.53. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 15, is at Overweight, with a price target of $58.00.
• Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) stock decreased by 6.5% to $1.87.
• ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) stock fell 6.3% to $39.86. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $48.00.
• Avrobio, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares declined 5.9% to $21.41. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on November 11, is at Outperform, with a price target of $32.00.
• KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) stock fell 5.9% to $0.38. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.50.
• INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) stock fell 5.8% to $4.91. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $13.00.
• Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares decreased by 5.7% to $11.36. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 15, is at Overweight, with a price target of $16.00.
• ObsEva, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBSV) shares declined 5.7% to $4.16. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
• Regulus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares declined 5.7% to $1.25.
• Midatech Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTP) shares decreased by 5.6% to $0.84.
• 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares declined 5.6% to $26.63. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 09, is at Neutral, with a price target of $33.00.
• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares decreased by 5.6% to $3.56. According to the most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on December 11, the current rating is at Hold.
• Erytech Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERYP) stock declined 5.5% to $7.09.
• Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares declined 5.4% to $2.65. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on December 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.00.
• Orgenesis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) stock fell 5.3% to $4.83.
• Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) shares declined 5.3% to $6.81.
• Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) stock declined 5.2% to $3.10. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on November 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $6.00.
• Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) shares decreased by 5.1% to $4.43.
• AEterna Zentaris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) shares fell 5.1% to $1.31.
• Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) stock plummeted 5.1% to $0.75.
• Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) stock decreased by 4.9% to $16.00. According to the most recent rating by William Blair, on January 08, the current rating is at Outperform.
• Ovid Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) stock decreased by 4.9% to $3.67.
• Monopar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) shares decreased by 4.9% to $16.80.
• Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) stock plummeted 4.9% to $2.14.
• Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) stock plummeted 4.8% to $0.21.
• Nabriva Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares plummeted 4.8% to $1.49.
• Cellectis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares declined 4.8% to $16.69.
• Blueprint Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPMC) stock fell 4.8% to $66.49. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 10, is at Hold, with a price target of $70.00.
• Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) shares plummeted 4.7% to $3.15.
• Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares fell 4.6% to $2.91.
• Savara, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) shares plummeted 4.6% to $3.33.
• AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares plummeted 4.5% to $1.06.
• Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) shares plummeted 4.5% to $18.56. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on November 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $30.00.
• Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) stock decreased by 4.5% to $1.71.
• Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) stock decreased by 4.4% to $5.17.
• Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) shares fell 4.4% to $1.74. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $2.18.
• Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) stock fell 4.4% to $0.39.
• Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares declined 4.2% to $68.80. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $70.00.
• vTv Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares decreased by 4.2% to $2.48.
• UroGen Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:URGN) shares decreased by 4.2% to $29.11. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on January 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $52.00.
• Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) shares fell 4.2% to $2.77.
• Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares declined 4.1% to $1.65.
• Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) stock plummeted 4.1% to $7.32.
• Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares plummeted 4.0% to $6.00.
• Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) shares fell 4.0% to $0.19.
• Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares declined 3.9% to $14.06. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 01, is at Outperform, with a price target of $24.00.
• NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) shares plummeted 3.9% to $45.80. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $78.00.
• Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) stock decreased by 3.9% to $4.45. The most recent rating by Nomura Instinet, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.
• XOMA, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOMA) shares plummeted 3.9% to $23.25.
• CollPlant Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLGN) stock declined 3.9% to $10.79.
• IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares decreased by 3.9% to $6.73. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on January 07, is at Outperform, with a price target of $13.00.
• PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) stock declined 3.9% to $5.25.
• Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) stock fell 3.8% to $48.80. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $58.00.
• Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares plummeted 3.8% to $5.10.
• Summit Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) stock declined 3.8% to $1.53.
• Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) stock decreased by 3.8% to $24.56. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on December 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $65.00.
• PDS Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDSB) stock fell 3.8% to $2.51. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.00.
• Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) stock declined 3.7% to $16.70.
• Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNFT) shares declined 3.7% to $19.44. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on October 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $58.00.
• X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) shares plummeted 3.6% to $9.58. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $22.00.
• Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) stock plummeted 3.6% to $9.95.
• Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) stock decreased by 3.6% to $24.05. According to the most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on October 28, the current rating is at Outperform.
• bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares plummeted 3.5% to $90.48. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $135.00.
• CTI BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTIC) shares declined 3.5% to $1.24.
• AC Immune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIU) stock decreased by 3.5% to $9.31. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.
• Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares decreased by 3.5% to $2.33.
• IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) shares declined 3.5% to $9.10.
• Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares declined 3.5% to $2.63. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on December 09, is at Outperform, with a price target of $8.00.
• NewLink Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLNK) shares fell 3.4% to $1.97.
• Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) stock fell 3.4% to $9.49. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $35.00.
• Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) stock decreased by 3.4% to $6.66.
• Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) shares fell 3.4% to $9.37.
Posted-In: biotechnology stocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas