Watch Out Elon Musk! Instagram's Twitter-Like Text App Could Arrive By June
A new Twitter-like text app could be arriving on Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) Instagram, according to a post from Lia Haberman's 
What's Going On With TOP Financial Stock Today?
TOP Financial (NASDAQ: TOP) shares are trading lower amid continued volatility in the stock despite a lack of fundamental news regarding the company.
What's Going On With PacWest Shares Today
Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) are trading higher amid a rebound after the stock fell over 50% when the bank issued an update this week confirming reports it was 
What's Going On With First Republic Shares After Hours?
Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) continued lower after hours on Friday, sinking 37% to $2.21 on continued weakness following an earlier report suggesting the bank will be placed under U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation receivership. 
Longeveron Shares Surge Following FDA Decision on Biogen Alzheimer's Drug
Shares of Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) are trading 5.37% higher amid strength in Alzheimer's-related stocks after the FDA granted accelerated approval to Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB)'s Leqembi. </
SAVA, LLY, IBB: Why These Alzheimer's Related Stocks Are Volatile On Friday
Stocks of companies with Alzheimer's candidates, including Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) and Eli Lilly And Company (NYSE: LLY), spiked on Friday after the FDA granted accelerated approval to
Why Defense Stocks Fell Amid Today's Speaker Vote
Shares of defense stocks, including Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC), turned red in Friday's session following 
What's Going On With Oil Today?
Shares of oil companies traded higher on Friday as crude futures gained amid reports suggesting Russia could cut oil production.
What's Going On With Chinese Stocks Today?
US-listed Chinese stocks gained today amid reopening hopes, with shares of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (ARCA: FXI) gaining 3.26% in Friday's session. Recent unrest in China due to the country's zero-COVID policy has led to less strict quarantine requirements, with China reportedly allowing home quarantine for some COVID-positive individuals. 
Why Coupa Software Shares Are Running Today
Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are trading higher after Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported Vista Equity
What's Going On With Oil Today?
Oil prices continued to rise on Tuesday, with crude futures gaining 1.34%. The move comes after Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister on Monday denied reports suggesting Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members were considering an output hike of 500,000 barrels per day.
Why Did Shares Of Twilio Close Down Almost 35% On Friday?
Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) closed down 34.61% at $42.74 on Friday after the company issued Q4 revenue guidance below consensus estimates.
Why Intuit Shares Are Down 8% Today
Shares Of Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) are trading lower following a Bloomberg report suggesting the company has paused hiring at its Credit Karma unit amid &
Why This Cannabis ETF Surged 34% Today
Shares of the AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSE: MSOS) closed 34% higher in Thursday's session after President Joe Biden issued a statement on marijuana reform that
Why Did Esports Entertainment Group Trade 55% Higher Today?
Shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ: GMBL) traded sharply higher in Monday's session. There was no company-specific news to justify the price action, although sports betting and online gambling plays have become increasingly popular amongst investors.
Tesla Invests $1.5B In Bitcoin, Expects To Accept Crypto As Payment In The Future
Bitcoin futures spiked higher Monday morning on news that electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) invested in the cryptocurrency.
Tesla Battery Day 2020 Live Blog
Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) highly anticipated Battery Day has finally arrived. Tesla is expected to announce the million-mile battery that won't need to be replaced for over 1 million miles of driving. Battery cost improvements and energy density improvements are also expected.
5G, iPhone 12 Are Becoming Key To Apple's Future: Wedbush
By Sanju Swamy A Wedbush analyst raised their Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target Monday as the launch of 5G and iPhone 12 become key factors in the company's growth.
