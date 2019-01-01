|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FENC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.
The latest price target for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FENC) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on June 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting FENC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 184.55% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FENC) is $4.92 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 29, 2016 to stockholders of record on April 22, 2016.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.