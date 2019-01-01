QQQ
Range
4.78 - 5.03
Vol / Avg.
33.3K/147.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.82 - 10.08
Mkt Cap
128M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
26M
Outstanding
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is primarily engaged in research and development activities. The company is developing Sodium Thiosulfate (STS), a chemo-protectant against hearing loss associated with platinum-based chemotherapy. Its lead product candidate is PEDMARK which is sodium thiosulfate in a novel formulation for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss, or ototoxicity in children.

Earnings

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FENC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fennec Pharmaceuticals's (FENC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FENC) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on June 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting FENC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 184.55% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)?

A

The stock price for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FENC) is $4.92 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 29, 2016 to stockholders of record on April 22, 2016.

Q

When is Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) reporting earnings?

A

Fennec Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) operate in?

A

Fennec Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.