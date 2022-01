Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During Thursday's morning trading, 152 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ:JRJC) 's stock dropped the most, trading down 39.17% to reach a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock set a new 52-week low of $67.40 on Thursday, moving up 0.89%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $141.25 on Thursday, moving up 0.01%. Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock hit $89.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.84%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $19.62 on Thursday, moving down 1.8%. Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) stock hit $5.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.59%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.57 on Thursday morning, moving down 11.83%. ReNew Energy Glb (NASDAQ:RNW) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $6.04 and moving up 0.82%.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.01 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.18% for the day. Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) shares fell to $4.02 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).

shares made a new 52-week low of $30.57 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day. Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.59, drifting 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $87.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.17%. ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) shares moved down 2.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $110.05, drifting down 2.23%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $138.56. The stock traded up 0.33%. Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares moved down 0.55% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.73, drifting down 0.55%.

stock hit a yearly low of $39.81. The stock was down 0.71% for the day. Traeger (NYSE:COOK) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.61 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.84% for the day.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.44. The stock was up 1.56% on the session. Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.19 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $57.47 and moving up 1.2%. Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) shares set a new yearly low of $20.90 this morning. The stock was up 3.05% on the session.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.71 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%. WW International (NASDAQ:WW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.75. Shares traded up 0.97%.

shares were up 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.97. Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.17 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.48%.

shares moved down 1.03% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.01, drifting down 1.03%. a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.71. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.

stock hit $6.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.14%. Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.29. The stock was up 3.47% on the session.

stock drifted down 1.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.67. Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.69. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.01. Shares traded up 0.41%. Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.02. The stock traded down 0.25%.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.63 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.8% for the day. Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) shares were down 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.44.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.09. The stock was down 0.52% on the session. Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) stock hit $12.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.79%.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.63. The stock was down 0.23% on the session. Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.74 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.44%.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.75 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session. Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock hit $3.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.43%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.38. The stock traded down 1.81%. Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ:CASS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $38.45 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.03%.

shares were down 2.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.76. Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.83 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%.

shares were down 3.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.21. Seritage Growth Props (NYSE:SRG) stock hit a yearly low of $11.02. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.

shares set a new 52-week low of $21.78. The stock traded up 0.69%. Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.12. Shares traded down 2.52%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.36 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.86%. BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares fell to $10.70 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.71%.

shares moved up 2.38% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.27, drifting up 2.38%. Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.98 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.27%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.52 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.61%. XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.25 and moving down 3.19%.

stock drifted down 4.83% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.19. Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.63%.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.85. The stock was up 2.01% on the session. Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) shares hit a yearly low of $16.85. The stock was up 2.31% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.91. The stock was up 1.01% on the session. Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.74 on Thursday, moving down 1.02%.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.70. The stock was up 1.72% for the day. Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.14 and moving down 1.6%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.46. Shares traded up 3.67%. 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares set a new yearly low of $10.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.

shares fell to $7.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.46%. CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $5.81 and moving up 1.37%.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.95. The stock was down 0.5% on the session. Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) shares set a new yearly low of $4.67 this morning. The stock was down 1.67% on the session.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.18 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.51% for the day. Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) stock hit a yearly low of $2.64. The stock was down 3.82% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.39 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.27% for the day. DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.55.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.49. The stock traded down 0.02%. OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.63. The stock was up 0.6% on the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.89. The stock traded up 2.66%. Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares were down 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.31.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.62%. Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) stock hit a yearly low of $1.23. The stock was down 0.79% for the day.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.28 and moving down 0.77%. Valens Co (NASDAQ:VLNS) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.89 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.26. The stock was down 2.86% for the day. Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.74 and moving down 3.86%.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.20. The stock was down 1.98% on the session. icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares fell to $4.89 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.91%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.33. The stock traded down 2.16%. Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.46. The stock was up 0.55% on the session.

stock drifted down 0.63% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.31. Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.73 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.34. The stock traded down 0.84%. MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.05 on Thursday. The stock was up 3.67% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Thursday. The stock was up 5.13% for the day. Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) shares hit a yearly low of $3.75. The stock was up 0.52% on the session.

stock drifted up 0.59% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.30. Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares were up 1.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.79.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.72. The stock was down 3.02% for the day. AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) shares were up 3.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.95.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.85. The stock was up 2.91% for the day. Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) shares fell to $12.33 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.12%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.58%. Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) shares were up 1.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.48.

shares fell to $2.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.09%. Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.73. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.30 on Thursday, moving up 2.28%. NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Thursday morning, moving down 9.78%.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.91. The stock was down 13.66% on the session. TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.27 and moving up 0.92%.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.47 this morning. The stock was down 4.2% on the session. ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock drifted up 0.69% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.27.

shares were down 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.18. Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.41 and moving down 1.43%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 7.53%. Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) stock drifted down 2.05% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.41.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.17 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.96%. NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.32 and moving down 1.23%.

shares fell to $1.82 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.72%. Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) shares moved down 0.72% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.99, drifting down 0.72%.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.37 this morning. The stock was up 1.16% on the session. Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) shares hit a yearly low of $1.14. The stock was down 0.83% on the session.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Thursday, moving down 1.77%. Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.43. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.14%. ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.18%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.31. Shares traded up 0.06%. China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.95. Shares traded up 0.76%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.37. Shares traded up 1.76%. OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.30. The stock traded down 10.81%.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.25. The stock was down 39.17% on the session. Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares moved up 4.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25, drifting up 4.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.11. Shares traded down 30.72%.

