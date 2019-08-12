Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2019 10:31am   Comments
Share:

This morning 105 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Interesting Facts:

  • Nestle (OTC: NSRGY) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Powerstorm Holdings (OTC: PSTO) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ: PRNB) shares suffered the most, as they hit a 52-week high but moved 15.97% down thereafter.

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:

  • Nestle (OTC: NSRGY) shares hit a yearly high of $110.22. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
  • Nestle (OTC: NSRGF) shares hit $110.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.36%.
  • Southern (NYSE: SO) shares were up 0.38% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.58.
  • Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) shares set a new yearly high of $86.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
  • Welltower (NYSE: WELL) shares were up 0.41% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.50.
  • WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $90.21. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.
  • American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) shares set a new 52-week high of $121.32 on Monday, moving up 0.97%.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares hit $51.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.12%.
  • McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC.V) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $164.75 with a daily change of up 0.67%.
  • McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $164.72.
  • UDR (NYSE: UDR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $47.40. Shares traded up 0.38%.
  • Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) shares were up 1.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.52.
  • Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $124.00. Shares traded down 0.1%.
  • Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $60.21 with a daily change of up 1.76%.
  • Steris (NYSE: STE) shares hit a yearly high of $154.99. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.
  • Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) shares were up 0.09% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $110.48.
  • Genmab (OTC: GNMSF) shares were up 1.75% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $191.99 for a change of up 1.75%.
  • Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares were up 1.06% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.26.
  • Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.73 Monday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
  • Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) stock set a new 52-week high of $141.51 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.42%.
  • Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) shares were down 0.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $132.27.
  • Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares were up 1.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $79.29 for a change of up 1.57%.
  • CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (OTC: CSPCY) shares hit a yearly high of $7.00. The stock traded up 2.19% on the session.
  • Baloise Holding (OTC: BLHEY) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.50 on Monday, moving flat%.
  • Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE: OAK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.
  • RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE: RNR) shares broke to $190.77 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.18%.
  • Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) shares hit a yearly high of $62.89. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.
  • Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock hit a yearly high price of $129.86. The stock was up 7.88% for the day.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.39 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%.
  • Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.06. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) shares broke to $152.98 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.47%.
  • Altice Europe (OTC: ALVVF) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.41. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) shares set a new 52-week high of $88.11 on Monday, moving down 0.34%.
  • Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $90.07 with a daily change of up 0.21%.
  • Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE: AXS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $64.48. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.
  • Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.49 Monday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.
  • Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) shares hit $35.52 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.36 with a daily change of up 0.45%.
  • Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $120.18. The stock traded up 1.23% on the session.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NVG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $16.60. Shares traded up 0.2%.
  • GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) shares set a new yearly high of $14.00 this morning. The stock was up 3.29% on the session.
  • Switch (NYSE: SWCH) shares broke to $14.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%.
  • Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $71.17.
  • American States Water (NYSE: AWR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $84.91 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) shares were up 0.31% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.57.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE: NZF) shares hit $16.34 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%.
  • Conmed (NASDAQ: CNMD) shares hit $96.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.3%.
  • Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.61 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%.
  • Lexington Realty (NYSE: LXP) shares set a new yearly high of $10.29 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
  • National Storage (NYSE: NSA) shares hit a yearly high of $32.23. The stock traded down 0.02% on the session.
  • Torex Gold Resources (OTC: TORXF) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.93 on Monday, moving up 3.38%.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.60. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.
  • Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) shares hit a yearly high of $13.21. The stock traded up 3.79% on the session.
  • BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.31. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
  • Central European Media (NASDAQ: CETV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.83. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • MAG Silver (AMEX: MAG) shares broke to $12.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.73%.
  • SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $84.65. The stock traded up 3.6% on the session.
  • Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE: IIM) shares broke to $15.61 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.26%.
  • CryoPort (NASDAQ: CYRX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.71 on Monday morning, moving up 1.34%.
  • Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ: PRNB) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.34 on Monday, moving down 2.68%.
  • Dundee Precious Metals (OTC: DPMLF) shares were up 3.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.93.
  • Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE: NXJ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.80 with a daily change of up 0.09%.
  • First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.98 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.68%.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ: IMOS) shares were up 6.96% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.48.
  • Silvercorp Metals (AMEX: SVM) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.83 on Monday, moving up 3.97%.
  • Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) shares broke to $14.28 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.53%.
  • Trinity Merger (NASDAQ: TMCX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.40 on Monday morning, moving up 0.29%.
  • Telenav (NASDAQ: TNAV) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.1%.
  • Transat A.T. (OTC: TRZBF) shares were up 40.28% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.48.
  • Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) shares hit $15.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%.
  • Roxgold (OTC: ROGFF) shares were down 0.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.98 for a change of down 0.95%.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.33 on Monday morning, moving down 0.08%.
  • DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.09. The stock was up 5.03% for the day.
  • SilverCrest Metals (AMEX: SILV) shares were up 1.46% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.39.
  • Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) shares were down 0.97% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.28 for a change of down 0.97%.
  • Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares hit $6.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.62%.
  • Aqua America (NYSE: WTR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $43.21. Shares traded up 1.31%.
  • Orezone Gold (OTC: ORZCF) shares were up 2.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.57.
  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.45%.
  • GrowGeneration (OTC: GRWG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.13 on Monday morning, moving down 1.37%.
  • Chesapeake Gold (OTC: CHPGF) shares hit a yearly high of $2.94. The stock traded up 5.03% on the session.
  • Highlands Bankshares (OTC: HLND) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.68%.
  • Auri (OTC: AURI) shares were up 6.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01 for a change of up 6.06%.
  • Silver One Resources (OTC: SLVRF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.33 with a daily change of up 16.75%.
  • Minco Silver (OTC: MISVF) shares hit $0.60 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.13%.
  • Kootenay Silver (OTC: KOOYF) shares were up 5.61% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.14.
  • Trxade Group (OTC: TRXD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.80. Shares traded up 4.0%.
  • Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $129.90 with a daily change of up 1.1%.
  • Mexus Gold (OTC: MXSG) shares hit $0.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 15.97%.
  • West Kirkland Mining (OTC: WKLDF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.07 on Monday, moving up 0.31%.
  • Terraco Gold (OTC: TCEGF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.12. The stock traded down 1.67% on the session.
  • Brixton Metals (OTC: BBBXF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.31 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.92%.
  • Itoco (OTC: ITMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 9.47%.
  • Avax Technologies (OTC: AVXT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.0029 on Monday morning, moving up 7.41%.
  • Proteome Sciences (OTC: PMSNF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.10 with a daily change of up 92.0%.
  • Renaissance Gold (OTC: RNSGF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.03%.
  • Teuton Resources (OTC: TEUTF) shares were down 0.23% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.44.
  • Cell MedX (OTC: CMXC) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.38 on Monday, moving up 8.33%.
  • Batero Gold (OTC: BELDF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.07 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
  • Aftermath Silver (OTC: FLMZF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.16 with a daily change of down 5.08%.
  • Clancy Systems Intl (OTC: CLSI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.04 on Monday morning, moving up 10.29%.
  • Fernhill (OTC: FERN) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.0014. The stock was up 13.04% for the day.
  • Allegiant Professional (OTC: APRO) shares set a new yearly high of $0.01 this morning. The stock was up 83.9% on the session.
  • Conectisys (OTC: CONC) shares were up 264.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01.
  • Powerstorm Holdings (OTC: PSTO) shares hit $0.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 401.35%.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADC + AEM)

A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs
Kroger, Northrop Grumman And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From August 7
Stocks That Managed To Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning
New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning
Stocks That Achieved 52-Week Highs Monday Morning
Cramer Weighs In On AbbVie, Six Flags And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

U.S. Crypto Holders Facing IRS Tax Penalties Look For Answers