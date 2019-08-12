Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday
This morning 105 companies reached new 52-week highs.
Interesting Facts:
- Nestle (OTC: NSRGY) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Powerstorm Holdings (OTC: PSTO) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ: PRNB) shares suffered the most, as they hit a 52-week high but moved 15.97% down thereafter.
During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:
- Nestle (OTC: NSRGY) shares hit a yearly high of $110.22. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
- Nestle (OTC: NSRGF) shares hit $110.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.36%.
- Southern (NYSE: SO) shares were up 0.38% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.58.
- Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) shares set a new yearly high of $86.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
- Welltower (NYSE: WELL) shares were up 0.41% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.50.
- WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $90.21. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.
- American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) shares set a new 52-week high of $121.32 on Monday, moving up 0.97%.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares hit $51.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.12%.
- McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC.V) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $164.75 with a daily change of up 0.67%.
- McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $164.72.
- UDR (NYSE: UDR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $47.40. Shares traded up 0.38%.
- Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) shares were up 1.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.52.
- Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $124.00. Shares traded down 0.1%.
- Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $60.21 with a daily change of up 1.76%.
- Steris (NYSE: STE) shares hit a yearly high of $154.99. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.
- Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) shares were up 0.09% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $110.48.
- Genmab (OTC: GNMSF) shares were up 1.75% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $191.99 for a change of up 1.75%.
- Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares were up 1.06% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.26.
- Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.73 Monday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
- Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) stock set a new 52-week high of $141.51 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.42%.
- Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) shares were down 0.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $132.27.
- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares were up 1.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $79.29 for a change of up 1.57%.
- CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (OTC: CSPCY) shares hit a yearly high of $7.00. The stock traded up 2.19% on the session.
- Baloise Holding (OTC: BLHEY) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.50 on Monday, moving flat%.
- Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE: OAK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.
- RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE: RNR) shares broke to $190.77 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.18%.
- Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) shares hit a yearly high of $62.89. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.
- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock hit a yearly high price of $129.86. The stock was up 7.88% for the day.
- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.39 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%.
- Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.06. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) shares broke to $152.98 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.47%.
- Altice Europe (OTC: ALVVF) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.41. The stock was flat% for the day.
- W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) shares set a new 52-week high of $88.11 on Monday, moving down 0.34%.
- Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $90.07 with a daily change of up 0.21%.
- Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE: AXS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $64.48. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.
- Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.49 Monday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.
- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) shares hit $35.52 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.36 with a daily change of up 0.45%.
- Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $120.18. The stock traded up 1.23% on the session.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NVG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $16.60. Shares traded up 0.2%.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) shares set a new yearly high of $14.00 this morning. The stock was up 3.29% on the session.
- Switch (NYSE: SWCH) shares broke to $14.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%.
- Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $71.17.
- American States Water (NYSE: AWR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $84.91 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%.
- Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) shares were up 0.31% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.57.
- Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE: NZF) shares hit $16.34 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%.
- Conmed (NASDAQ: CNMD) shares hit $96.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.3%.
- Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.61 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%.
- Lexington Realty (NYSE: LXP) shares set a new yearly high of $10.29 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- National Storage (NYSE: NSA) shares hit a yearly high of $32.23. The stock traded down 0.02% on the session.
- Torex Gold Resources (OTC: TORXF) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.93 on Monday, moving up 3.38%.
- Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.60. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.
- Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) shares hit a yearly high of $13.21. The stock traded up 3.79% on the session.
- BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.31. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
- Central European Media (NASDAQ: CETV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.83. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- MAG Silver (AMEX: MAG) shares broke to $12.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.73%.
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $84.65. The stock traded up 3.6% on the session.
- Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE: IIM) shares broke to $15.61 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.26%.
- CryoPort (NASDAQ: CYRX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.71 on Monday morning, moving up 1.34%.
- Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ: PRNB) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.34 on Monday, moving down 2.68%.
- Dundee Precious Metals (OTC: DPMLF) shares were up 3.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.93.
- Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE: NXJ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.80 with a daily change of up 0.09%.
- First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.98 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.68%.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ: IMOS) shares were up 6.96% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.48.
- Silvercorp Metals (AMEX: SVM) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.83 on Monday, moving up 3.97%.
- Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) shares broke to $14.28 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.53%.
- Trinity Merger (NASDAQ: TMCX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.40 on Monday morning, moving up 0.29%.
- Telenav (NASDAQ: TNAV) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.1%.
- Transat A.T. (OTC: TRZBF) shares were up 40.28% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.48.
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) shares hit $15.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%.
- Roxgold (OTC: ROGFF) shares were down 0.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.98 for a change of down 0.95%.
- Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.33 on Monday morning, moving down 0.08%.
- DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.09. The stock was up 5.03% for the day.
- SilverCrest Metals (AMEX: SILV) shares were up 1.46% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.39.
- Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) shares were down 0.97% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.28 for a change of down 0.97%.
- Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares hit $6.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.62%.
- Aqua America (NYSE: WTR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $43.21. Shares traded up 1.31%.
- Orezone Gold (OTC: ORZCF) shares were up 2.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.57.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.45%.
- GrowGeneration (OTC: GRWG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.13 on Monday morning, moving down 1.37%.
- Chesapeake Gold (OTC: CHPGF) shares hit a yearly high of $2.94. The stock traded up 5.03% on the session.
- Highlands Bankshares (OTC: HLND) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.68%.
- Auri (OTC: AURI) shares were up 6.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01 for a change of up 6.06%.
- Silver One Resources (OTC: SLVRF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.33 with a daily change of up 16.75%.
- Minco Silver (OTC: MISVF) shares hit $0.60 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.13%.
- Kootenay Silver (OTC: KOOYF) shares were up 5.61% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.14.
- Trxade Group (OTC: TRXD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.80. Shares traded up 4.0%.
- Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $129.90 with a daily change of up 1.1%.
- Mexus Gold (OTC: MXSG) shares hit $0.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 15.97%.
- West Kirkland Mining (OTC: WKLDF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.07 on Monday, moving up 0.31%.
- Terraco Gold (OTC: TCEGF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.12. The stock traded down 1.67% on the session.
- Brixton Metals (OTC: BBBXF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.31 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.92%.
- Itoco (OTC: ITMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 9.47%.
- Avax Technologies (OTC: AVXT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.0029 on Monday morning, moving up 7.41%.
- Proteome Sciences (OTC: PMSNF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.10 with a daily change of up 92.0%.
- Renaissance Gold (OTC: RNSGF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.03%.
- Teuton Resources (OTC: TEUTF) shares were down 0.23% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.44.
- Cell MedX (OTC: CMXC) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.38 on Monday, moving up 8.33%.
- Batero Gold (OTC: BELDF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.07 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- Aftermath Silver (OTC: FLMZF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.16 with a daily change of down 5.08%.
- Clancy Systems Intl (OTC: CLSI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.04 on Monday morning, moving up 10.29%.
- Fernhill (OTC: FERN) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.0014. The stock was up 13.04% for the day.
- Allegiant Professional (OTC: APRO) shares set a new yearly high of $0.01 this morning. The stock was up 83.9% on the session.
- Conectisys (OTC: CONC) shares were up 264.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01.
- Powerstorm Holdings (OTC: PSTO) shares hit $0.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 401.35%.
