Range
4.79 - 4.95
Vol / Avg.
25.9K/420.3K
Div / Yield
0.08/1.73%
52 Wk
0 - 6.58
Mkt Cap
14.3B
Payout Ratio
21.63
Open
4.95
P/E
15.24
Shares
3B
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, or CSPC, is one of the largest drug manufacturers in China. The company has a diversified portfolio of generic drugs, bulk drugs, and drugs with improved formulations. Its R&D pipeline is primarily focused on cardio-cerebrovascular diseases, digestion and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, and anti-infectives.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (CSPCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (OTCPK: CSPCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CSPC Pharmaceutical Group's (CSPCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group.

Q

What is the target price for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (CSPCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

Q

Current Stock Price for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (CSPCY)?

A

The stock price for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (OTCPK: CSPCY) is $4.79 last updated Today at 4:39:13 PM.

Q

Does CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (CSPCY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group.

Q

When is CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (OTCPK:CSPCY) reporting earnings?

A

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (CSPCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group.

Q

What sector and industry does CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (CSPCY) operate in?

A

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.