There is no Press for this Ticker
Itoco Inc is focused on developing and bringing biotech products to the market via co-development and joint venture arrangements with various companies. The company is currently examining various technologies that seek to control and/or identify bio-contaminants such as viruses and bacteria.

Itoco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Itoco (ITMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Itoco (OTCPK: ITMC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Itoco's (ITMC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Itoco.

Q

What is the target price for Itoco (ITMC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Itoco

Q

Current Stock Price for Itoco (ITMC)?

A

The stock price for Itoco (OTCPK: ITMC) is $0.14 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:59:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Itoco (ITMC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Itoco.

Q

When is Itoco (OTCPK:ITMC) reporting earnings?

A

Itoco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Itoco (ITMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Itoco.

Q

What sector and industry does Itoco (ITMC) operate in?

A

Itoco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.