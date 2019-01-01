Batero Gold Corp is engaged in the process of exploring and evaluating its exploration and evaluation assets. It focuses on the exploration and development of the Batero-Quinchia Project, which is located within Colombia's Middle Cauca Belt of porphyry gold-copper and epithermal gold systems. The Batero-Quinchia Project includes La Cumbre Porphyry, Dos Quebradas Porphyry, and El Centro Zone.