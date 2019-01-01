QQQ
Proteome Sciences PLC is protein biomarker research and development. The company uses high sensitivity proprietary techniques to detect and characterize differentially expressed proteins in diseases for diagnostic, prognostic and therapeutic applications. Its only reportable segment is the sale of goods and biomarker services. It generates maximum revenue from the TMT product. Geographically, it has a presence in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

Proteome Sciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Proteome Sciences (PMSNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Proteome Sciences (OTCPK: PMSNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Proteome Sciences's (PMSNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Proteome Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for Proteome Sciences (PMSNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Proteome Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Proteome Sciences (PMSNF)?

A

The stock price for Proteome Sciences (OTCPK: PMSNF) is $0.034 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 15:41:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Proteome Sciences (PMSNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Proteome Sciences.

Q

When is Proteome Sciences (OTCPK:PMSNF) reporting earnings?

A

Proteome Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Proteome Sciences (PMSNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Proteome Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Proteome Sciences (PMSNF) operate in?

A

Proteome Sciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.