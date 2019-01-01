QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.03 - 5.89
Mkt Cap
145.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-3.21
Shares
37.7M
Outstanding
Transat A.T. Inc is a Canadian company that specializes in the organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel in the tourism industry. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company's core business consists of tour operators based in Canada that are vertically integrated with its other services of air transportation, distribution through a dynamic travel agency network, value-added services at travel destinations, and accommodations. Its geographical segments include the Transatlantic, Americas, and others.

Transat A.T. Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Transat A.T. (TRZBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Transat A.T. (OTCPK: TRZBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Transat A.T.'s (TRZBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Transat A.T..

Q

What is the target price for Transat A.T. (TRZBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Transat A.T.

Q

Current Stock Price for Transat A.T. (TRZBF)?

A

The stock price for Transat A.T. (OTCPK: TRZBF) is $3.86 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:50:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Transat A.T. (TRZBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Transat A.T..

Q

When is Transat A.T. (OTCPK:TRZBF) reporting earnings?

A

Transat A.T. does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Transat A.T. (TRZBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Transat A.T..

Q

What sector and industry does Transat A.T. (TRZBF) operate in?

A

Transat A.T. is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.