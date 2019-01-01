QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Avax Technologies Inc is a development stage biotechnology company. The company is engaged in the development and commercialization of individualized vaccine therapies and other technologies for the treatment of cancer. It also involved in the development and commercial readiness in the immuno-oncology arena.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Avax Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avax Technologies (AVXT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avax Technologies (OTCEM: AVXT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avax Technologies's (AVXT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avax Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Avax Technologies (AVXT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avax Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Avax Technologies (AVXT)?

A

The stock price for Avax Technologies (OTCEM: AVXT) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 20:56:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avax Technologies (AVXT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avax Technologies.

Q

When is Avax Technologies (OTCEM:AVXT) reporting earnings?

A

Avax Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Avax Technologies (AVXT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avax Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Avax Technologies (AVXT) operate in?

A

Avax Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.