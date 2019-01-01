|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Avax Technologies (OTCEM: AVXT) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Avax Technologies.
There is no analysis for Avax Technologies
The stock price for Avax Technologies (OTCEM: AVXT) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 20:56:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Avax Technologies.
Avax Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Avax Technologies.
Avax Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.