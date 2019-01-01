QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fernhill Corp is a technology holding company that builds, acquires and incubates businesses in the blockchain, mobile applications, software, Fintech and alternative energy industries. The company plans to develop and expand upon the technologies it owns, invented or acquired relative to alternative energy, fuel cell technology, and sports betting applications.

Analyst Ratings

Fernhill Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fernhill (FERN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fernhill (OTCPK: FERN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fernhill's (FERN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fernhill.

Q

What is the target price for Fernhill (FERN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fernhill

Q

Current Stock Price for Fernhill (FERN)?

A

The stock price for Fernhill (OTCPK: FERN) is $0.009 last updated Today at 8:59:22 PM.

Q

Does Fernhill (FERN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fernhill.

Q

When is Fernhill (OTCPK:FERN) reporting earnings?

A

Fernhill does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fernhill (FERN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fernhill.

Q

What sector and industry does Fernhill (FERN) operate in?

A

Fernhill is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.