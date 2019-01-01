QQQ
Range
307.08 - 322
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/1.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
299.08 - 500.92
Mkt Cap
21.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
322
P/E
44.21
EPS
13.61
Shares
65.7M
Outstanding
Genmab is a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company specializing in antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Genmab's proprietary antibody technologies are DuoBody, HexaBody, DuoHexaBody, and HexElect. Johnson & Johnson partnered with Genmab to create Darzalex, which is regarded as the standard of care for multiple myeloma and is Genmab's leading product. Genmab is also the creator of Tepezza for thyroid eye disease (partnered with Horizon) and Kesimpta for relapsing multiple sclerosis (partnered with Novartis), and Rybrevant (partnered with Johnson & Johnson) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Genmab has several pipeline candidates targeting other oncologic indications.

Analyst Ratings

Genmab Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genmab (GNMSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genmab (OTCPK: GNMSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genmab's (GNMSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Genmab.

Q

What is the target price for Genmab (GNMSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Genmab

Q

Current Stock Price for Genmab (GNMSF)?

A

The stock price for Genmab (OTCPK: GNMSF) is $320.92 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:49:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genmab (GNMSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genmab.

Q

When is Genmab (OTCPK:GNMSF) reporting earnings?

A

Genmab does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genmab (GNMSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genmab.

Q

What sector and industry does Genmab (GNMSF) operate in?

A

Genmab is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.