Powerstorm Holdings Inc is a manufacturer of hybrid energy storage systems that provides reliable off-grid solutions to service providers such as telecom tower operators, managed network operators (MNOs), data centers, mining companies, hospitals, rural communities and, the residential/home use and disaster recovery market. The company competes with large Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM's) that provide on-grid, high-end solutions for developed markets with fiscal resources to spill over into emerging markets.

see more
Powerstorm Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Powerstorm Holdings (PSTO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Powerstorm Holdings (OTCPK: PSTO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Powerstorm Holdings's (PSTO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Powerstorm Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Powerstorm Holdings (PSTO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Powerstorm Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Powerstorm Holdings (PSTO)?

A

The stock price for Powerstorm Holdings (OTCPK: PSTO) is $0.265 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:29:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Powerstorm Holdings (PSTO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Powerstorm Holdings.

Q

When is Powerstorm Holdings (OTCPK:PSTO) reporting earnings?

A

Powerstorm Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Powerstorm Holdings (PSTO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Powerstorm Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Powerstorm Holdings (PSTO) operate in?

A

Powerstorm Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.