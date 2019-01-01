Powerstorm Holdings Inc is a manufacturer of hybrid energy storage systems that provides reliable off-grid solutions to service providers such as telecom tower operators, managed network operators (MNOs), data centers, mining companies, hospitals, rural communities and, the residential/home use and disaster recovery market. The company competes with large Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM's) that provide on-grid, high-end solutions for developed markets with fiscal resources to spill over into emerging markets.