QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/155.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.22
Mkt Cap
33.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
257.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Brixton Metals Corp is a Canadian exploration and development company. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Brixton owns four projects in Canada and the USA, Thorn gold-silver project, Hog heaven silver-gold project, Langis-Hudson Bay silver-cobalt project, and Atlin Goldfields project.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Brixton Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brixton Metals (BBBXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brixton Metals (OTCQB: BBBXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brixton Metals's (BBBXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Brixton Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Brixton Metals (BBBXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Brixton Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Brixton Metals (BBBXF)?

A

The stock price for Brixton Metals (OTCQB: BBBXF) is $0.13 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:56:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brixton Metals (BBBXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brixton Metals.

Q

When is Brixton Metals (OTCQB:BBBXF) reporting earnings?

A

Brixton Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Brixton Metals (BBBXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brixton Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Brixton Metals (BBBXF) operate in?

A

Brixton Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.