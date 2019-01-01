QQQ
Range
5.92 - 6.09
Vol / Avg.
27.8K/14.7K
Div / Yield
0.16/2.73%
52 Wk
5.38 - 7.85
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
11.76
Open
5.92
P/E
5.75
EPS
0.27
Shares
191.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Dundee Precious Metals Inc is an international mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company has three reportable operating segments Chelopech and Ada Tepe in Bulgaria and Tsumeb in Namibia.

Dundee Precious Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dundee Precious Metals (OTCPK: DPMLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dundee Precious Metals's (DPMLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dundee Precious Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dundee Precious Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF)?

A

The stock price for Dundee Precious Metals (OTCPK: DPMLF) is $6.04 last updated Today at 6:43:50 PM.

Q

Does Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dundee Precious Metals.

Q

When is Dundee Precious Metals (OTCPK:DPMLF) reporting earnings?

A

Dundee Precious Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dundee Precious Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF) operate in?

A

Dundee Precious Metals is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.