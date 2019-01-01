QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/34.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.99 - 15.52
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
6.98
EPS
0.43
Shares
85.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 6, 2021, 1:36PM
Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala. Within this property, the company has two assets: the El Limon-Guajes Mine, an open pit gold deposit located north of the Balsas river, and the Media Luna Project, which is at an advanced stage of exploration.

Analyst Ratings

Torex Gold Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Torex Gold Resources (TORXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Torex Gold Resources (OTCPK: TORXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Torex Gold Resources's (TORXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Torex Gold Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Torex Gold Resources (TORXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Torex Gold Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Torex Gold Resources (TORXF)?

A

The stock price for Torex Gold Resources (OTCPK: TORXF) is $11.93 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Torex Gold Resources (TORXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Torex Gold Resources.

Q

When is Torex Gold Resources (OTCPK:TORXF) reporting earnings?

A

Torex Gold Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Torex Gold Resources (TORXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Torex Gold Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Torex Gold Resources (TORXF) operate in?

A

Torex Gold Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.