Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.7/4.08%
52 Wk
15.14 - 17.63
Mkt Cap
7.8B
Payout Ratio
51.53
Open
-
P/E
12.74
Shares
450.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Insurance
Baloise Holding AG is a diversified insurance company that operates multiple segments, including nonlife, life, banking, and other activities. Most of the company's revenue is generated in Switzerland, followed by Germany and Belgium. The company's strategy centers on a customer-oriented focus. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy.

Baloise Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Baloise Holding (BLHEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Baloise Holding (OTCPK: BLHEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Baloise Holding's (BLHEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Baloise Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Baloise Holding (BLHEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Baloise Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Baloise Holding (BLHEY)?

A

The stock price for Baloise Holding (OTCPK: BLHEY) is $17.25 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 15:09:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Baloise Holding (BLHEY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 22, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 2, 2012.

Q

When is Baloise Holding (OTCPK:BLHEY) reporting earnings?

A

Baloise Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Baloise Holding (BLHEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Baloise Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Baloise Holding (BLHEY) operate in?

A

Baloise Holding is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.