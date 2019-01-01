QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.3 - 0.33
Vol / Avg.
170.2K/262.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.28 - 0.68
Mkt Cap
62.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.33
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
207.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Silver One Resources Inc is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Silver Mine, Nevada. It has staked 636 lode claims and entered into a Lease/Purchase Agreement to acquire five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada. The property also has potential for limestone related polymetallic plus silver and gold and/or other intrusive related systems at depth. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect that lies within the Arizona Silver Belt, immediately adjacent to the prolific copper-producing area of Globe, Arizona.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Silver One Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silver One Resources (SLVRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silver One Resources (OTCQX: SLVRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Silver One Resources's (SLVRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Silver One Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Silver One Resources (SLVRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Silver One Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Silver One Resources (SLVRF)?

A

The stock price for Silver One Resources (OTCQX: SLVRF) is $0.3007 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:50:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silver One Resources (SLVRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Silver One Resources.

Q

When is Silver One Resources (OTCQX:SLVRF) reporting earnings?

A

Silver One Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Silver One Resources (SLVRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silver One Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Silver One Resources (SLVRF) operate in?

A

Silver One Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.