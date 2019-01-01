Silver One Resources Inc is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Silver Mine, Nevada. It has staked 636 lode claims and entered into a Lease/Purchase Agreement to acquire five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada. The property also has potential for limestone related polymetallic plus silver and gold and/or other intrusive related systems at depth. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect that lies within the Arizona Silver Belt, immediately adjacent to the prolific copper-producing area of Globe, Arizona.