Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 152 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

Tesla TSLA was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise PME was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise PME shares traded down 99.97% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser.

SmartRent SMRT saw the sharpest rebound, as shares ascended 0.0%, reversing after hiting a new 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

Tesla TSLA shares moved up 1.51% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $135.89, drifting up 1.51%.

Salesforce CRM stock hit a yearly low of $126.60. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.

Zoom Video Comms ZM shares reached a new 52-week low of $67.88 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.9%.

Brookfield Infr Partners BIP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $30.45. Shares traded down 0.82%.

Palantir Technologies PLTR shares were up 1.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.04.

Plug Power PLUG shares hit a yearly low of $12.49. The stock was up 2.63% on the session.

Generac Hldgs GNRC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $88.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.5%.

Affirm Holdings AFRM stock drifted up 1.48% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.13.

QuantumScape QS shares were up 1.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.72.

BlackBerry BB shares set a new 52-week low of $3.73. The stock traded down 7.43%.

Pebblebrook Hotel PEB stock drifted down 7.93% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.01.

Ballard Power Systems BLDP shares were up 2.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.92.

Farfetch FTCH shares set a new yearly low of $3.64 this morning. The stock was down 1.79% on the session.

Upwork UPWK stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.21. Shares traded up 0.68%.

Brookfield Business BBUC shares set a new 52-week low of $17.93. The stock traded down 0.83%.

FuelCell Energy FCEL shares set a new yearly low of $2.62 this morning. The stock was up 7.55% on the session.

WeWork WE shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.36 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.35%.

MasterBrand MBC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.87%.

Allogene Therapeutics ALLO shares moved up 0.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.09, drifting up 0.79%.

Li-Cycle Holdings LICY shares moved up 1.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.85, drifting up 1.32%.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.40 and moving up 0.9%.

Ioneer IONR shares hit a yearly low of $11.00. The stock was down 2.22% on the session.

Erasca ERAS shares moved down 3.57% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.06, drifting down 3.57%.

Silvergate Capital SI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $16.44. Shares traded up 1.01%.

Materialise MTLS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $8.84. Shares traded up 1.18%.

Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO stock hit $3.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.06%.

Calavo Growers CVGW shares were down 18.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.29.

Invitae NVTA shares moved up 2.66% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.81, drifting up 2.66%.

SmartRent SMRT stock hit $2.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).

Gevo GEVO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.67 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.3%.

Desktop Metal DM shares made a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock was up 5.69% for the day.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.19 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.28%.

Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE stock hit $0.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.67%.

ESS Tech GWH shares set a new yearly low of $2.37 this morning. The stock was up 1.27% on the session.

Allbirds BIRD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.34%.

Adicet Bio ACET shares were down 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.02.

TuSimple Hldgs TSP shares were down 4.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.39.

Charge Enterprises CRGE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.49 and moving up 2.29%.

Stitch Fix SFIX shares were up 1.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.76.

EVgo EVGO stock set a new 52-week low of $4.39 on Wednesday, moving up 0.54%.

Ocugen OCGN stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.28. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.

Workhorse Gr WKHS stock set a new 52-week low of $1.65 on Wednesday, moving up 2.37%.

Lordstown Motors RIDE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.12. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.

Selina Hospitality SLNA shares set a new yearly low of $2.53 this morning. The stock was down 5.75% on the session.

Regional Mgmt RM stock hit a yearly low of $26.75. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.

Babylon Holdings BBLN shares were down 2.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.10.

Humacyte HUMA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Wednesday, moving down 2.05%.

Clough Global Opps GLO shares moved up 0.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.27, drifting up 0.47%.

SoundHound AI SOUN shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.0%.

Sify Technologies SIFY shares fell to $1.11 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).

Intercure INCR shares moved down 3.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.82, drifting down 3.32%.

Third Harmonic Bio THRD stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.89. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

Kore Group Holdings KORE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.61. Shares traded down 1.18%.

PFSweb PFSW shares moved up 0.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.30, drifting up 0.55%.

PyroGenesis Canada PYR shares set a new yearly low of $0.67 this morning. The stock was up 2.28% on the session.

Precision BioSciences DTIL stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.03. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.

JOANN JOAN shares were up 1.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.59.

P3 Health Partners PIII shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.32 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.37%.

AEye LIDR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.93%.

Ideanomics IDEX shares fell to $0.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.62%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles SOLO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.79. Shares traded up 0.14%.

Rigetti Computing RGTI shares set a new yearly low of $0.77 this morning. The stock was down 0.89% on the session.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares set a new yearly low of $5.63 this morning. The stock was down 10.41% on the session.

Personalis PSNL stock set a new 52-week low of $1.74 on Wednesday, moving up 4.78%.

Phunware PHUN stock hit $0.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.48%.

Kronos Bio KRON stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.41. The stock was down 1.71% on the session.

Sonida Senior Living SNDA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.70. Shares traded down 0.68%.

Inspirato ISPO stock hit a yearly low of $1.10. The stock was down 3.44% for the day.

ATI Physical Therapy ATIP shares hit a yearly low of $0.28. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.

Clearside Biomedical CLSD stock hit $0.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.98%.

Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.90 and moving down 0.73%.

Marketwise MKTW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.65 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.76%.

Xilio Therapeutics XLO shares moved up 1.52% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.95, drifting up 1.52%.

Inozyme Pharma INZY stock set a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Wednesday, moving up 3.75%.

Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT stock set a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).

Red Cat Holdings RCAT stock drifted down 3.45% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.82.

ReWalk Robotics RWLK stock hit a yearly low of $0.70. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.

EMCORE EMKR shares set a new yearly low of $1.06 this morning. The stock was down 13.68% on the session.

Leap Therapeutics LPTX stock hit $0.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.39%.

icad ICAD shares set a new 52-week low of $1.53. The stock traded down 1.25%.

Aqua Metals AQMS stock set a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Wednesday, moving up 1.11%.

GT Biopharma GTBP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.13. Shares traded up 0.83%.

Milestone Scientific MLSS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.48 and moving down 3.94%.

Medicenna Therapeutics MDNA stock hit a yearly low of $

stock hit a yearly low of $0.40. The stock was up 7.82% for the day. Palatin Techs PTN stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.87.

stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.87. Magic Empire Global MEGL shares made a new 52-week low of $1.49 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.77% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.49 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.77% for the day. Tempo Automation Holdings TMPO shares hit a yearly low of $0.91. The stock was up 5.74% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.91. The stock was up 5.74% on the session. Capstone Green Energy CGRN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.39. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.39. The stock traded 0.0% (flat). National CineMedia NCMI shares set a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock traded up 1.93%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock traded up 1.93%. Meiwu Technology Co WNW shares set a new yearly low of $0.41 this morning. The stock was down 74.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.41 this morning. The stock was down 74.11% on the session. Processa Pharma PCSA stock hit $1.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.5%.

stock hit $1.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.5%. Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE shares made a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.33% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.33% for the day. Magenta Therapeutics MGTA stock hit $0.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.24%.

stock hit $0.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.24%. DallasNews DALN shares made a new 52-week low of $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.52% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.52% for the day. Leafly Holdings LFLY shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.7%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.7%. Journey Medical DERM stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.13. The stock was down 3.42% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.13. The stock was down 3.42% on the session. BIT Mining BTCM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.6%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.6%. Biofrontera BFRI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.51%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.51%. Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA stock set a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Wednesday, moving down 3.37%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Wednesday, moving down 3.37%. India Globalization Cap IGC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.35. Shares traded down 1.87%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.35. Shares traded down 1.87%. Oragenics OGEN stock set a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Wednesday, moving down 2.45%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Wednesday, moving down 2.45%. Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, moving down 14.7%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, moving down 14.7%. Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares set a new 52-week low of $0.12. The stock traded down 2.0%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.12. The stock traded down 2.0%. AYRO AYRO stock drifted down 0.24% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.44.

stock drifted down 0.24% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.44. Peraso PRSO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.81. The stock was down 3.58% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.81. The stock was down 3.58% on the session. Alimera Sciences ALIM stock set a new 52-week low of $2.03 on Wednesday, moving down 8.14%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.03 on Wednesday, moving down 8.14%. Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.43. The stock was up 2.25% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.43. The stock was up 2.25% on the session. Graybug Vision GRAY shares set a new 52-week low of $0.45. The stock traded up 16.13%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.45. The stock traded up 16.13%. Aileron Therapeutics ALRN shares fell to $2.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.23%.

shares fell to $2.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.23%. Reunion Neuroscience REUN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.90 and moving down 4.89%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.90 and moving down 4.89%. BTCS BTCS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.48%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.48%. Ostin Technology Group OST stock set a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Wednesday, moving down 23.4%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Wednesday, moving down 23.4%. KWESST Micro Systems KWE shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.35 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.35 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.25%. FOXO Technologies FOXO stock hit a yearly low of $0.29. The stock was down 2.56% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.29. The stock was down 2.56% for the day. Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock drifted up 0.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.13.

stock drifted up 0.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.13. Tivic Health Systems TIVC shares hit a yearly low of $0.69. The stock was down 7.21% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.69. The stock was down 7.21% on the session. BIMI Intl Medical BIMI shares fell to $1.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.99%.

shares fell to $1.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.99%. Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA stock set a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Wednesday, moving down 0.51%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Wednesday, moving down 0.51%. SharpLink Gaming SBET stock hit a yearly low of $0.25. The stock was up 3.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.25. The stock was up 3.13% for the day. SCWorx WORX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.62%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.62%. SunLink Health Systems SSY shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.71%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.71%. PLx Pharma PLXP shares set a new 52-week low of $0.16. The stock traded down 5.72%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.16. The stock traded down 5.72%. Vyant Bio VYNT shares moved down 5.8% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.81, drifting down 5.8%.

shares moved down 5.8% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.81, drifting down 5.8%. Sigma Additive Solutions SASI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.26%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.26%. Waitr Hldgs ASAP stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.42. The stock was down 2.05% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.42. The stock was down 2.05% on the session. Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.70. Shares traded up 0.74%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.70. Shares traded up 0.74%. Quotient QTNT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.21. Shares traded down 2.99%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.21. Shares traded down 2.99%. Versus Systems VS shares set a new 52-week low of $0.38. The stock traded up 1.3%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.38. The stock traded up 1.3%. Pingtan Marine Enterprise PME stock hit a yearly low of $0.0001. The stock was down 99.97% for the day.

