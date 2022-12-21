Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 152 stocks made new 52-week lows.
Areas of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Tesla TSLA was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise PME was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise PME shares traded down 99.97% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser.
- SmartRent SMRT saw the sharpest rebound, as shares ascended 0.0%, reversing after hiting a new 52-week low.
The following stocks created new 52-week lows on Wednesday:
- Tesla TSLA shares moved up 1.51% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $135.89, drifting up 1.51%.
- Salesforce CRM stock hit a yearly low of $126.60. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.
- Zoom Video Comms ZM shares reached a new 52-week low of $67.88 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.9%.
- Brookfield Infr Partners BIP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $30.45. Shares traded down 0.82%.
- Palantir Technologies PLTR shares were up 1.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.04.
- Plug Power PLUG shares hit a yearly low of $12.49. The stock was up 2.63% on the session.
- Generac Hldgs GNRC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $88.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.5%.
- Affirm Holdings AFRM stock drifted up 1.48% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.13.
- QuantumScape QS shares were up 1.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.72.
- BlackBerry BB shares set a new 52-week low of $3.73. The stock traded down 7.43%.
- Pebblebrook Hotel PEB stock drifted down 7.93% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.01.
- Ballard Power Systems BLDP shares were up 2.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.92.
- Farfetch FTCH shares set a new yearly low of $3.64 this morning. The stock was down 1.79% on the session.
- Upwork UPWK stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.21. Shares traded up 0.68%.
- Brookfield Business BBUC shares set a new 52-week low of $17.93. The stock traded down 0.83%.
- FuelCell Energy FCEL shares set a new yearly low of $2.62 this morning. The stock was up 7.55% on the session.
- WeWork WE shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.36 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.35%.
- MasterBrand MBC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.87%.
- Allogene Therapeutics ALLO shares moved up 0.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.09, drifting up 0.79%.
- Li-Cycle Holdings LICY shares moved up 1.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.85, drifting up 1.32%.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.40 and moving up 0.9%.
- Ioneer IONR shares hit a yearly low of $11.00. The stock was down 2.22% on the session.
- Erasca ERAS shares moved down 3.57% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.06, drifting down 3.57%.
- Silvergate Capital SI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $16.44. Shares traded up 1.01%.
- Materialise MTLS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $8.84. Shares traded up 1.18%.
- Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO stock hit $3.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.06%.
- Calavo Growers CVGW shares were down 18.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.29.
- Invitae NVTA shares moved up 2.66% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.81, drifting up 2.66%.
- SmartRent SMRT stock hit $2.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Gevo GEVO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.67 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.3%.
- Desktop Metal DM shares made a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock was up 5.69% for the day.
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.19 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.28%.
- Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE stock hit $0.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.67%.
- ESS Tech GWH shares set a new yearly low of $2.37 this morning. The stock was up 1.27% on the session.
- Allbirds BIRD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.34%.
- Adicet Bio ACET shares were down 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.02.
- TuSimple Hldgs TSP shares were down 4.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.39.
- Charge Enterprises CRGE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.49 and moving up 2.29%.
- Stitch Fix SFIX shares were up 1.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.76.
- EVgo EVGO stock set a new 52-week low of $4.39 on Wednesday, moving up 0.54%.
- Ocugen OCGN stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.28. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.
- Workhorse Gr WKHS stock set a new 52-week low of $1.65 on Wednesday, moving up 2.37%.
- Lordstown Motors RIDE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.12. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.
- Selina Hospitality SLNA shares set a new yearly low of $2.53 this morning. The stock was down 5.75% on the session.
- Regional Mgmt RM stock hit a yearly low of $26.75. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
- Babylon Holdings BBLN shares were down 2.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.10.
- Humacyte HUMA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Wednesday, moving down 2.05%.
- Clough Global Opps GLO shares moved up 0.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.27, drifting up 0.47%.
- SoundHound AI SOUN shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.0%.
- Sify Technologies SIFY shares fell to $1.11 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
- Intercure INCR shares moved down 3.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.82, drifting down 3.32%.
- Third Harmonic Bio THRD stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.89. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Kore Group Holdings KORE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.61. Shares traded down 1.18%.
- PFSweb PFSW shares moved up 0.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.30, drifting up 0.55%.
- PyroGenesis Canada PYR shares set a new yearly low of $0.67 this morning. The stock was up 2.28% on the session.
- Precision BioSciences DTIL stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.03. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.
- JOANN JOAN shares were up 1.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.59.
- P3 Health Partners PIII shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.32 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.37%.
- AEye LIDR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.93%.
- Ideanomics IDEX shares fell to $0.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.62%.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles SOLO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.79. Shares traded up 0.14%.
- Rigetti Computing RGTI shares set a new yearly low of $0.77 this morning. The stock was down 0.89% on the session.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares set a new yearly low of $5.63 this morning. The stock was down 10.41% on the session.
- Personalis PSNL stock set a new 52-week low of $1.74 on Wednesday, moving up 4.78%.
- Phunware PHUN stock hit $0.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.48%.
- Kronos Bio KRON stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.41. The stock was down 1.71% on the session.
- Sonida Senior Living SNDA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.70. Shares traded down 0.68%.
- Inspirato ISPO stock hit a yearly low of $1.10. The stock was down 3.44% for the day.
- ATI Physical Therapy ATIP shares hit a yearly low of $0.28. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.
- Clearside Biomedical CLSD stock hit $0.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.98%.
- Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.90 and moving down 0.73%.
- Marketwise MKTW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.65 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.76%.
- Xilio Therapeutics XLO shares moved up 1.52% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.95, drifting up 1.52%.
- Inozyme Pharma INZY stock set a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Wednesday, moving up 3.75%.
- Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT stock set a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Red Cat Holdings RCAT stock drifted down 3.45% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.82.
- ReWalk Robotics RWLK stock hit a yearly low of $0.70. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
- EMCORE EMKR shares set a new yearly low of $1.06 this morning. The stock was down 13.68% on the session.
- Leap Therapeutics LPTX stock hit $0.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.39%.
- icad ICAD shares set a new 52-week low of $1.53. The stock traded down 1.25%.
- Aqua Metals AQMS stock set a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Wednesday, moving up 1.11%.
- GT Biopharma GTBP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.13. Shares traded up 0.83%.
- Milestone Scientific MLSS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.48 and moving down 3.94%.
- Medicenna Therapeutics MDNA stock hit a yearly low of $0.40. The stock was up 7.82% for the day.
- Palatin Techs PTN stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.87.
- Magic Empire Global MEGL shares made a new 52-week low of $1.49 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.77% for the day.
- Tempo Automation Holdings TMPO shares hit a yearly low of $0.91. The stock was up 5.74% on the session.
- Capstone Green Energy CGRN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.39. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- National CineMedia NCMI shares set a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock traded up 1.93%.
- Meiwu Technology Co WNW shares set a new yearly low of $0.41 this morning. The stock was down 74.11% on the session.
- Processa Pharma PCSA stock hit $1.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.5%.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE shares made a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.33% for the day.
- Magenta Therapeutics MGTA stock hit $0.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.24%.
- DallasNews DALN shares made a new 52-week low of $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.52% for the day.
- Leafly Holdings LFLY shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.7%.
- Journey Medical DERM stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.13. The stock was down 3.42% on the session.
- BIT Mining BTCM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.6%.
- Biofrontera BFRI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.51%.
- Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA stock set a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Wednesday, moving down 3.37%.
- India Globalization Cap IGC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.35. Shares traded down 1.87%.
- Oragenics OGEN stock set a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Wednesday, moving down 2.45%.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, moving down 14.7%.
- Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares set a new 52-week low of $0.12. The stock traded down 2.0%.
- AYRO AYRO stock drifted down 0.24% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.44.
- Peraso PRSO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.81. The stock was down 3.58% on the session.
- Alimera Sciences ALIM stock set a new 52-week low of $2.03 on Wednesday, moving down 8.14%.
- Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.43. The stock was up 2.25% on the session.
- Graybug Vision GRAY shares set a new 52-week low of $0.45. The stock traded up 16.13%.
- Aileron Therapeutics ALRN shares fell to $2.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.23%.
- Reunion Neuroscience REUN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.90 and moving down 4.89%.
- BTCS BTCS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.48%.
- Ostin Technology Group OST stock set a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Wednesday, moving down 23.4%.
- KWESST Micro Systems KWE shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.35 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.25%.
- FOXO Technologies FOXO stock hit a yearly low of $0.29. The stock was down 2.56% for the day.
- Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock drifted up 0.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.13.
- Tivic Health Systems TIVC shares hit a yearly low of $0.69. The stock was down 7.21% on the session.
- BIMI Intl Medical BIMI shares fell to $1.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.99%.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA stock set a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Wednesday, moving down 0.51%.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET stock hit a yearly low of $0.25. The stock was up 3.13% for the day.
- SCWorx WORX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.62%.
- SunLink Health Systems SSY shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.71%.
- PLx Pharma PLXP shares set a new 52-week low of $0.16. The stock traded down 5.72%.
- Vyant Bio VYNT shares moved down 5.8% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.81, drifting down 5.8%.
- Sigma Additive Solutions SASI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.26%.
- Waitr Hldgs ASAP stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.42. The stock was down 2.05% on the session.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.70. Shares traded up 0.74%.
- Quotient QTNT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.21. Shares traded down 2.99%.
- Versus Systems VS shares set a new 52-week low of $0.38. The stock traded up 1.3%.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise PME stock hit a yearly low of $0.0001. The stock was down 99.97% for the day.
