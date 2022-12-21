ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 21, 2022 11:58 AM | 16 min read
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

 

On Wednesday, 152 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Tesla TSLA was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • Pingtan Marine Enterprise PME was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Pingtan Marine Enterprise PME shares traded down 99.97% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser.
  • SmartRent SMRT saw the sharpest rebound, as shares ascended 0.0%, reversing after hiting a new 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

  • Tesla TSLA shares moved up 1.51% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $135.89, drifting up 1.51%.
  • Salesforce CRM stock hit a yearly low of $126.60. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.
  • Zoom Video Comms ZM shares reached a new 52-week low of $67.88 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.9%.
  • Brookfield Infr Partners BIP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $30.45. Shares traded down 0.82%.
  • Palantir Technologies PLTR shares were up 1.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.04.
  • Plug Power PLUG shares hit a yearly low of $12.49. The stock was up 2.63% on the session.
  • Generac Hldgs GNRC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $88.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.5%.
  • Affirm Holdings AFRM stock drifted up 1.48% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.13.
  • QuantumScape QS shares were up 1.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.72.
  • BlackBerry BB shares set a new 52-week low of $3.73. The stock traded down 7.43%.
  • Pebblebrook Hotel PEB stock drifted down 7.93% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.01.
  • Ballard Power Systems BLDP shares were up 2.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.92.
  • Farfetch FTCH shares set a new yearly low of $3.64 this morning. The stock was down 1.79% on the session.
  • Upwork UPWK stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.21. Shares traded up 0.68%.
  • Brookfield Business BBUC shares set a new 52-week low of $17.93. The stock traded down 0.83%.
  • FuelCell Energy FCEL shares set a new yearly low of $2.62 this morning. The stock was up 7.55% on the session.
  • WeWork WE shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.36 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.35%.
  • MasterBrand MBC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.87%.
  • Allogene Therapeutics ALLO shares moved up 0.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.09, drifting up 0.79%.
  • Li-Cycle Holdings LICY shares moved up 1.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.85, drifting up 1.32%.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.40 and moving up 0.9%.
  • Ioneer IONR shares hit a yearly low of $11.00. The stock was down 2.22% on the session.
  • Erasca ERAS shares moved down 3.57% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.06, drifting down 3.57%.
  • Silvergate Capital SI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $16.44. Shares traded up 1.01%.
  • Materialise MTLS stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $8.84. Shares traded up 1.18%.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO stock hit $3.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.06%.
  • Calavo Growers CVGW shares were down 18.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.29.
  • Invitae NVTA shares moved up 2.66% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.81, drifting up 2.66%.
  • SmartRent SMRT stock hit $2.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Gevo GEVO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.67 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.3%.
  • Desktop Metal DM shares made a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock was up 5.69% for the day.
  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.19 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.28%.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE stock hit $0.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.67%.
  • ESS Tech GWH shares set a new yearly low of $2.37 this morning. The stock was up 1.27% on the session.
  • Allbirds BIRD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.34%.
  • Adicet Bio ACET shares were down 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.02.
  • TuSimple Hldgs TSP shares were down 4.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.39.
  • Charge Enterprises CRGE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.49 and moving up 2.29%.
  • Stitch Fix SFIX shares were up 1.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.76.
  • EVgo EVGO stock set a new 52-week low of $4.39 on Wednesday, moving up 0.54%.
  • Ocugen OCGN stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.28. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.
  • Workhorse Gr WKHS stock set a new 52-week low of $1.65 on Wednesday, moving up 2.37%.
  • Lordstown Motors RIDE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.12. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.
  • Selina Hospitality SLNA shares set a new yearly low of $2.53 this morning. The stock was down 5.75% on the session.
  • Regional Mgmt RM stock hit a yearly low of $26.75. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
  • Babylon Holdings BBLN shares were down 2.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.10.
  • Humacyte HUMA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Wednesday, moving down 2.05%.
  • Clough Global Opps GLO shares moved up 0.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.27, drifting up 0.47%.
  • SoundHound AI SOUN shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.0%.
  • Sify Technologies SIFY shares fell to $1.11 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
  • Intercure INCR shares moved down 3.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.82, drifting down 3.32%.
  • Third Harmonic Bio THRD stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.89. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Kore Group Holdings KORE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.61. Shares traded down 1.18%.
  • PFSweb PFSW shares moved up 0.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.30, drifting up 0.55%.
  • PyroGenesis Canada PYR shares set a new yearly low of $0.67 this morning. The stock was up 2.28% on the session.
  • Precision BioSciences DTIL stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.03. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.
  • JOANN JOAN shares were up 1.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.59.
  • P3 Health Partners PIII shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.32 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.37%.
  • AEye LIDR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.93%.
  • Ideanomics IDEX shares fell to $0.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.62%.
  • Electrameccanica Vehicles SOLO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.79. Shares traded up 0.14%.
  • Rigetti Computing RGTI shares set a new yearly low of $0.77 this morning. The stock was down 0.89% on the session.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares set a new yearly low of $5.63 this morning. The stock was down 10.41% on the session.
  • Personalis PSNL stock set a new 52-week low of $1.74 on Wednesday, moving up 4.78%.
  • Phunware PHUN stock hit $0.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.48%.
  • Kronos Bio KRON stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.41. The stock was down 1.71% on the session.
  • Sonida Senior Living SNDA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.70. Shares traded down 0.68%.
  • Inspirato ISPO stock hit a yearly low of $1.10. The stock was down 3.44% for the day.
  • ATI Physical Therapy ATIP shares hit a yearly low of $0.28. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.
  • Clearside Biomedical CLSD stock hit $0.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.98%.
  • Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.90 and moving down 0.73%.
  • Marketwise MKTW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.65 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.76%.
  • Xilio Therapeutics XLO shares moved up 1.52% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.95, drifting up 1.52%.
  • Inozyme Pharma INZY stock set a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Wednesday, moving up 3.75%.
  • Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT stock set a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Red Cat Holdings RCAT stock drifted down 3.45% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.82.
  • ReWalk Robotics RWLK stock hit a yearly low of $0.70. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
  • EMCORE EMKR shares set a new yearly low of $1.06 this morning. The stock was down 13.68% on the session.
  • Leap Therapeutics LPTX stock hit $0.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.39%.
  • icad ICAD shares set a new 52-week low of $1.53. The stock traded down 1.25%.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS stock set a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Wednesday, moving up 1.11%.
  • GT Biopharma GTBP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.13. Shares traded up 0.83%.
  • Milestone Scientific MLSS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.48 and moving down 3.94%.
  • Medicenna Therapeutics MDNA stock hit a yearly low of $0.40. The stock was up 7.82% for the day.
  • Palatin Techs PTN stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.87.
  • Magic Empire Global MEGL shares made a new 52-week low of $1.49 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.77% for the day.
  • Tempo Automation Holdings TMPO shares hit a yearly low of $0.91. The stock was up 5.74% on the session.
  • Capstone Green Energy CGRN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.39. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • National CineMedia NCMI shares set a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock traded up 1.93%.
  • Meiwu Technology Co WNW shares set a new yearly low of $0.41 this morning. The stock was down 74.11% on the session.
  • Processa Pharma PCSA stock hit $1.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.5%.
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE shares made a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.33% for the day.
  • Magenta Therapeutics MGTA stock hit $0.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.24%.
  • DallasNews DALN shares made a new 52-week low of $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.52% for the day.
  • Leafly Holdings LFLY shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.7%.
  • Journey Medical DERM stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.13. The stock was down 3.42% on the session.
  • BIT Mining BTCM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.6%.
  • Biofrontera BFRI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.51%.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA stock set a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Wednesday, moving down 3.37%.
  • India Globalization Cap IGC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.35. Shares traded down 1.87%.
  • Oragenics OGEN stock set a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Wednesday, moving down 2.45%.
  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, moving down 14.7%.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares set a new 52-week low of $0.12. The stock traded down 2.0%.
  • AYRO AYRO stock drifted down 0.24% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.44.
  • Peraso PRSO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.81. The stock was down 3.58% on the session.
  • Alimera Sciences ALIM stock set a new 52-week low of $2.03 on Wednesday, moving down 8.14%.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.43. The stock was up 2.25% on the session.
  • Graybug Vision GRAY shares set a new 52-week low of $0.45. The stock traded up 16.13%.
  • Aileron Therapeutics ALRN shares fell to $2.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.23%.
  • Reunion Neuroscience REUN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.90 and moving down 4.89%.
  • BTCS BTCS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.48%.
  • Ostin Technology Group OST stock set a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Wednesday, moving down 23.4%.
  • KWESST Micro Systems KWE shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.35 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.25%.
  • FOXO Technologies FOXO stock hit a yearly low of $0.29. The stock was down 2.56% for the day.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock drifted up 0.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.13.
  • Tivic Health Systems TIVC shares hit a yearly low of $0.69. The stock was down 7.21% on the session.
  • BIMI Intl Medical BIMI shares fell to $1.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.99%.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA stock set a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Wednesday, moving down 0.51%.
  • SharpLink Gaming SBET stock hit a yearly low of $0.25. The stock was up 3.13% for the day.
  • SCWorx WORX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.62%.
  • SunLink Health Systems SSY shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.71%.
  • PLx Pharma PLXP shares set a new 52-week low of $0.16. The stock traded down 5.72%.
  • Vyant Bio VYNT shares moved down 5.8% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.81, drifting down 5.8%.
  • Sigma Additive Solutions SASI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.26%.
  • Waitr Hldgs ASAP stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.42. The stock was down 2.05% on the session.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.70. Shares traded up 0.74%.
  • Quotient QTNT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.21. Shares traded down 2.99%.
  • Versus Systems VS shares set a new 52-week low of $0.38. The stock traded up 1.3%.
  • Pingtan Marine Enterprise PME stock hit a yearly low of $0.0001. The stock was down 99.97% for the day.

