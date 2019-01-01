ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Brookfield Business
(NYSE:BBUC)
26.51
-0.97[-3.53%]
At close: Jun 10
26.51
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low26.46 - 27.31
52 Week High/Low22.64 - 34.92
Open / Close27.22 / 26.51
Float / Outstanding25.8M / 73M
Vol / Avg.82.3K / 64.9K
Mkt Cap1.9B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price27.62
Div / Yield0.25/0.94%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-2.25
Total Float25.8M

Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC), Quotes and News Summary

Brookfield Business (NYSE: BBUC)

Day High/Low26.46 - 27.31
52 Week High/Low22.64 - 34.92
Open / Close27.22 / 26.51
Float / Outstanding25.8M / 73M
Vol / Avg.82.3K / 64.9K
Mkt Cap1.9B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price27.62
Div / Yield0.25/0.94%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-2.25
Total Float25.8M
There is no Press for this Ticker
Brookfield Business Corp is a company established as a vehicle that owns and operates certain services and industrial operations on a global basis and an alternative vehicle for investors who prefer investing in its operations through a corporate structure. Its goal is to generate returns primarily through long-term capital appreciation with a modest distribution yield.
Read More

Brookfield Business Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Brookfield Business (BBUC) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Brookfield Business (NYSE: BBUC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Brookfield Business's (BBUC) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Brookfield Business.

Q
What is the target price for Brookfield Business (BBUC) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Brookfield Business

Q
Current Stock Price for Brookfield Business (BBUC)?
A

The stock price for Brookfield Business (NYSE: BBUC) is $26.51 last updated June 10, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does Brookfield Business (BBUC) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brookfield Business.

Q
When is Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC) reporting earnings?
A

Brookfield Business does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Brookfield Business (BBUC) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Brookfield Business.

Q
What sector and industry does Brookfield Business (BBUC) operate in?
A

Brookfield Business is in the Financial Services sector and Asset Management industry. They are listed on the NYSE.