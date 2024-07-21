Tesla, Alphabet, GM, Ford Lead Earnings Parade This Week As Market Struggles To Sustain The Summer Rally

Loading... Loading...

About 14% of the S&P 500 companies have reported their June quarter earnings and the blended earnings growth rate for the companies constituting the broader index remains healthy. The coming week will see the official start of the tech reporting season, which could potentially decide the fate of the market, which has seen a steep pullback in the recent week.

The Week That Was: The tech earnings season had a modest start last week with the earnings report from chip-equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. ASML. The stock slumped about 16%, dragged by its weak third-quarter outlook and geopolitical concerns surrounding the China chip ban. Netflix, Inc.’s NFLX guidance disappointed investors, but with sell-side analysts raving over the results, the stock did not get hammered.

Investors cheered earnings reports from the remaining big banks, namely Bank of America Corporation BAC, Morgan Stanley MS and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS. A rebound in investment banking business and strong trading revenue helped the banks shore up their topline.

Of these companies, 80% reported earnings per share above estimates compared to the five-year average of 77%, said FactSet in its latest earnings insight report. The average upside is about 5.5%, which, however, is below the five-year average of 8.6%.

Earnings Trend: The blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 companies for the second quarter is currently estimated at 9.7%, up from 9.1% in the previous week, FactSet noted. If the estimate is hit, the actual growth rate for the quarter will mark the highest year-over-year rate reported since the fourth quarter of 2021, it added. The second quarter will also likely mark the fourth consecutive quarter of growth.

Eight of the qq S&P 500 sectors are expected to report year-over-year earnings growth, with four, namely communication services, healthcare, IT, and financials, likely reporting double-digit earnings growth. On the other hand, three sectors will likely report earnings declines, led by the materials sector.

The Week Ahead: The unfolding week will see earnings reports from 138 S&P 500 companies, including seven Dow 30 components, Factset report said. The earnings slate for the week includes companies from the telecom, auto, steel, chip, homebuilding, defense, airline and tech industries.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG are among the closely watched copmanies, given their heavy weightings in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indices. Tesla is widely expected to report a sharp year-over-year decline in its earnings per share from 91 cents to 62 cents, while revenue may have seen a much more modest 0.80% decline to $24.73 billion. The greater impact on the bottom line comes from the price cuts that Elon Musk‘s company has relied on to push volume in a challenging demand environment.

Analysts and fund managers are optimistic after the company reported a deliveries beat for the quarter. They also expect an inflection in the second-half of the year.

Alphabet’s earnings are important because it is the first among the AI-levered mega-cap companies to release its quarterly results, which might set the tempo for the earnings from the rest in the space.

The stock market took a hit last week as major indices retreated from their record highs.The Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, an index that tracks the performance of the Nasdaq 100 Index, ended Friday’s session down 0.89% to $475.24, according to Benzinga Pro data. The ETF is trading off its record close of $502.96 reached on July 10. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY fell 0.66% on Friday before closing at $548.99.

Notable among the companies reporting this week are:

Monday

Before market open:

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ

After close:

Agilysys, Inc. AGYS

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF

Nucor Corporation NUE

NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI

Tuesday

Before market open:

Coca-Cola Company KO

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX

GATX Corporation GATX

GE Aerospace GE

General Motors Company GM

Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT

Philip Morris International Inc. PM

PulteGroup, Inc. PHM

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX

Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT

United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS

After close:

Alphabet

Capital One Financial Corporation COF

Chubb Limited CB

Mattel, Inc. MAT

Packaging Corporation of America PKG

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX

Tesla

Texas Instruments, Inc . TXN

. Visa Inc. V

Wednesday

Before market open:

AT&T Inc. T

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP

Boston Scientific Corporation BSX

CME Group Inc. CME

General Dynamics Corporation GD

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ODFL

GE Vernova Inc. GEV

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO

After close:

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW

Ford Motor Co. F

International Business Machines Corporation IBM

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. KNX

Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS

Meritage Homes Corporation MTH

Whirlpool Corporation WHR

ServiceNow, Inc. NOW ORLY

ORLY O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. ORLY

Thursday

Before market open:

AbbVie Inc. ABBV

American Airlines Group Inc. AAL

AstraZeneca PLC AZN

Comcast Corporation CMCSA

Dow Inc. DOW

Hasbro, Inc. HAS

Honeywell International Inc. HON

Sanofi SNY

Southwest Airlines Co. LUV

STMicroelectronics N.V. STM

Union Pacific Corporation UNP

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX

After close:

SkyWest, Inc. SKYW

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR

Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK

Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. BJRI

VeriSign, Inc. VRSN

Friday

Before market open:

3M Company MMM

Barnes Group Inc. B

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY

Newell Brands Inc. NWL

Colgate-Palmolive Company CL

Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR

