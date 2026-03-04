Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $496.90 million.

• Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $527.83 million.

• Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.

• Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $384.32 million.

• Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.57 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.

• Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• EyePoint (NASDAQ:EYPT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $819 thousand.

• Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $482.10 million.

• Advanced Flower Capital (NASDAQ:AFCG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $5.39 million.

• Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $235.17 million.

• Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $180.60 million.

• European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $46.20 million.

• Holley (NYSE:HLLY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $142.70 million.

• Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $100.27 million.

• Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $93.70 million.

• Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.12 million.

• Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $97.08 million.

• Republic Airways Holdings (NASDAQ:RJET) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $36.31 million.

• Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock (NYSE:BF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Brown Forman Inc Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BF) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $17.11 million.

• Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $749.34 million.

• Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $19.19 billion.

• Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $20.34 million.

• SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $43.70 million.

• Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $12.36 million.

• American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.

• FRP Holdings (NASDAQ:FRPH) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CID Holdco (NASDAQ:DAIC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $164.20 million.

• Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $810.13 million.

• NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $43.88 million.

• Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $479.88 million.

• Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $4.30 million.

• Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $242.24 million.

• Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.

• Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX:REPX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $109.16 million.

• Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $7.02 billion.

• Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $77.74 million.

• Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $13.32 million.

• Ring Energy (AMEX:REI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $75.54 million.

• Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $10.94 billion.

• Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $876.94 million.

• Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $64.59 million.

• Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $21.73 million.

• NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $105.73 million.

• Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $54.46 million.

• Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $402.74 million.

• Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $668.38 million.

• MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $176.51 million.

• OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $8.93 million.

• BillionToOne (NASDAQ:BLLN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $86.66 million.

• ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $16.43 million.

• Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $14.45 million.

• ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $183.60 million.

• Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $23.72 million.

• ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $38.47 million.

• Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $21.89 million.

• Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.46 million.

• Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $160.81 million.

• ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.34 per share on revenue of $104.78 million.

• Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $21.90 million.

• Janus Intl Gr (NYSE:JBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $217.83 million.

• PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Stubhub Holdings (NYSE:STUB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $483.93 million.

• Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $253.48 million.

• Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Seaport Entertainment Gr (NYSE:SEG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $29.40 million.

• Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $72.91 million.

• Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $270.07 million.

• Stem (NYSE:STEM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.24 per share on revenue of $40.71 million.

• MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $40.50 million.

• Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $13.80 million.

• Compx Intl (AMEX:CIX) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $31.46 million.

• Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $47.31 million.

• Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $129.03 million.

• SES AI (NYSE:SES) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $6.98 million.

• Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $666.68 million.

• NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

