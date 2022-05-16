Earnings Scheduled For May 16, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $550.00 thousand.

• Synthetic Biologics SYN is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Passage Bio PASG is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• HOOKIPA Pharma HOOK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $14.53 million.

• Sunworks SUNW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $28.70 million.

• Data Storage DTST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $6.00 million.

• 1847 Goedeker GOED is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $152.35 million.

• BIO-key Intl BKYI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.25 million.

• Orbital Energy Group OEG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $70.49 million.

• Pyxis Tankers PXS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $6.60 million.

• SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary XLY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $29.62 million.

• Grupo Televisa TV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $115.80 million.

• Mind Medicine MNMD is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ATAI Life Sciences ATAI is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ryanair Holdings RYAAY is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• Greenland Technologies GTEC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $24.36 million.

• Weber WEBR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $659.06 million.

• Protalix BioTherapeutics PLX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SPAR Group SGRP is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Quanergy Systems QNGY is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Enjoy Technology ENJY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $24.15 million.

• Chimerix CMRX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Brainstorm Cell BCLI is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lottery.com LTRY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $22.70 million.

• Clear Secure YOU is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $88.31 million.

• Benson Hill BHIL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $74.52 million.

• Gracell Biotechnologies GRCL is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Compugen CGEN is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Monday.Com MNDY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $101.22 million.

• Warby Parker WRBY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $154.05 million.

• Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $3.07 million.

• Tower Semiconductor TSEM is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Wix.com WIX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $340.55 million.

• Celsion CLSN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.99 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand.

• Impel Pharmaceuticals IMPL is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.80 million.

• Recruiter.Com Group RCRT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $7.14 million.

• S&W Seed SANW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $23.75 million.

• Novan NOVN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.35 million.

• U.S. Well Services USWS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $39.40 million.

• Altus Power AMPS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $19.60 million.

• Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Fathom Digital Mfg FATH is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Luna Innovations LUNA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $21.23 million.

• Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $4.92 million.

• PolarityTE PTE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $730.00 thousand.

• Stratus Properties STRS is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sohu.com SOHU is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Bitfarms BITF is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Modiv MDV is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Sundial Growers SNDL is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Verb Tech VERB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $3.06 million.

• Inpixon INPX is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GSE Systems GVP is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ra Medical Systems RMED is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CynergisTek CTEK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $4.33 million.

• BurgerFi International BFI is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Helbiz HLBZ is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• XpresSpa Group XSPA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $19.42 million.

• Arcimoto FUV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.33 million.

• Quest Resource Holding QRHC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $60.50 million.

• TherapeuticsMD TXMD is projected to report quarterly loss at $4.00 per share on revenue of $17.95 million.

• Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $3.76 million.

• Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings DNA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $105.68 million.

• Natural Gas Services Gr NGS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $18.10 million.

• Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $300.00 thousand.

• Yalla Group YALA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $70.20 million.

• Global E Online GLBE is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• OMNIQ OMQS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $24.93 million.

• Vislink Technologies VISL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $7.57 million.

• Nu Holdings NU is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• PyroGenesis Canada PYR is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Flotek Industries FTK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $11.80 million.

• AutoWeb AUTO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $18.73 million.

• Celcuity CELC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CVD Equipment CVV is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ark Restaurants ARKR is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Albireo Pharma ALBO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.85 per share on revenue of $7.96 million.

• Dada Nexus DADA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $300.34 million.

• Clarus Therapeutics Hldgs CRXT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $5.50 million.

• Stewart Information Servs STC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $61.62 million.

• HyreCar HYRE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $9.54 million.

• Mawson Infra Gr MIGI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $20.60 million.

• Rockwell Medical RMTI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $17.65 million.

• iSun ISUN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $28.27 million.

• Bird Glb BRDS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $35.73 million.

• Vitru VTRU is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Eastside Distilling EAST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.75 million.

• Rocket Lab USA RKLB is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares CWEB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $30.57 million.

• Energy Vault Holdings NRGV is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $26.94 million.

• AST SpaceMobile ASTS is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Vintage Wine Estates VWE is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Stratasys SSYS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $157.56 million.

• Take-Two Interactive TTWO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $882.10 million.

• CYREN CYRN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $70.38 million.

• Shapeways Hldgs SHPW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $7.34 million.

• Sunlight Finl Hldgs SUNL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $29.45 million.

• Consensus Cloud Solutions CCSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $90.93 million.

• Tencent Music Enter Gr TME is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Miromatrix Medical MIRO is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• IonQ IONQ is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.93 million.

• BuzzFeed BZFD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $94.46 million.

• Creative Realities CREX is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kore Group Holdings KORE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $62.31 million.

• Flexible Solutions Intl FSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $9.39 million.

• WidePoint WYY is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CohBar CWBR is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GAN GAN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $34.41 million.

• Remark Hldgs MARK is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• IZEA Worldwide IZEA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $9.00 million.

• Super League Gaming SLGG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $3.12 million.

• Pear Therapeutics PEAR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.40 million.

• Vivos Therapeutics VVOS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $4.44 million.

• Glimpse Group VRAR is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Reed's REED is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $13.10 million.

• Assure Hldgs IONM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $6.75 million.

• Motorsport Games MSGM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.78 million.

• VOXX International VOXX is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• GreenBox POS GBOX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $10.14 million.

• Park City Gr PCYG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $4.52 million.

• Nerdy NRDY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $46.74 million.

• Ideal Power IPWR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $200.00 thousand.

• KULR Tech Gr KULR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $710.00 thousand.

• Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.95 million.

• Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.45 million.

• Kidpik PIK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $4.70 million.

• Blackboxstocks BLBX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.91 million.

• Spero Therapeutics SPRO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.57 million.

• Rekor Systems REKR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.30 million.

• Duos Technologies Group DUOT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• HighPeak Energy HPK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $112.70 million.

• iPower IPW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $17.60 million.

• American Res AREC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kubient KBNT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $800.00 thousand.

• Enthusiast Gaming EGLX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Vicinity Motor VEV is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Tivic Health Systems TIVC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sanara MedTech SMTI is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sphere 3D ANY is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Rigetti Computing RGTI is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.