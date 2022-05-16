QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Earnings Scheduled For May 16, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 16, 2022 5:18 AM | 16 min read

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $550.00 thousand.

• Synthetic Biologics SYN is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Passage Bio PASG is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• HOOKIPA Pharma HOOK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $14.53 million.

• Sunworks SUNW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $28.70 million.

• Data Storage DTST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $6.00 million.

• 1847 Goedeker GOED is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $152.35 million.

• BIO-key Intl BKYI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.25 million.

• Orbital Energy Group OEG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $70.49 million.

• Pyxis Tankers PXS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $6.60 million.

• SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary XLY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $29.62 million.

• Grupo Televisa TV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $115.80 million.

• Mind Medicine MNMD is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ATAI Life Sciences ATAI is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ryanair Holdings RYAAY is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• Greenland Technologies GTEC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $24.36 million.

• Weber WEBR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $659.06 million.

• Protalix BioTherapeutics PLX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SPAR Group SGRP is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Quanergy Systems QNGY is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Enjoy Technology ENJY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $24.15 million.

• Chimerix CMRX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Brainstorm Cell BCLI is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lottery.com LTRY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $22.70 million.

• Clear Secure YOU is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $88.31 million.

• Benson Hill BHIL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $74.52 million.

• Gracell Biotechnologies GRCL is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Compugen CGEN is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Monday.Com MNDY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $101.22 million.

• Warby Parker WRBY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $154.05 million.

• Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $3.07 million.

• Tower Semiconductor TSEM is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Wix.com WIX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $340.55 million.

• Celsion CLSN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.99 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand.

• Impel Pharmaceuticals IMPL is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.80 million.

• Recruiter.Com Group RCRT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $7.14 million.

• S&W Seed SANW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $23.75 million.

• Novan NOVN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.35 million.

• U.S. Well Services USWS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $39.40 million.

• Altus Power AMPS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $19.60 million.

• Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Fathom Digital Mfg FATH is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Luna Innovations LUNA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $21.23 million.

• Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $4.92 million.

• PolarityTE PTE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $730.00 thousand.

• Stratus Properties STRS is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sohu.com SOHU is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Bitfarms BITF is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Modiv MDV is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Sundial Growers SNDL is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Verb Tech VERB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $3.06 million.

• Inpixon INPX is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GSE Systems GVP is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ra Medical Systems RMED is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CynergisTek CTEK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $4.33 million.

• BurgerFi International BFI is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Helbiz HLBZ is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• XpresSpa Group XSPA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $19.42 million.

• Arcimoto FUV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.33 million.

• Quest Resource Holding QRHC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $60.50 million.

• TherapeuticsMD TXMD is projected to report quarterly loss at $4.00 per share on revenue of $17.95 million.

• Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $3.76 million.

• Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings DNA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $105.68 million.

• Natural Gas Services Gr NGS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $18.10 million.

• Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $300.00 thousand.

• Yalla Group YALA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $70.20 million.

• Global E Online GLBE is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• OMNIQ OMQS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $24.93 million.

• Vislink Technologies VISL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $7.57 million.

• Nu Holdings NU is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• PyroGenesis Canada PYR is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Flotek Industries FTK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $11.80 million.

• AutoWeb AUTO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $18.73 million.

• Celcuity CELC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CVD Equipment CVV is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ark Restaurants ARKR is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Albireo Pharma ALBO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.85 per share on revenue of $7.96 million.

• Dada Nexus DADA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $300.34 million.

• Clarus Therapeutics Hldgs CRXT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $5.50 million.

• Stewart Information Servs STC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $61.62 million.

• HyreCar HYRE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $9.54 million.

• Mawson Infra Gr MIGI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $20.60 million.

• Rockwell Medical RMTI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $17.65 million.

• iSun ISUN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $28.27 million.

• Bird Glb BRDS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $35.73 million.

• Vitru VTRU is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Eastside Distilling EAST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.75 million.

• Rocket Lab USA RKLB is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares CWEB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $30.57 million.

• Energy Vault Holdings NRGV is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $26.94 million.

• AST SpaceMobile ASTS is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Vintage Wine Estates VWE is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Stratasys SSYS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $157.56 million.

• Take-Two Interactive TTWO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $882.10 million.

• CYREN CYRN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $70.38 million.

• Shapeways Hldgs SHPW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $7.34 million.

• Sunlight Finl Hldgs SUNL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $29.45 million.

• Consensus Cloud Solutions CCSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $90.93 million.

• Tencent Music Enter Gr TME is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Miromatrix Medical MIRO is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• IonQ IONQ is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.93 million.

• BuzzFeed BZFD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $94.46 million.

• Creative Realities CREX is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kore Group Holdings KORE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $62.31 million.

• Flexible Solutions Intl FSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $9.39 million.

• WidePoint WYY is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CohBar CWBR is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GAN GAN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $34.41 million.

• Remark Hldgs MARK is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• IZEA Worldwide IZEA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $9.00 million.

• Super League Gaming SLGG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $3.12 million.

• Pear Therapeutics PEAR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.40 million.

• Vivos Therapeutics VVOS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $4.44 million.

• Glimpse Group VRAR is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Reed's REED is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $13.10 million.

• Assure Hldgs IONM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $6.75 million.

• Motorsport Games MSGM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.78 million.

• VOXX International VOXX is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• GreenBox POS GBOX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $10.14 million.

• Park City Gr PCYG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $4.52 million.

• Nerdy NRDY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $46.74 million.

• Ideal Power IPWR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $200.00 thousand.

• KULR Tech Gr KULR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $710.00 thousand.

• Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.95 million.

• Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.45 million.

• Kidpik PIK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $4.70 million.

• Blackboxstocks BLBX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.91 million.

• Spero Therapeutics SPRO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.57 million.

• Rekor Systems REKR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.30 million.

• Duos Technologies Group DUOT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• HighPeak Energy HPK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $112.70 million.

• iPower IPW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $17.60 million.

• American Res AREC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kubient KBNT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $800.00 thousand.

• Enthusiast Gaming EGLX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Vicinity Motor VEV is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Tivic Health Systems TIVC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sanara MedTech SMTI is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sphere 3D ANY is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Rigetti Computing RGTI is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-UEEarnings ScheduledEarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarkets