Earnings Scheduled For May 16, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $550.00 thousand.
• Synthetic Biologics SYN is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Passage Bio PASG is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• HOOKIPA Pharma HOOK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $14.53 million.
• Sunworks SUNW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $28.70 million.
• Data Storage DTST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $6.00 million.
• 1847 Goedeker GOED is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $152.35 million.
• BIO-key Intl BKYI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.25 million.
• Orbital Energy Group OEG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $70.49 million.
• Pyxis Tankers PXS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $6.60 million.
• SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary XLY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $29.62 million.
• Grupo Televisa TV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $115.80 million.
• Mind Medicine MNMD is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• ATAI Life Sciences ATAI is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Ryanair Holdings RYAAY is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
• Greenland Technologies GTEC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $24.36 million.
• Weber WEBR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $659.06 million.
• Protalix BioTherapeutics PLX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• SPAR Group SGRP is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Quanergy Systems QNGY is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Enjoy Technology ENJY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $24.15 million.
• Chimerix CMRX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Brainstorm Cell BCLI is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Lottery.com LTRY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $22.70 million.
• Clear Secure YOU is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $88.31 million.
• Benson Hill BHIL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $74.52 million.
• Gracell Biotechnologies GRCL is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Compugen CGEN is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Monday.Com MNDY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $101.22 million.
• Warby Parker WRBY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $154.05 million.
• Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $3.07 million.
• Tower Semiconductor TSEM is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Wix.com WIX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $340.55 million.
• Celsion CLSN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.99 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand.
• Impel Pharmaceuticals IMPL is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.80 million.
• Recruiter.Com Group RCRT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $7.14 million.
• S&W Seed SANW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $23.75 million.
• Novan NOVN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.35 million.
• U.S. Well Services USWS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $39.40 million.
• Altus Power AMPS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $19.60 million.
• Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Fathom Digital Mfg FATH is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Luna Innovations LUNA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $21.23 million.
• Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $4.92 million.
• PolarityTE PTE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $730.00 thousand.
• Stratus Properties STRS is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Sohu.com SOHU is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Bitfarms BITF is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Modiv MDV is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Sundial Growers SNDL is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Verb Tech VERB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $3.06 million.
• Inpixon INPX is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• GSE Systems GVP is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Ra Medical Systems RMED is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• CynergisTek CTEK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $4.33 million.
• BurgerFi International BFI is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Helbiz HLBZ is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• XpresSpa Group XSPA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $19.42 million.
• Arcimoto FUV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.33 million.
• Quest Resource Holding QRHC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $60.50 million.
• TherapeuticsMD TXMD is projected to report quarterly loss at $4.00 per share on revenue of $17.95 million.
• Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $3.76 million.
• Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings DNA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $105.68 million.
• Natural Gas Services Gr NGS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $18.10 million.
• Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $300.00 thousand.
• Yalla Group YALA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $70.20 million.
• Global E Online GLBE is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• OMNIQ OMQS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $24.93 million.
• Vislink Technologies VISL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $7.57 million.
• Nu Holdings NU is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• PyroGenesis Canada PYR is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Flotek Industries FTK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $11.80 million.
• AutoWeb AUTO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $18.73 million.
• Celcuity CELC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• CVD Equipment CVV is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Ark Restaurants ARKR is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Albireo Pharma ALBO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.85 per share on revenue of $7.96 million.
• Dada Nexus DADA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $300.34 million.
• Clarus Therapeutics Hldgs CRXT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $5.50 million.
• Stewart Information Servs STC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $61.62 million.
• HyreCar HYRE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $9.54 million.
• Mawson Infra Gr MIGI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $20.60 million.
• Rockwell Medical RMTI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $17.65 million.
• iSun ISUN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $28.27 million.
• Bird Glb BRDS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $35.73 million.
• Vitru VTRU is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Eastside Distilling EAST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.75 million.
• Rocket Lab USA RKLB is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares CWEB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $30.57 million.
• Energy Vault Holdings NRGV is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $26.94 million.
• AST SpaceMobile ASTS is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Vintage Wine Estates VWE is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Stratasys SSYS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $157.56 million.
• Take-Two Interactive TTWO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $882.10 million.
• CYREN CYRN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $70.38 million.
• Shapeways Hldgs SHPW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $7.34 million.
• Sunlight Finl Hldgs SUNL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $29.45 million.
• Consensus Cloud Solutions CCSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $90.93 million.
• Tencent Music Enter Gr TME is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
• Miromatrix Medical MIRO is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• IonQ IONQ is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.93 million.
• BuzzFeed BZFD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $94.46 million.
• Creative Realities CREX is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Kore Group Holdings KORE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $62.31 million.
• Flexible Solutions Intl FSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $9.39 million.
• WidePoint WYY is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• CohBar CWBR is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• GAN GAN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $34.41 million.
• Remark Hldgs MARK is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• IZEA Worldwide IZEA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $9.00 million.
• Super League Gaming SLGG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $3.12 million.
• Pear Therapeutics PEAR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.40 million.
• Vivos Therapeutics VVOS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $4.44 million.
• Glimpse Group VRAR is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Reed's REED is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $13.10 million.
• Assure Hldgs IONM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $6.75 million.
• Motorsport Games MSGM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.78 million.
• VOXX International VOXX is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• GreenBox POS GBOX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $10.14 million.
• Park City Gr PCYG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $4.52 million.
• Nerdy NRDY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $46.74 million.
• Ideal Power IPWR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $200.00 thousand.
• KULR Tech Gr KULR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $710.00 thousand.
• Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.95 million.
• Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.45 million.
• Kidpik PIK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $4.70 million.
• Blackboxstocks BLBX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.91 million.
• Spero Therapeutics SPRO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.57 million.
• Rekor Systems REKR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.30 million.
• Duos Technologies Group DUOT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.
• HighPeak Energy HPK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $112.70 million.
• iPower IPW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $17.60 million.
• American Res AREC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Kubient KBNT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $800.00 thousand.
• Enthusiast Gaming EGLX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Vicinity Motor VEV is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Tivic Health Systems TIVC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Sanara MedTech SMTI is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Sphere 3D ANY is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Rigetti Computing RGTI is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
