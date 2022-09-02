ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 2, 2022 12:19 PM | 13 min read
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

 

On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS.
  • PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to reach its 52-week low.
  • Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH shares bounced back the most, actually rising 0.0% after hiting a new 52-week low.

On Friday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

  • Sony Group SONY shares set a new 52-week low of $77.86. The stock traded down 0.32%.
  • GSK GSK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.47 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.59%.
  • Haleon HLN stock hit $5.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.47%.
  • XPeng XPEV shares set a new yearly low of $16.63 this morning. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.
  • Stanley Black & Decker SWK stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $85.47. Shares traded down 0.19%.
  • Korea Electric Power KEP stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.18. The stock was down 1.51% on the session.
  • Open Text OTEX shares set a new yearly low of $29.73 this morning. The stock was down 0.59% on the session.
  • Bright Horizons Family BFAM stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $66.01. Shares traded up 1.32%.
  • 10x Genomics TXG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $30.87 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.43%.
  • Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL shares were up 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.82.
  • Rapid7 RPD stock set a new 52-week low of $52.69 on Friday, moving up 1.08%.
  • Opendoor Technologies OPEN stock set a new 52-week low of $4.07 on Friday, moving down 1.52%.
  • ACI Worldwide ACIW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.84 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.39%.
  • Patterson Cos PDCO shares set a new yearly low of $25.18 this morning. The stock was down 1.26% on the session.
  • Owens & Minor OMI shares hit a yearly low of $27.26. The stock was up 0.38% on the session.
  • Neogen NEOG shares made a new 52-week low of $18.20 on Friday. The stock was down 1.79% for the day.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Co HMY stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.40. The stock was up 6.02% on the session.
  • Fulgent Genetics FLGT shares hit a yearly low of $41.19. The stock was up 0.01% on the session.
  • AMC Networks AMCX shares hit a yearly low of $25.50. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.
  • CI&T CINT stock hit a yearly low of $7.77. The stock was up 2.34% for the day.
  • Fastly FSLY shares hit a yearly low of $8.45. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.
  • US Physical Therapy USPH stock set a new 52-week low of $79.99 on Friday, moving up 0.17%.
  • Cyxtera Technologies CYXT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.55 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.87%.
  • CareDx CDNA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $18.74 and moving down 6.5%.
  • G-III Apparel Group GIII shares set a new 52-week low of $19.26. The stock traded down 2.63%.
  • Innoviva INVA shares fell to $12.82 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.23%.
  • BrightView Holdings BV shares made a new 52-week low of $9.71 on Friday. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.
  • Deluxe DLX shares hit a yearly low of $19.03. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.
  • Forrester Res FORR shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.42 on Friday morning, moving down 1.44%.
  • Athersys ATHX shares were up 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.44.
  • Tuya TUYA stock hit a yearly low of $1.22. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.
  • National Western Life NWLI stock hit a yearly low of $189.33. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
  • Arrival ARVL shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Friday morning, moving down 1.15%.
  • Forestar Group FOR stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.30. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.
  • Skillsoft SKIL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.94 and moving down 0.82%.
  • 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS stock hit $7.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.61%.
  • Niu Technologies NIU stock set a new 52-week low of $5.49 on Friday, moving down 5.55%.
  • Bandwidth BAND shares set a new yearly low of $14.51 this morning. The stock was down 1.19% on the session.
  • EHang Holdings EH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.11 and moving up 1.6%.
  • Addentax Group ATXG shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.61 on Friday morning, moving down 56.7%.
  • Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.69 and moving 0.0% (flat).
  • WeTrade Group WETG shares fell to $1.46 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.35%.
  • Astronics ATRO shares moved down 0.46% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.64, drifting down 0.46%.
  • Blue Ridge Bankshares BRBS stock drifted down 4.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.75.
  • Smart Share Glb EM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.86 and moving up 8.55%.
  • Ouster OUST stock hit a yearly low of $1.35. The stock was up 1.45% for the day.
  • Xos XOS shares set a new 52-week low of $1.43. The stock traded up 0.67%.
  • Five Point Holdings FPH shares made a new 52-week low of $3.50 on Friday. The stock was down 1.69% for the day.
  • Rubicon Technologies RBT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.35 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.22%.
  • PFSweb PFSW stock drifted up 0.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.91.
  • Semantix STIX shares set a new yearly low of $2.41 this morning. The stock was down 9.04% on the session.
  • Tilly's TLYS stock hit $6.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.64%.
  • Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares hit a yearly low of $4.38. The stock was down 5.47% on the session.
  • IronNet IRNT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.83 and moving up 0.78%.
  • American Public Education APEI shares moved down 0.89% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.85, drifting down 0.89%.
  • Dave DAVE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Friday morning, moving down 3.28%.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH stock drifted down 74.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.63.
  • Science 37 Hldgs SNCE shares moved down 3.87% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.47, drifting down 3.87%.
  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY stock hit a yearly low of $1.27. The stock was down 1.37% for the day.
  • SelectQuote SLQT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.01 and moving down 4.63%.
  • eHealth EHTH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.79 and moving up 0.85%.
  • Kandi Technologies Gr KNDI shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.08, drifting 0.0% (flat).
  • Nogin NOGN shares set a new yearly low of $2.23 this morning. The stock was down 3.0% on the session.
  • Mobilicom MOBBW stock hit a yearly low of $0.32. The stock was down 15.22% for the day.
  • Alpha Teknova TKNO shares made a new 52-week low of $4.12 on Friday. The stock was down 4.98% for the day.
  • Co-Diagnostics CODX shares set a new yearly low of $3.16 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Arcimoto FUV shares hit a yearly low of $1.93. The stock was down 1.73% on the session.
  • One Stop Systems OSS stock hit a yearly low of $3.72. The stock was down 0.8% for the day.
  • Audacy AUD stock set a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Friday, moving down 4.07%.
  • Advanced Emissions Solns ADES stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.23%.
  • Rekor Systems REKR shares were down 2.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.26.
  • Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock hit a yearly low of $1.81. The stock was down 1.58% for the day.
  • Treasure Global TGL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.06 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.13%.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE stock drifted down 5.02% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.60.
  • Unity Biotechnology UBX shares were down 2.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.42.
  • Icecure Medical ICCM stock hit $1.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.23%.
  • Conformis CFMS shares were down 2.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.24.
  • T2 Biosystems TTOO stock set a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Friday, moving down 0.34%.
  • Reunion Neuroscience REUN shares were down 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.39.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNH shares moved up 1.94% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.54, drifting up 1.94%.
  • Charles & Colvard CTHR shares hit a yearly low of $1.15. The stock was down 2.01% on the session.
  • Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.69 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.59%.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.17, drifting 0.0% (flat).
  • iPower IPW stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.95. The stock was down 1.96% on the session.
  • Pluri PLUR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.3%.
  • Educational Development EDUC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.03 and moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Jaguar Health JAGX stock hit $0.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.14%.
  • Elevation Oncology ELEV shares moved up 0.7% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.02, drifting up 0.7%.
  • Quotient QTNT stock drifted down 0.88% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.17.
  • PolyPid PYPD shares moved down 77.01% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.12, drifting down 77.01%.
  • Brooklyn BTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.38. The stock was up 5.68% on the session.
  • PLx Pharma PLXP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.76 and moving down 2.8%.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR stock set a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Friday, moving down 5.3%.
  • Austin Gold AUST shares fell to $1.53 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.27%.
  • First High-School Edu FHS shares hit a yearly low of $0.59. The stock was down 3.94% on the session.
  • Ucloudlink Group UCL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.53 and moving up 5.54%.
  • ObsEva OBSV shares fell to $0.17 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.31%.
  • Minim MINM shares hit a yearly low of $0.30. The stock was down 9.06% on the session.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals PTPI stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.64. The stock was down 1.51% on the session.
  • Nephros NEPH stock hit a yearly low of $1.26. The stock was down 7.34% for the day.
  • Navidea Biopharmaceutical NAVB stock hit a yearly low of $0.32. The stock was down 3.37% for the day.
  • TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.30. Shares traded down 0.63%.
  • Rubicon Technology RBCN shares hit a yearly low of $3.16. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.
  • SCWorx WORX shares moved down 4.65% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.60, drifting down 4.65%.
  • SciSparc SPRC shares moved down 4.15% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.77, drifting down 4.15%.
  • Reshape Lifesciences RSLS shares moved down 2.94% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.36, drifting down 2.94%.

