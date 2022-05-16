110 Biggest Movers From Friday

by

Gainers ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY shares jumped 154.9% to close at $0.51. ShiftPixy reported board approval special dividend to shareholders in form of common shares of Industrial Human Capital.

PolarityTE, Inc. PTE gained 44.5% to settle at $0.2117. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to PolarityTE's PTE SkinTE under the its open investigational new drug application (IND).

Veru Inc. VERU shares surged 44% to close at $13.00 on Friday after the company reported quarterly results on Thursday. Jefferies maintained Veru with a Buy and raised the price target from $33 to $55.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. CALA jumped 42.8% to settle at $0.23. The company recently reported a net loss of $13.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

View, Inc. VIEW gained 38.7% to close at $0.6501. View recently in a 10-Q filing said it does not currently have adequate financial resources to fund its forecasted operating costs and will look to raise capital.

Inotiv, Inc. NOTV climbed 38.4% to close at $16.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

Amyris, Inc. AMRS gained 37.2% to close at $2.36. Amyris recently reported a drop in Q1 EPS and sales.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. LPTX jumped 34.6% to settle at $1.31. Leap Therapeutics posted a Q1 net loss of $10.4 million.

Expensify, Inc. EXFY climbed 34.5% to settle at $20.49 after the company posted Q1 results and announced a $50 million buyback program.

Molecular Data Inc. MKD gained 34.5% to close at $0.1224.

Duolingo, Inc. DUOL jumped 34% to settle at $89.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA gained 33.9% to close at $0.2250.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. AZ rose 33.8% to settle at $4.63.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. LSPD surged 32.2% to close at $21.37.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS gained 31.8% to close at $13.47.

Payoneer Global Inc. PAYO rose 31.4% to close at $4.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM shares jumped 31.4% to settle at $23.71 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and raised its revenue forecast for the fiscal year. The company also announced a multi-year extension of its partnership in the U.S. with Shopify.

Hippo Holdings Inc. HIPO rose 30.7% to settle at $1.62 following Q1 results.

Vaccitech plc VACC gained 30.1% to close at $4.02. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Vaccitech with a Buy and lowered the price target from $23 to $22.

indie Semiconductor, Inc. INDI rose 28.5% to close at $6.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. VRDN gained 28% to close at $13.52 following earnings.

PLx Pharma Inc. PLXP rose 27.6% to settle at $2.59 following narrower-than-expected Q1 loss.

Celularity Inc. CELU climbed 27.2% to close at $7.34.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. KAVL rose 25.3% to settle at $0.9099.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. CELZ jumped 25% to close at $1.85.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD shares gained 24.9% to close at $10.69 after a 13D filing showed Samuel Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX crypto exchange, disclosed a 7.6% stake in the company.

Stryve Foods, Inc. SNAX rose 24.7% to settle at $1.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Momentus Inc. MNTS jumped 24.7% to close at $2.93. Momentus recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.34 per share.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. KLXE gained 24.7% to close at $4.95. KLX Energy Services recently posted Q1 sales of $152.30 million.

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND climbed 24.6% to close at $31.24. Beyond Meat recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. CEMI gained 24.4% to settle at $0.5593. Chembio Diagnostics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.29 per share.

EQRx, Inc. EQRX gained 24.2% to close at $4.11 following Q1 results.

Poshmark, Inc. POSH jumped 23.8% to settle at $12.04 following Q1 results.

Aurora Mobile Limited JG gained 23.8% to close at $1.04.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. LPTH rose 23.7% to settle at $1.62 after reporting Q3 results.

IN8bio, Inc. INAB jumped 23.6% to close at $2.78. IN8bio posted a Q1 loss of $0.33 per share.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OPNT gained 23.2% to close at $12.47.

CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK climbed 23% to close at $6.32. Cleanspark recently posted Q2 sales of $41.60 million.

Outset Medical, Inc. OM gained 23% to settle at $24.86.

Sea Limited SE surged 22.7% to close at $75.40.

Asana, Inc. ASAN jumped 22.7% to settle at $24.37.

Dave Inc. DAVE gained 22.7% to close at $2.87 following Q1 results.

Zai Lab Limited ZLAB rose 22.7% to settle at $33.22. Zai Lab recently reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. SNCR jumped 22.7% to settle at $1.46.

Venus Concept Inc. VERO gained 22.3% to settle at $0.8562.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. ROIV jumped 23.1% to close at $3.46.

Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX surged 22.4% to settle at $6.12.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS rose 22.2% to close at $7.00.

C3.ai, Inc. AI climbed 22.1% to close at $17.78.

Porch Group, Inc. PRCH gained 22.1% to settle at $4.64. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales.

Doma Holdings Inc. DOMA surged 22% to close at $1.83.

Compass, Inc. COMP jumped 21.9% to close at $5.45. Compass posted a Q1 loss of $0.45 per share.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. GRTX gained 21.8% to settle at $1.51. Galera Therapeutics recently announced topline results from Phase 2a AESOP trial of avasopasem for severe acute radiation-induced esophagitis in lung cancer patients receiving concurrent chemoradiotherapy.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX rose 21.7% to close at $0.4475.

HUYA Inc. HUYA gained 21.6% to settle at $3.89.

Arrival ARVL jumped 21.3% to close at $1.94.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE gained 21.2% to close at $2.46. Faraday Future posted a FY22 loss of $2.21 per share.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation DVAX climbed 21.1% to close at $9.60. Dynavax Technologies is set to join S&P SmallCap 600.

ESS Tech, Inc. GWH gained 21% to close at $4.95. ESS Tech posted a Q1 loss of $0.04 per share.

FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR jumped 21% to settle at $1.50.

Field Trip Health Ltd. FTRP gained 20.9% to close at $0.9430.

Oatly Group AB OTLY climbed 20.8% to close at $3.71.

Blend Labs, Inc. BLND rose 20.7% to close at $3.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and reaffirmed FY22 sales guidance.

Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK gained 20.6% to settle at $2.34.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. ONEM rose 20.6% to close at $8.37.

Altimmune, Inc. ALT gained 20.6% to settle at $5.16. Altimmune posted a Q1 loss of $0.44 per share.

DLocal Limited DLO jumped 20.5% to close at $20.77.

Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY rose 20.3% to close at $5.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

WeWork Inc. WE jumped 20.1% to close at $6.76. WeWork posted a Q1 loss of $0.57 per share.

My Size, Inc. MYSZ rose 19.9% to settle at $0.24 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results were up year over year.

Stem, Inc. STEM gained 19.7% to close at $7.76.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. MOBQ jumped 19.7% to settle at $0.8492. Mobiquity Technologies won a contract with KNEEDLESS as its data, programmatic advertising provider.

Immersion Corporation IMMR surged 19.6% to close at $5.31 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR gained 19.5% to settle at $204.57.

SomaLogic, Inc. SLGC gained 19.1% to close at $5.42 after reporting Q1 results.

Silvergate Capital Corporation SI jumped 19.1% to settle at $75.87.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. TCRX climbed 18.6% to settle at $2.49.

Laird Superfood, Inc. LSF climbed 18.6% to close at $2.61following strong quarterly sales.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. BILL climbed 18.6% to close at $118.54.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. LWLG gained 17.1% to close at $8.12.

Cloudflare, Inc. NET gained 17% to settle at $66.38.

Ryder System, Inc. R gained 17% to close at $83.65. Ryder 13D Filing from HG Vora showed the company issued proposal to acquire all shares of company's common stock at $86 per share.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited AOSL gained 16.7% to close at $38.75 after it was announced the company will replace Mimecast in the S&P SmallCap 600.

The RealReal, Inc. REAL climbed 16.5% to settle at $3.75 after dipping around 6% on Thursday.

Molecular Partners AG MOLN gained 15.2% to close at $6.90 Molecular Partners recently said its partner Novartis expects the FDA may require additional clinical data for the Emergency Use Application for ensovibep.

CTI BioPharma Corp. CTIC rose 14.8% to close at $4.20 following upbeat quarterly results.

Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY climbed 14.2% to close at $7.08. Array Technologies recently reported Q1 earnings results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

climbed 14.2% to close at $7.08. Array Technologies recently reported Q1 earnings results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Graphite Bio, Inc. GRPH gained 14% to close at $2.60 after the company posted a narrower Q1 loss.

gained 14% to close at $2.60 after the company posted a narrower Q1 loss. McEwen Mining Inc. MUX gained 9.1% to close at $0.5030. McEwen Mining recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.04 per share.

gained 9.1% to close at $0.5030. McEwen Mining recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.04 per share. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO gained 8.7% to close at $0.2337 after gaining around 8% on Thursday. Losers LiqTech International, Inc. LIQT shares tumbled 45.4% to close at $0.50 on Friday after the company priced its public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.

shares tumbled 45.4% to close at $0.50 on Friday after the company priced its public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants. Actelis Networks Inc. ASNS shares dipped 40% to close at $2.40 after the company priced its IPO at $4 per share.

shares dipped 40% to close at $2.40 after the company priced its IPO at $4 per share. Jupai Holdings Limited JP dropped 36.4% to close at $0.4767.

dropped 36.4% to close at $0.4767. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. BRLT fell 33.6% to close at $4.48 after the company reported issued Q2 and FY22 net sales guidance below analyst estimates.

fell 33.6% to close at $4.48 after the company reported issued Q2 and FY22 net sales guidance below analyst estimates. Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON fell 26.4% to close at $6.52.

fell 26.4% to close at $6.52. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VLON dropped 25.4% to close at $0.70. Vallon Pharmaceuticals announced a $3.9 million registered direct offering.

dropped 25.4% to close at $0.70. Vallon Pharmaceuticals announced a $3.9 million registered direct offering. FIGS, Inc. FIGS fell 25% to close at $9.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results and cut FY22 sales guidance to below analyst estimates.

fell 25% to close at $9.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results and cut FY22 sales guidance to below analyst estimates. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. AFI dipped 18.7% to settle at $0.3250.

dipped 18.7% to settle at $0.3250. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. DRCT fell 18.4% to close at $2.00. Direct Digital posted a Q1 loss of $0.09 per share.

fell 18.4% to close at $2.00. Direct Digital posted a Q1 loss of $0.09 per share. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited BAOS dropped 16.7% to close at $0.4404.

dropped 16.7% to close at $0.4404. Sky Harbour Group Corporation SKYH fell 16.2% to close at $7.23 after reporting Q1 results.

fell 16.2% to close at $7.23 after reporting Q1 results. Enfusion, Inc. ENFN fell 16% to close at $8.40 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

fell 16% to close at $8.40 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results. Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV dropped 15.6% to close at $5.66 following Q1 earnings.

dropped 15.6% to close at $5.66 following Q1 earnings. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX shares fell 15.4% to close at $0.1879. Salarius Pharmaceuticals posted a Q1 loss of $0.13 per share.

shares fell 15.4% to close at $0.1879. Salarius Pharmaceuticals posted a Q1 loss of $0.13 per share. Xponential Fitness, Inc. XPOF fell 13.6% to close at $14.37 after reporting a loss for the first quarter.

fell 13.6% to close at $14.37 after reporting a loss for the first quarter. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. RGLS fell 12.3% to close at $0.2153. Regulus Therapeutics posted a Q1 loss of $0.05 per share.

fell 12.3% to close at $0.2153. Regulus Therapeutics posted a Q1 loss of $0.05 per share. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP dropped 11.6% to settle at $0.3339. Kiromic BioPharma recently announced it will submit an amended Investigational New Drug Application for its first oncology cell therapy candidate Procel directly to the FDA in the second half of 2022.

dropped 11.6% to settle at $0.3339. Kiromic BioPharma recently announced it will submit an amended Investigational New Drug Application for its first oncology cell therapy candidate Procel directly to the FDA in the second half of 2022. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO fell 9.7% to close at $0.2258. Stealth BioTherapeutics shares jumped around 32% on Thursday after the company announced the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation for elamipretide for the treatment duchenne muscular dystrophy.

fell 9.7% to close at $0.2258. Stealth BioTherapeutics shares jumped around 32% on Thursday after the company announced the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation for elamipretide for the treatment duchenne muscular dystrophy. Twitter, Inc. TWTR fell 9.7% to close at $40.72. After running the hard mile to mobilize finances for his Twitter buy, Elon Musk said early Friday the deal is on hold.

fell 9.7% to close at $40.72. After running the hard mile to mobilize finances for his Twitter buy, Elon Musk said early Friday the deal is on hold. Digimarc Corporation DMRC fell 9.4% to close at $18.31 following weak quarterly results.

