Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead liquid tumor TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

TScan Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TScan Therapeutics (TCRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TScan Therapeutics's (TCRX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TScan Therapeutics (TCRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting TCRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 384.99% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TScan Therapeutics (TCRX)?

A

The stock price for TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRX) is $4.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TScan Therapeutics (TCRX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 30, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 14, 2018.

Q

When is TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) reporting earnings?

A

TScan Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is TScan Therapeutics (TCRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TScan Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does TScan Therapeutics (TCRX) operate in?

A

TScan Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.