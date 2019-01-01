QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Galera Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Its lead product candidate, GC4419, is a small molecule dismutase mimetic developed for the reduction of severe oral mucositis, or SOM.

Galera Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Galera Therapeutics's (GRTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) was reported by Citigroup on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting GRTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 781.06% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)?

A

The stock price for Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) is $2.27 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Galera Therapeutics.

Q

When is Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) reporting earnings?

A

Galera Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Galera Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) operate in?

A

Galera Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.