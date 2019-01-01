QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
183K/9.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.48 - 17
Mkt Cap
67.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
30.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Distributors
Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc is focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products. It is engaged in the business of developing electronic nicotine delivery systems and related components. The company's primary product includes Bidi Stick.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.060
REV-177.146K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kaival Brands Innovations Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kaival Brands Innovations (KAVL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ: KAVL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kaival Brands Innovations's (KAVL) competitors?

A

Other companies in Kaival Brands Innovations’s space includes: Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS), LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ), Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN), Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) and Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Q

What is the target price for Kaival Brands Innovations (KAVL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kaival Brands Innovations

Q

Current Stock Price for Kaival Brands Innovations (KAVL)?

A

The stock price for Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ: KAVL) is $2.24 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kaival Brands Innovations (KAVL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kaival Brands Innovations.

Q

When is Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) reporting earnings?

A

Kaival Brands Innovations’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Kaival Brands Innovations (KAVL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kaival Brands Innovations.

Q

What sector and industry does Kaival Brands Innovations (KAVL) operate in?

A

Kaival Brands Innovations is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.