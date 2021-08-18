Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 77 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:PFX). Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 57.85% to reach its new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.76 on Wednesday, moving up 1.75%.

