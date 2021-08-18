 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 10:50am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 77 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was PhenixFIN (NASDAQ:PFX).
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 57.85% to reach its new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.76 on Wednesday, moving up 1.75%.
  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) stock made a new 52-week high of $105.67 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.
  • Danaher (NYSE:DHR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $323.42 with a daily change of down 0.05%.
  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $119.92 with a daily change of down 0.11%.
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $455.24. Shares traded up 0.24%.
  • Sea (NYSE:SE) shares set a new yearly high of $319.01 this morning. The stock was up 2.04% on the session.
  • Linde (NYSE:LIN) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $314.37.
  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $793.00 with a daily change of up 0.58%.
  • Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares hit a yearly high of $1,049.00. The stock traded up 1.34% on the session.
  • GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) shares hit a yearly high of $42.68. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
  • Infosys (NYSE:INFY) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.87 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.08% for the day.
  • Prologis (NYSE:PLD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $134.25. The stock traded down 0.71% on the session.
  • Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $73.32. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session.
  • Chubb (NYSE:CB) shares were up 0.66% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $186.44.
  • Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $118.18.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) stock made a new 52-week high of $650.63 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
  • America Movil (NYSE:AMOV) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.86 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.04%.
  • America Movil (NYSE:AMX) shares set a new yearly high of $17.94 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.
  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stock made a new 52-week high of $321.11 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares hit a new 52-week high of $165.22. The stock traded up 1.87% on the session.
  • IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) stock set a new 52-week high of $258.92 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.72%.
  • BCE (NYSE:BCE) shares broke to $51.38 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.11%.
  • ResMed (NYSE:RMD) shares were up 0.73% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $283.07 for a change of up 0.73%.
  • Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $135.77.
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) shares set a new 52-week high of $235.63 on Wednesday, moving up 0.36%.
  • Alcon (NYSE:ALC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $80.54 on Wednesday morning, moving up 10.85%.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares hit $627.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.21%.
  • Kroger (NYSE:KR) shares broke to $45.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) stock made a new 52-week high of $445.75 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $180.33 with a daily change of up 0.29%.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares set a new yearly high of $282.04 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.
  • Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares set a new yearly high of $312.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.
  • Ameren (NYSE:AEE) stock hit a yearly high price of $90.12. The stock was down 0.4% for the day.
  • Charles River (NYSE:CRL) shares were up 1.18% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $423.63 for a change of up 1.18%.
  • Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shares were up 6.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $216.39.
  • Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) stock set a new 52-week high of $56.79 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%.
  • Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) shares were down 0.07% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $69.16 for a change of down 0.07%.
  • Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares set a new 52-week high of $60.17 on Wednesday, moving up 1.48%.
  • Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) stock set a new 52-week high of $343.90 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.95%.
  • Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $261.91. The stock traded up 1.75% on the session.
  • Globant (NYSE:GLOB) shares hit $288.27 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.16%.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.23. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
  • Genpact (NYSE:G) shares set a new yearly high of $52.46 this morning. The stock was up 0.61% on the session.
  • Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) shares were up 2.25% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.11 for a change of up 2.25%.
  • Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares were up 1.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $141.54.
  • First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) shares set a new 52-week high of $69.17 on Wednesday, moving up 0.5%.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.65 on Wednesday, moving up 1.61%.
  • Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $166.11 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.54%.
  • AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $110.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.43%.
  • Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $29.54. Shares traded up 1.27%.
  • Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares hit a yearly high of $129.90. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session.
  • Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) shares broke to $38.23 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.92%.
  • TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) shares were up 4.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.85.
  • ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $124.97 with a daily change of up 1.44%.
  • Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.23 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) stock hit a yearly high price of $98.00. The stock was up 1.57% for the day.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $35.95. Shares traded up 1.62%.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares broke to $107.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.38%.
  • Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) shares were up 0.04% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $270.72.
  • Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) shares hit a yearly high of $77.17. The stock traded up 4.74% on the session.
  • Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.34. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
  • Blackrock Municipal 2030 (NYSE:BTT) shares were up 0.17% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.50 for a change of up 0.17%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETV) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.77 on Wednesday, moving up 0.43%.
  • Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.72 with a daily change of down 0.06%.
  • Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE:THQ) shares broke to $25.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%.
  • Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) shares were up 1.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.64 for a change of up 1.19%.
  • Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.09 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
  • Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.82%.
  • The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.70 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.18% for the day.
  • Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) shares were up 0.76% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.99.
  • CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.29. The stock was up 3.95% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Short (NYSE:EVG) shares were up 0.36% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.87.
  • Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE:GRX) shares hit $13.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.12%.
  • Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts (NYSE:MSD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.62. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
  • Voya Global Advantage (NYSE:IGA) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.08 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) shares were up 57.85% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.98.
  • PhenixFIN (NASDAQ:PFX) shares were up 2.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.00.

 

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

 

Related Articles (MSI + NAVI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Motorola Solutions
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Motorola Solutions
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com