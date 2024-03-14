Earnings Scheduled For March 14, 2024

Loading... Loading...

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Pharming PHAR is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ImmunoPrecise Antibodies IPA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.50 million.

• G-III Apparel Group GIII is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $817.48 million.

• Dick's Sporting Goods DKS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.35 per share on revenue of $3.80 billion.

• Protalix BioTherapeutics PLX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.80 million.

• Hello Gr MOMO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $405.61 million.

• Weibo WB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $455.09 million.

• Futu Hldgs FUTU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $331.79 million.

• Akebia Therapeutics AKBA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $55.39 million.

• Kandi Technologies Gr KNDI is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Benson Hill BHIL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $87.30 million.

• KE Holdings BEKE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.

• Dollar Gen DG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $9.78 billion.

• Hudson Glb HSON is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $38.02 million.

• InfuSystems Holdings INFU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $30.00 million.

• HF Foods Group HFFG is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Burford Capital BUR is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2023.

• Ucloudlink Group UCL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $23.60 million.

• Xunlei XNET is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $150.45 million.

• Global X Guru Index ETF GURU is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.85 million.

• Century Casinos CNTY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $142.31 million.

• Katapult Holdings KPLT is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.79 per share on revenue of $55.81 million.

• UroGen Pharma URGN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $22.57 million.

• Agenus AGEN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $47.05 million.

• RumbleON RMBL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $339.48 million.

• Alarum Technologies ALAR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $7.00 million.

• Autolus Therapeutics AUTL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $360 thousand.

• United Homes Gr UHG is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BK Technologies BKTI is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Solo Brands DTC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $166.15 million.

• Mondee Hldgs MOND is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $55.00 million.

• GoHealth GOCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $363.88 million.

• SecureWorks SCWX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $87.18 million.

• Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $467.40 million.

• PSQ Holdings PSQH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.47 million.

• Canadian Solar CSIQ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• CION Invt CION is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $58.33 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Blend Labs BLND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $36.93 million.

• Montauk Renewables MNTK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $56.87 million.

• Getty Images Holdings GETY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $216.46 million.

• Ulta Beauty ULTA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.53 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion.

• Skillz SKLZ is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.41 per share on revenue of $38.09 million.

• Rigetti Computing RGTI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $3.22 million.

• Smartsheet SMAR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $255.38 million.

• Phreesia PHR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $93.53 million.

• Despegar.com DESP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $191.43 million.

• Frequency Electronics FEIM is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Pyxis Tankers PXS is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• American Vanguard AVD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $172.90 million.

• The One Group Hospitality STKS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $98.04 million.

• Urgently ULY is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vaxart VXRT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.25 million.

• Evoke Pharma EVOK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.63 million.

• Marchex MCHX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $12.75 million.

• Kopin KOPN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $9.03 million.

• Eastman Kodak KODK is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Zumiez ZUMZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $275.87 million.

• Tilly's TLYS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $171.65 million.

• CytoSorbents CTSO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $9.28 million.

• Energy Transfer ET is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $125.84 million.

• Allogene Therapeutics ALLO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $20 thousand.

• Adecoagro AGRO is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Redwire RDW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $59.72 million.

• Fathom Holdings FTHM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $80.97 million.

• Brilliant Earth Group BRLT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $124.61 million.

• Karat Packaging KRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $95.48 million.

• Mobile Infrastructure BEEP is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Babcock & Wilcox BW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $256.27 million.

• Cardlytics CDLX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $89.55 million.

• Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $7.70 million.

• EverCommerce EVCM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $172.41 million.

• Co-Diagnostics CODX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $3.62 million.

• Acacia Research ACTG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $8.00 million.

• Alta Equipment Group ALTG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $483.69 million.

• Wheaton Precious Metals WPM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $291.55 million.

• Spruce Power Holding SPRU is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• aTyr Pharma LIFE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $50 thousand.

• Clipper Realty CLPR is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Adobe ADBE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.38 per share on revenue of $5.14 billion.

• Heritage Glb HGBL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $15.35 million.

• NuScale Power SMR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $8.94 million.

• Altus Power AMPS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $43.93 million.

• Molecular Partners MOLN is likely to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2023.

• FutureFuel FF is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Harte-Hanks HHS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $47.00 million.

• Blink Charging BLNK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $35.64 million.

• PagerDuty PD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $110.40 million.

