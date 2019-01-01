United Homes Group Inc
(NASDAQ:UHG)
$6.26
0.58[10.21%]
Last update: 4:02PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$6.26
0[0.00%]
Open5.770Close6.260
Vol / Avg.11.308K / 22.484KMkt Cap302.710M
Day Range5.600 - 6.39052 Wk Range4.790 - 29.000

United Homes Gr Stock (NASDAQ:UHG), Quotes and News Summary

United Homes Gr Stock (NASDAQ: UHG) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open5.770Close6.260
Vol / Avg.11.308K / 22.484KMkt Cap302.710M
Day Range5.600 - 6.39052 Wk Range4.790 - 29.000
Lisa Levin - Sep 15, 2023, 5:58AM
Lisa Levin - Sep 12, 2023, 1:44PM
Lisa Levin - Sep 12, 2023, 10:24AM
Lisa Levin - Aug 14, 2023, 8:41AM
Lisa Levin - Aug 7, 2023, 1:28PM
Lisa Levin - Aug 7, 2023, 10:19AM
Lisa Levin - Jul 21, 2023, 10:23AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables

Earnings

Q4 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.270
REV122.092M

Related Companies

TickerCompanyChg %Mkt Cap
UHGUnited Homes Gr10.21%302.7M
MTHMeritage Homes-1%4.3B
SKYSkyline Champion1.37%3.5B
LSEALandsea Homes0.49%309.1M
CVCOCavco Indus0.79%2.2B
Q

How do I buy United Homes Gr (UHG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Homes Gr (NASDAQ: UHG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United Homes Gr's (UHG) competitors?

A

Other companies in United Homes Gr’s space includes: Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY), Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA), Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI).

Q

What is the target price for United Homes Gr (UHG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United Homes Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for United Homes Gr (UHG)?

A

The stock price for United Homes Gr (NASDAQ: UHG) is $6.26 last updated Today at October 6, 2023 at 8:02 PM UTC.

Q

Does United Homes Gr (UHG) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for United Homes Gr.

Q

When is United Homes Gr (NASDAQ:UHG) reporting earnings?

A

United Homes Gr’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Friday, November 3, 2023.

Q

Is United Homes Gr (UHG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Homes Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does United Homes Gr (UHG) operate in?

A

United Homes Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

