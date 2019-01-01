United Homes Gr Stock (NASDAQ:UHG), Quotes and News Summary

|Open5.770
|Close6.260
|Vol / Avg.11.308K / 22.484K
|Mkt Cap302.710M
|Day Range5.600 - 6.390
|52 Wk Range4.790 - 29.000
United Homes Gr Stock (NASDAQ: UHG) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open5.770
|Close6.260
|Vol / Avg.11.308K / 22.484K
|Mkt Cap302.710M
|Day Range5.600 - 6.390
|52 Wk Range4.790 - 29.000
|Q4 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)
|REV
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|4.270
|REV
|122.092M
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|UHG
|United Homes Gr
|10.21%
|302.7M
|MTH
|Meritage Homes
|-1%
|4.3B
|SKY
|Skyline Champion
|1.37%
|3.5B
|LSEA
|Landsea Homes
|0.49%
|309.1M
|CVCO
|Cavco Indus
|0.79%
|2.2B
You can purchase shares of United Homes Gr (NASDAQ: UHG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in United Homes Gr’s space includes: Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY), Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA), Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI).
There is no analysis for United Homes Gr
The stock price for United Homes Gr (NASDAQ: UHG) is $6.26 last updated Today at October 6, 2023 at 8:02 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for United Homes Gr.
United Homes Gr’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Friday, November 3, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for United Homes Gr.
United Homes Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
United Homes Gr Stock (NASDAQ: UHG) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open5.770
|Close6.260
|Vol / Avg.11.308K / 22.484K
|Mkt Cap302.710M
|Day Range5.600 - 6.390
|52 Wk Range4.790 - 29.000
|Q4 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)
|REV
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|4.270
|REV
|122.092M
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|UHG
|United Homes Gr
|10.21%
|302.7M
|MTH
|Meritage Homes
|-1%
|4.3B
|SKY
|Skyline Champion
|1.37%
|3.5B
|LSEA
|Landsea Homes
|0.49%
|309.1M
|CVCO
|Cavco Indus
|0.79%
|2.2B
You can purchase shares of United Homes Gr (NASDAQ: UHG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in United Homes Gr’s space includes: Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY), Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA), Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI).
There is no analysis for United Homes Gr
The stock price for United Homes Gr (NASDAQ: UHG) is $6.26 last updated Today at October 6, 2023 at 8:02 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for United Homes Gr.
United Homes Gr’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Friday, November 3, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for United Homes Gr.
United Homes Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
United Homes Gr Stock (NASDAQ: UHG) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open5.770
|Close6.260
|Vol / Avg.11.308K / 22.484K
|Mkt Cap302.710M
|Day Range5.600 - 6.390
|52 Wk Range4.790 - 29.000
|Q4 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)
|REV
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|4.270
|REV
|122.092M
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|UHG
|United Homes Gr
|10.21%
|302.7M
|MTH
|Meritage Homes
|-1%
|4.3B
|SKY
|Skyline Champion
|1.37%
|3.5B
|LSEA
|Landsea Homes
|0.49%
|309.1M
|CVCO
|Cavco Indus
|0.79%
|2.2B
You can purchase shares of United Homes Gr (NASDAQ: UHG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in United Homes Gr’s space includes: Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY), Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA), Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI).
There is no analysis for United Homes Gr
The stock price for United Homes Gr (NASDAQ: UHG) is $6.26 last updated Today at October 6, 2023 at 8:02 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for United Homes Gr.
United Homes Gr’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Friday, November 3, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for United Homes Gr.
United Homes Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
United Homes Gr Stock (NASDAQ: UHG) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open5.770
|Close6.260
|Vol / Avg.11.308K / 22.484K
|Mkt Cap302.710M
|Day Range5.600 - 6.390
|52 Wk Range4.790 - 29.000
|Q4 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)
|REV
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|4.270
|REV
|122.092M
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|UHG
|United Homes Gr
|10.21%
|302.7M
|MTH
|Meritage Homes
|-1%
|4.3B
|SKY
|Skyline Champion
|1.37%
|3.5B
|LSEA
|Landsea Homes
|0.49%
|309.1M
|CVCO
|Cavco Indus
|0.79%
|2.2B
You can purchase shares of United Homes Gr (NASDAQ: UHG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in United Homes Gr’s space includes: Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY), Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA), Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI).
There is no analysis for United Homes Gr
The stock price for United Homes Gr (NASDAQ: UHG) is $6.26 last updated Today at October 6, 2023 at 8:02 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for United Homes Gr.
United Homes Gr’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Friday, November 3, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for United Homes Gr.
United Homes Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
United Homes Gr Stock (NASDAQ: UHG) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open5.770
|Close6.260
|Vol / Avg.11.308K / 22.484K
|Mkt Cap302.710M
|Day Range5.600 - 6.390
|52 Wk Range4.790 - 29.000
|Q4 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)
|REV
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|4.270
|REV
|122.092M
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|UHG
|United Homes Gr
|10.21%
|302.7M
|MTH
|Meritage Homes
|-1%
|4.3B
|SKY
|Skyline Champion
|1.37%
|3.5B
|LSEA
|Landsea Homes
|0.49%
|309.1M
|CVCO
|Cavco Indus
|0.79%
|2.2B
You can purchase shares of United Homes Gr (NASDAQ: UHG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in United Homes Gr’s space includes: Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY), Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA), Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI).
There is no analysis for United Homes Gr
The stock price for United Homes Gr (NASDAQ: UHG) is $6.26 last updated Today at October 6, 2023 at 8:02 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for United Homes Gr.
United Homes Gr’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Friday, November 3, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for United Homes Gr.
United Homes Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
United Homes Gr Stock (NASDAQ: UHG) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open5.770
|Close6.260
|Vol / Avg.11.308K / 22.484K
|Mkt Cap302.710M
|Day Range5.600 - 6.390
|52 Wk Range4.790 - 29.000
|Q4 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)
|REV
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|4.270
|REV
|122.092M
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|UHG
|United Homes Gr
|10.21%
|302.7M
|MTH
|Meritage Homes
|-1%
|4.3B
|SKY
|Skyline Champion
|1.37%
|3.5B
|LSEA
|Landsea Homes
|0.49%
|309.1M
|CVCO
|Cavco Indus
|0.79%
|2.2B
You can purchase shares of United Homes Gr (NASDAQ: UHG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in United Homes Gr’s space includes: Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY), Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA), Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI).
There is no analysis for United Homes Gr
The stock price for United Homes Gr (NASDAQ: UHG) is $6.26 last updated Today at October 6, 2023 at 8:02 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for United Homes Gr.
United Homes Gr’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Friday, November 3, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for United Homes Gr.
United Homes Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
United Homes Gr Stock (NASDAQ: UHG) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open5.770
|Close6.260
|Vol / Avg.11.308K / 22.484K
|Mkt Cap302.710M
|Day Range5.600 - 6.390
|52 Wk Range4.790 - 29.000
|Q4 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)
|REV
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|4.270
|REV
|122.092M
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|UHG
|United Homes Gr
|10.21%
|302.7M
|MTH
|Meritage Homes
|-1%
|4.3B
|SKY
|Skyline Champion
|1.37%
|3.5B
|LSEA
|Landsea Homes
|0.49%
|309.1M
|CVCO
|Cavco Indus
|0.79%
|2.2B
You can purchase shares of United Homes Gr (NASDAQ: UHG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in United Homes Gr’s space includes: Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY), Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA), Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI).
There is no analysis for United Homes Gr
The stock price for United Homes Gr (NASDAQ: UHG) is $6.26 last updated Today at October 6, 2023 at 8:02 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for United Homes Gr.
United Homes Gr’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Friday, November 3, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for United Homes Gr.
United Homes Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
United Homes Gr Stock (NASDAQ: UHG) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open5.770
|Close6.260
|Vol / Avg.11.308K / 22.484K
|Mkt Cap302.710M
|Day Range5.600 - 6.390
|52 Wk Range4.790 - 29.000
|Q4 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)
|REV
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|4.270
|REV
|122.092M
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|UHG
|United Homes Gr
|10.21%
|302.7M
|MTH
|Meritage Homes
|-1%
|4.3B
|SKY
|Skyline Champion
|1.37%
|3.5B
|LSEA
|Landsea Homes
|0.49%
|309.1M
|CVCO
|Cavco Indus
|0.79%
|2.2B
You can purchase shares of United Homes Gr (NASDAQ: UHG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in United Homes Gr’s space includes: Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY), Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA), Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI).
There is no analysis for United Homes Gr
The stock price for United Homes Gr (NASDAQ: UHG) is $6.26 last updated Today at October 6, 2023 at 8:02 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for United Homes Gr.
United Homes Gr’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Friday, November 3, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for United Homes Gr.
United Homes Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
United Homes Gr Stock (NASDAQ: UHG) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open5.770
|Close6.260
|Vol / Avg.11.308K / 22.484K
|Mkt Cap302.710M
|Day Range5.600 - 6.390
|52 Wk Range4.790 - 29.000
|Q4 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)
|REV
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|4.270
|REV
|122.092M
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|UHG
|United Homes Gr
|10.21%
|302.7M
|MTH
|Meritage Homes
|-1%
|4.3B
|SKY
|Skyline Champion
|1.37%
|3.5B
|LSEA
|Landsea Homes
|0.49%
|309.1M
|CVCO
|Cavco Indus
|0.79%
|2.2B
You can purchase shares of United Homes Gr (NASDAQ: UHG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in United Homes Gr’s space includes: Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY), Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA), Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI).
There is no analysis for United Homes Gr
The stock price for United Homes Gr (NASDAQ: UHG) is $6.26 last updated Today at October 6, 2023 at 8:02 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for United Homes Gr.
United Homes Gr’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Friday, November 3, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for United Homes Gr.
United Homes Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.