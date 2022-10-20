ñol

Earnings Scheduled For October 20, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 20, 2022 5:01 AM | 9 min read
Earnings Scheduled For October 20, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• ABB ABB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $7.35 billion.

• Nokia NOK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $6.32 billion.

• Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $6.18 billion.

• Quest Diagnostics DGX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.

• Banc of California BANC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $84.68 million.

• Nucor NUE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.69 per share on revenue of $10.03 billion.

• CLPS CLPS is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2022.

• Alaska Air Gr ALK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.

• NeuroMetrix NURO is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Freeport-McMoRan FCX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $5.05 billion.

• Watsco WSO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.40 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• Heritage Financial HFWA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $61.57 million.

• OFG Bancorp OFG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $123.42 million.

• Home BancShares HOMB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $254.18 million.

• Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $179.50 million.

• Iridium Comms IRDM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $180.91 million.

• Herc Hldgs HRI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.57 per share on revenue of $729.62 million.

• Pacific Premier Bancorp PPBI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $179.00 million.

• Mechel PAO MTL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $530.70 million.

• Webster Finl WBS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $528.96 million.

• S&T Bancorp STBA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $94.42 million.

• Sandy Spring Bancorp SASR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $113.96 million.

• Insteel Indus IIIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $231.68 million.

• Genuine Parts GPC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $5.38 billion.

• East West Bancorp EWBC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $544.18 million.

• Pool POOL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.61 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Dover DOV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• Lindsay LNN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $180.90 million.

• BankUnited BKU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $259.40 million.

• Snap-on SNA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.85 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Synovus Finl SNV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $571.75 million.

• Tractor Supply TSCO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.

• WNS (Hldgs) WNS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $280.05 million.

• Union Pacific UNP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $6.42 billion.

• Berkshire Hills Bancorp BHLB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $85.90 million.

• ManpowerGroup MAN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $5.04 billion.

• Marsh & McLennan MMC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $4.85 billion.

• Fifth Third Bancorp FITB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.

• MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• KeyCorp KEY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Dow DOW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $13.28 billion.

• Danaher DHR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $7.17 billion.

• American Airlines Group AAL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $13.25 billion.

• Philip Morris Intl PM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $7.42 billion.

• Blackstone BX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.

• AT&T T is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Colony Bankcorp CBAN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $31.69 million.

• Robert Half International RHI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

• FAT Brands FAT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $105.90 million.

• Hilltop Holdings HTH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $117.51 million.

• Western Alliance WAL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $687.44 million.

• BJ's Restaurants BJRI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $303.57 million.

• Independent Bank INDB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $185.53 million.

• Glacier Bancorp GBCI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $209.13 million.

• First Financial Bancor FFBC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $180.34 million.

• Midland States Bancorp MSBI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $79.44 million.

• Metropolitan Bank Holding MCB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $67.56 million.

• Alpine Income Prop Trust PINE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $10.43 million.

• Plus Therapeutics PSTV is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• First Western Financial MYFW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $29.70 million.

• 1st Source SRCE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $88.12 million.

• Amerant Bancorp AMTB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $80.90 million.

• CapStar Finl Hldgs CSTR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $31.86 million.

• Boston Beer Co SAM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.49 per share on revenue of $574.39 million.

• SVB Finl Gr SIVB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.19 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• UFP Industries UFPI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.

• Brandywine Realty Trust BDN is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bank OZK OZK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $304.86 million.

• Associated Banc ASB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $316.93 million.

• Covenant Logistics Gr CVLG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $293.03 million.

• Tenet Healthcare THC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion.

• Snap SNAP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Whirlpool WHR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.52 per share on revenue of $5.21 billion.

• CSX CSX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-UEEarnings ScheduledEarnings