 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For November 5, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 4:08am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For November 5, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $191.59 million.

• Sprott (NYSE:SII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $44.42 million.

• Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $89.80 million.

• Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.06 per share on revenue of $236.60 million.

• Loral Space (NASDAQ:LORL) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Revlon (NYSE:REV) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:MOG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $690.20 million.

• Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE:HE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $756.01 million.

• CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion.

• Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $319.45 million.

• Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Verso (NYSE:VRS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TELUS (NYSE:TU) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TELUS International (NYSE:TIXT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $693.83 million.

• DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $210.06 million.

• Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.

• Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $689.19 million.

• RENN Fund (AMEX:RCG) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $60.16 million.

• Ventas (NYSE:VTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $932.80 million.

• Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $4.49 million.

• Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $34.33 million.

• ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $502.45 million.

• Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $63.84 million.

• OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $10.91 million.

• Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $113.31 million.

• EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $267.83 million.

• Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $685.05 million.

• MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $7.93 billion.

• Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ:LMRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $17.57 million.

• Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $219.41 million.

• Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $311.54 million.

• Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $52.00 million.

• inTest (AMEX:INTT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $21.07 million.

• GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $338.16 million.

• Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $272.90 million.

• Canada Goose Hldgs (NYSE:GOOS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $166.15 million.

• Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion.

• Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $9.99 billion.

• Essent Gr (NYSE:ESNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $242.40 million.

• Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $256.78 million.

• Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $113.57 million.

• Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Vistra (NYSE:VST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $5.02 billion.

• Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $9.31 billion.

• Fluor (NYSE:FLR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.

• E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $554.15 million.

• Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $315.17 million.

• Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $442.52 million.

• Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $817.60 million.

• Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $789.33 million.

• Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $4.75 billion.

• Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion.

• Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.

• Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.79 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $706.07 million.

• Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $106.70 million.

• Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE:AMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share on revenue of $471.80 million.

• Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBU) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Dominion Energy (NYSE:DCUE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $213.14 million.

• Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $247.58 million.

• MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $41.02 million.

• Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $100.97 million.

• Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX:NOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $204.44 million.

• Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

 

Related Articles (AMR + AMCX)

Earnings Outlook For AMC Networks
5 Stocks For Halloween: Will They Be Tricks Or Treats?
15 Under 40, 14 Over 90: A Look At The Youngest And Oldest Members Of The Forbes 400 List
Why Coal Prices Just Hit A Record High
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com