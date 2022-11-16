Why Fast Radius Shares Plunged Around 48%; Here Are 103 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Satixfy Communications Ltd. SATX shares gained 140.7% to settle at $31.80 on Tuesday.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX jumped 45.7% to close at $0.1351 on Tuesday.
- Exagen Inc. XGN rose 42.4% to close at $2.99 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Gelesis Holdings, Inc. GLS gained 40% to settle at $0.5090. Gelesis Holdings recently posted Q3 sales of $6.44 million.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. FDMT climbed 38.6% to close at $18.69 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $68 price target.
- HUYA Inc. HUYA gained 38.3% to close at $3.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. WIMI rose 37.3% to settle at $0.7951.
- Sea Limited SE shares jumped 36.1% to settle at $62.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- SenesTech, Inc. SNES shares climbed 35.8% to close at $0.1949 on Tuesday. SenesTech reported a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
- Perfect Corp. PERF rose 33.2% to close at $9.95.
- TrueCar, Inc. TRUE gained 32.8% to close at $2.59 after AutoNation announced it acquired a 6.1% ownership stake in TrueCar.
- Graphex Group Limited GRFX gained 32.7% to close at $1.38 after dropping over 5% on Monday.
- Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY shares gained 32.3% to close at $3.11 after the company reported Q3 financial results.
- Otonomy, Inc. OTIC jumped 31.6% to settle at $0.13. Otonomy recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.18 per share.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME climbed 30.6% to close at $5.81 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. SUNL jumped 30% to close at $1.69. Sunlight Financial posted a Q3 loss of $3.16 per share.
- BIT Mining Limited BTCM gained 29.3% to close at $0.2457.
- Bilibili Inc. BILI climbed 26.4% to close at $16.28. Bilibili is expected to report Q3 financial results on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU gained 26% to settle at $1.12.
- Youdao, Inc. DAO climbed 25.4% to close at $4.24.
- DarioHealth Corp. DRIO climbed 25.3% to settle at $4.91 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Lufax Holding Ltd LU rose 23.8% to close at $2.34.
- EHang Holdings Limited EH gained 23.8% to settle at $4.89.
- Dada Nexus Limited DADA climbed 22.7% to close at $5.03.
- GDS Holdings Limited GDS surged 22.7% to close at $16.62.
- Uxin Limited UXIN rose 22.4% to close at $3.33.
- DouYu International Holdings Limited DOYU gained 22.3% to close at $1.37.
- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS rose 21.9% to close at $27.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also raised the midpoint for its FY22 sales guidance.
- Azenta, Inc. AZTA rose 21.8% to close at $56.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. NRGV gained 21.6% to close at $3.94.
- MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO surged 20% to settle at $10.94. Miniso Group recently reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.
- eGain Corporation EGAN climbed 19.8% to close at $9.45 following strong Q1 results.
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. CCO gained 19.8% to settle at $1.33.
- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO climbed 19.2% to close at $2.48.
- Luokung Technology Corp. LKCO rose 18.7% to close at $0.2002 after climbing around 10% on Monday.
- Quhuo Limited QH gained 18.6% to close at $1.72 after the company reported better-than-expected H1 EPS and sales results.
- Qurate Retail, Inc. QRTEA gained 17.4% to close at $2.36.
- 2U, Inc. TWOU gained 17.1% to settle at $8.61.
- WalkMe Ltd. WKME jumped 17% to close at $9.03 following upbeat Q3 results.
- iQIYI, Inc. IQ shares rose 16.5% to close at $3.10.
- Endava plc DAVA surged 15.6% to close at $80.45 following Q1 results.
- Rite Aid Corporation RAD gained 15.6% to close at $6.83.
- Oportun Financial Corporation OPRT gained 15.3% to close at $7.10.
- System1, Inc. SST jumped 14.6% to close at $5.17.
- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. AIRS gained 14.4% to close at $3.09.
- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. IKT gained 14.3% to close at $0.62 following quarterly results.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA gained 13.6% to close at $0.1874 after jumping around 27% on Monday.
- Nu Holdings Ltd. NU rose 12.9% to close at $4.91 as the company reported better-than-expected sales for its third quarter. The company also reported it added 5.1 million customers in the third quarter to hit a total of 70.4 million, up 46% year-over-year.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD gained 12.1% to close at $53.56.
- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE gained 11.5% to close at $0.29.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA rose 11.2% to close at $79.30. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher amid multiple recent catalysts including the Biden-Xi G20 meeting, property sector support and lighter-than-expected US inflation data.
- Tuya Inc. TUYA gained 10.8% to close at $1.09.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB gained 10.6% to close at $11.20.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. KOD gained 10.5% to close at $8.01.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM rose 10.5% to close at $80.46 after Berkshire Hathaway and Tiger Global took stakes in the company.
- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX jumped 7.8% to close at $63.52 after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a $297 million stake in the company.
- ACM Research, Inc. ACMR gained 7.8% to close at $9.70.
- Agora, Inc. API gained 7.7% to close at $3.77.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA shares rose 7.1% to close at $0.30 after the company reported record revenue of $120 million for its quarter ended September 30, 2022.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU jumped 5.7% to close at $27.16.
Losers
- Jowell Global Ltd. JWEL dropped 56.7% to close at $0.6936. Jowell Global recently posted Q3 sales of $51.40 million.
- Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD declined 47.8% to settle at $0.1018 after the company established a timeline for a Chapter 11 sale process.
- Charah Solutions, Inc. CHRA fell 45.7% to close at $0.8797 after the company reported mixed Q3 results.
- Kingstone Companies, Inc. KINS dropped 44.9% to close at $0.9098 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Lucira Health, Inc. LHDX declined 40.6% to close at $0.4350 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA fell 31.4% to close at $0.2778 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Surrozen, Inc. SRZN fell 30.2% to close at $1.25. Surrozen posted a Q3 loss of $0.38 per share.
- AMMO, Inc. POWW shares dropped 25.8% to close at $2.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales and issued FY23 guidance below estimates.
- Volta Inc. VLTA dipped 25.7% to close at $0.7210 following Q3 results.
- BIO-key International, Inc. BKYI fell 25.6% to settle at $1.19. BIO-key International posted a Q3 loss of $0.29 per share.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. HALL fell 24.7% to close at $0.7530. Hallmark Financial posted a Q3 loss of $1.61 per share.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. TUSK declined 23.8% to close at $6.09.
- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO fell 21.8% to close at $13.70 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Freight Technologies, Inc. FRGT declined 20.8% to close at $0.3494. Freight Technologies shares jumped 114% on Monday amid analysts at Chardan Capital initiating coverage of the stock with a $2.25 price target.
- Minerva Surgical, Inc. UTRS fell 20.5% to settle at $0.2329. Minerva Surgical posted a Q3 loss of $0.40 per share.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH fell 20.4% to settle at $3.97. Reviva Pharmaceuticals posted a Q3 loss of $0.18 per share.
- Twist Bioscience Corporation TWST dropped 19.9% to close at $30.43 after Scorpion Capital announced a short position in the company.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. NLTX declined 19.8% to close at $0.4248. Neoleukin Therapeutics announced discontinuing the development of NL-201 for strategic reasons.
- Versus Systems Inc. VS fell 19.2% to close at $2.15. Versus Systems posted a Q3 loss of $1.79 per share.
- Bird Global, Inc. BRDS dropped 19.2% to settle at $0.2939. The company reported downbeat quarterly sales.
- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. RCRT fell 18.8% to close at $0.5051. Recruiter.Com Group posted a Q3 loss of $0.38 per share.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX dipped 18.7% to close at $1.22. Accelerate Diagnostics posted a Q3 loss of $0.18 per share.
- Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI declined 18.6% to close at $0.0667. Palisade Bio reported a 1-for-50 reverse stock split.
- Inuvo, Inc. INUV shares fell 18.3% to close at $0.3536 after reporting weak Q3 results.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. ISIG fell 17.4% to close at $6.89 after jumping around 28% on Monday. Insignia Systems recently posted Q3 earnings of $6.57 per share.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation SI dropped 17.3% to settle at $29.36.
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY shares fell 15.9% to close at $5.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- 908 Devices Inc. MASS dropped 15.9% to settle at $10.50.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT fell 15% to close at $3.22 after jumping 72% on Monday. ToughBult Industries, on Monday, reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. TMCI dropped 14.8% to close at $20.54 after Culper Research issued a short report on the stock.
- Cadre Holdings, Inc. CDRE dipped 14.2% to close at $25.30.
- PlayAGS, Inc. AGS shares fell 13.4% to close at $5.50 after the company announced a proposed secondary offering of approximately 8.208 million shares of common stock.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. IMGN declined 13% to close at $5.01 after the company announced FDA accelerated approval of ELAHERE.
- SkyWater Technology, Inc. SKYT dropped 12.8% to close at $9.50 after the company priced a $15 million common stock offering at $9 per share.
- Ecovyst Inc. ECVT dropped 11.5% to close at $8.67 after the company announced a secondary offering of 16 million shares of common stock by selling shareholders.
- Latham Group, Inc. SWIM fell 10.8% to close at $3.14.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB fell 10.7% to close at $0.1895 after posting weak quarterly sales.
- Portillo's Inc. PTLO shares fell 9.4% to close at $22.54 after the company reported an offering of 8m shares of Class A common stock in synthetic secondary transaction.
- Vodafone Group Public Limited Company VOD fell 6.8% to close at $11.47 after the company reported H1 results and lowered FY23 guidance.
- Albemarle Corporation ALB dropped 6.5% to close at $295.86.
- Piedmont Lithium Inc. PLL declined 6.4% to close at $59.93.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. ONTX fell 4.6% to close at $0.84 after the company posted downbeat Q3 results.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.