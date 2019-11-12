Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Tuesday morning, 113 companies set new 52-week lows.
Facts of Interest:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was MPLX (NYSE: MPLX).
- Advantego (OTC: ADGO) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low
- Of the companies setting new 52-week lows, True Leaf Brands (OTC: TRLFF) underwent the biggest reversal. Shares of True Leaf Brands actually traded up 3.84% to bounce back from its new 52-week low.
The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday:
- MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $23.92, and later moved up 0.02% over the session.
- Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) stock hit $97.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.96% over the course of the day.
- Plains All American (NYSE: PAA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.67 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.23% for the day.
- Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) stock hit $19.68 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.65% over the course of the day.
- UGI (NYSE: UGI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $43.39 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.25% on the session.
- Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) stock hit a yearly low of $19.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.
- EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) shares set a new yearly low of $24.80 this morning. The stock was down 0.24% on the session.
- Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares set a new 52-week low of $40.76 today morning. The stock traded up 0.51% over the session.
- Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ: TIGO) shares set a new 52-week low of $42.66 today morning. The stock traded down 1.3% over the session.
- Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.76 today morning. The stock traded up 0.31% over the session.
- New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $40.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.17% on the session.
- Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.28 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.89% for the day.
- Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) shares moved up 0.36% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.55 to begin trading.
- Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $17.83, and later moved down 0.84% over the session.
- Chesapeake Energy (OTC: CHKDG) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.50 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.79 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.52% on the day.
- Taubman Centers (NYSE: TCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $34.70, and later moved down 1.02% over the session.
- Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $15.19. Shares then traded up 0.91%.
- Uniti Group (NASDAQ: UNIT) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.48 today morning. The stock traded down 8.91% over the session.
- Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE: TYG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.02 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 0.61% over the rest of the day.
- GasLog (NYSE: GLOG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $10.18, and later moved down 2.3% over the session.
- Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) shares were down 1.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $18.35.
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.87 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.41% on the day.
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.11 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.68% for the day.
- Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) shares hit a yearly low of $8.15 today morning. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.
- Ensign Energy Services (OTC: ESVIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $1.82, and later moved down 12.59% over the session.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.19 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 68.73% over the rest of the day.
- Primo Water (NASDAQ: PRMW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.14% on the session.
- SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.06 today morning. The stock traded down 0.87% over the session.
- Corby Spirit and Wine (OTC: CRBBF) shares moved down 1.97% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.51 to begin trading.
- Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) stock moved down 2.29% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.91 to open trading.
- Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE: DPLO) shares set a new yearly low of $3.06 this morning. The stock was down 59.35% on the session.
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) shares moved down 2.64% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.67 to begin trading.
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) stock hit a yearly low of $8.95 this morning. The stock was down 8.07% for the day.
- EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $5.05, and later moved up 1.17% over the session.
- Willdan Group (NASDAQ: WLDN) shares hit a yearly low of $27.50 today morning. The stock was down 1.62% on the session.
- Nesco Holdings (NYSE: NSCO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.25 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 11.11% over the rest of the day.
- McDermott International (NYSE: MDR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 5.61% over the rest of the day.
- Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE: PBT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.96 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
- ChromaDex (NASDAQ: CDXC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.78 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.05% on the day.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.
- Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) shares hit a yearly low of $1.70 today morning. The stock was down 28.93% on the session.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $1.05, and later moved down 0.91% over the session.
- Mene (OTC: MENEF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.30 this morning. The stock was down 2.48% on the session.
- Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) stock hit $1.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.7% over the course of the day.
- FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.06% on the day.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares set a new yearly low of $1.74 this morning. The stock was down 1.97% on the session.
- Centric Brands (NASDAQ: CTRC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $1.97, and later moved down 1.52% over the session.
- Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) shares moved down 2.14% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.12 to begin trading.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares moved down 2.07% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.69 to begin trading.
- Unit (NYSE: UNT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.90. Shares then traded down 8.74%.
- Rio2 (OTC: RIOFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 15.89% on the day.
- Verastem Oncology (NASDAQ: VSTM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
- Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares hit a yearly low of $1.39 today morning. The stock was down 1.64% on the session.
- Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ASRT) shares moved up 2.05% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.70 to begin trading.
- Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ: KZR) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.73 to open trading.
- NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ: NTWK) shares fell to $4.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.56%.
- Jacksam (OTC: JKSM) stock hit a yearly low of $0.28 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- General Agriculture (OTC: GELT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock was down 14.29% for the day.
- Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ: HSDT) stock hit a yearly low of $0.81 this morning. The stock was down 18.78% for the day.
- AgJunction (OTC: AJXGF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.29 this morning. The stock was down 10.65% on the session.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ORMP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.70 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 16.23% over the rest of the day.
- Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.15 this morning. The stock was up 3.03% for the day.
- Dogness (International) (NASDAQ: DOGZ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $1.40, and later moved down 3.21% over the session.
- Carbo Ceramics (NYSE: CRR) shares were down 2.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.81.
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK) stock hit a yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 9.64% for the day.
- Wealth Minerals (OTC: WMLLF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.19 today morning. The stock traded down 1.45% over the session.
- Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ: KGJI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.73 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.98% on the day.
- Jericho Oil (OTC: JROOF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.3% for the day.
- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CNBX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was down 3.56% on the session.
- Pacton Gold (OTC: PACXF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.64% over the rest of the day.
- Key Energy Services (NYSE: KEG) stock moved down 6.34% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.29 to open trading.
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares moved down 1.69% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.77 to begin trading.
- True Leaf Brands (OTC: TRLFF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.09 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- GB Sciences (OTC: GBLX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.05 today morning. The stock traded down 3.33% over the session.
- Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ: COCP) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.79%.
- Farmmi (NASDAQ: FAMI) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.11 today morning. The stock traded down 18.98% over the session.
- Integrated Cannabis (OTC: ICNAF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was down 6.48% on the session.
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PDSB) shares moved down 6.94% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.59 to begin trading.
- iBio (AMEX: IBIO) stock moved down 3.73% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.15 to open trading.
- Approach Resources (OTC: AREX) shares were down 2.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.07.
- Quisitive Tech Solutions (OTC: QUISF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.52% on the day.
- CannLabs (OTC: CANL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.04, and later moved down 15.67% over the session.
- Aben Resources (OTC: ABNAF) shares fell to $0.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 16.4%.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) stock hit $1.52 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.63% over the course of the day.
- Ionic Brands (OTC: IONKF) shares fell to $0.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 24.73%.
- SandRidge Mississippian (NYSE: SDT) stock hit $0.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 18.62% over the course of the day.
- Hugoton Royalty (OTC: HGTXU) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.21, and later moved down 19.2% over the session.
- Orsu Metals (OTC: ORSUF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 22.12% on the day.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA) stock hit $0.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.94% over the course of the day.
- MGT Capital Investments (OTC: MGTI) stock moved down 2.82% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.
- Chemistree Technology (OTC: CHMJF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.36%.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) stock moved up 0.02% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.41 to open trading.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) stock hit $0.07 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.7% over the course of the day.
- NewLeaf Brands (OTC: NLBIF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 4.79% over the rest of the day.
- GMV Minerals (OTC: GMVMF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was down 6.12% for the day.
- NRG Metals (OTC: NRGMF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was up 3.84% on the session.
- Far Resources (OTC: FRRSF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 17.97% for the day.
- Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.61. Shares then traded down 6.98%.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 8.58% over the rest of the day.
- HQ Global Education (OTC: HQGE) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0007 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Alliance Growers (OTC: ALGWF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 46.44% on the session.
- Vodis Pharmaceuticals (OTC: VDQSF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.04, and later moved down 1.08% over the session.
- Andrea Electronics (OTC: ANDR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.4% on the day.
- Demand Brands (OTC: DMAN) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0012 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 18.75%.
- Viva Entertainment Group (OTC: OTTV) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.00165 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
- 1st NRG (OTC: FNRC) shares fell to $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%.
- Ozop Surgical (OTC: OZSC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0039 this morning. The stock was down 20.41% for the day.
- FBEC Worldwide (OTC: FBEC) stock hit $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day.
- Bravatek Solutions (OTC: BVTK) stock moved down 5.46% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to open trading.
- Auscrete (OTC: ASCK) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000096 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Medican Enterprises (OTC: MDCN) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
- Advantego (OTC: ADGO) stock moved down 11.11% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0008 to open trading.
