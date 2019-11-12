Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday morning, 113 companies set new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) .

Advantego (OTC: ADGO) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low

True Leaf Brands (OTC: TRLFF) underwent the biggest reversal. Shares of True Leaf Brands actually traded up 3.84% to bounce back from its new 52-week low.

MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $23.92, and later moved up 0.02% over the session.



The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday:

MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $23.92, and later moved up 0.02% over the session.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.