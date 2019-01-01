QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Demand Brands Inc invests in emerging technology sector businesses through its subsidiary.

Demand Brands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Demand Brands (DMAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Demand Brands (OTCPK: DMAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Demand Brands's (DMAN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Demand Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Demand Brands (DMAN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Demand Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Demand Brands (DMAN)?

A

The stock price for Demand Brands (OTCPK: DMAN) is $0.0161 last updated Today at 7:02:21 PM.

Q

Does Demand Brands (DMAN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Demand Brands.

Q

When is Demand Brands (OTCPK:DMAN) reporting earnings?

A

Demand Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Demand Brands (DMAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Demand Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Demand Brands (DMAN) operate in?

A

Demand Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.