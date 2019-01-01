QQQ
QQQ
Range
0.47 - 0.5
Vol / Avg.
5.3K/39.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.33 - 0.82
Mkt Cap
129.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.48
P/E
793.24
EPS
0
Shares
258.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mene Inc crafts pure 24 karat gold and platinum jewelry that is transparently sold by gram weight through mene.com, customers may buy jewelry, monitor the value of their collection, and sell or exchange their pieces by gram weight at prevailing market prices. The company retails its jewelry by gram weight direct-to-consumer through an online shopping experience.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mene Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mene (MENEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mene (OTCPK: MENEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mene's (MENEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mene.

Q

What is the target price for Mene (MENEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mene

Q

Current Stock Price for Mene (MENEF)?

A

The stock price for Mene (OTCPK: MENEF) is $0.4999 last updated Today at 3:19:12 PM.

Q

Does Mene (MENEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mene.

Q

When is Mene (OTCPK:MENEF) reporting earnings?

A

Mene does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mene (MENEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mene.

Q

What sector and industry does Mene (MENEF) operate in?

A

Mene is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.