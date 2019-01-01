QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
1.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
85.4M
Outstanding
Gnomestar Craft Inc, formerly Vodis Pharmaceuticals Inc is engaged in the manufacturing of craft cannabis. The company's facility is situated in Delta, British Columbia, Canada. The business operates in one segment being the marijuana industry, and all assets are located in Canada.The firm sells certain cannabis products for medical and recreational use to certain companies in Canada who are licensed for cultivation, processing and sell dried cannabis products.

Gnomestar Craft Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Gnomestar Craft (VDQSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gnomestar Craft (OTCPK: VDQSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gnomestar Craft's (VDQSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gnomestar Craft.

Q

What is the target price for Gnomestar Craft (VDQSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gnomestar Craft

Q

Current Stock Price for Gnomestar Craft (VDQSF)?

A

The stock price for Gnomestar Craft (OTCPK: VDQSF) is $0.0123 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 16:13:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gnomestar Craft (VDQSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gnomestar Craft.

Q

When is Gnomestar Craft (OTCPK:VDQSF) reporting earnings?

A

Gnomestar Craft does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gnomestar Craft (VDQSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gnomestar Craft.

Q

What sector and industry does Gnomestar Craft (VDQSF) operate in?

A

Gnomestar Craft is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.