Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/60.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.42 - 0.92
Mkt Cap
108.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
221.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Jericho Energy Ventures Inc is focused on advancing the low-carbon energy transition with investments in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Jericho Energy Ventures Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jericho Energy Ventures (JROOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCPK: JROOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jericho Energy Ventures's (JROOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jericho Energy Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Jericho Energy Ventures (JROOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jericho Energy Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Jericho Energy Ventures (JROOF)?

A

The stock price for Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCPK: JROOF) is $0.49 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jericho Energy Ventures (JROOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jericho Energy Ventures.

Q

When is Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCPK:JROOF) reporting earnings?

A

Jericho Energy Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jericho Energy Ventures (JROOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jericho Energy Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Jericho Energy Ventures (JROOF) operate in?

A

Jericho Energy Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.