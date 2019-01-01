QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Viva Entertainment Group Inc is an entertainment and technology company that connects content owners and video distributors to deliver content on any smart device with a screen. The company engages in developing and marketing it's over the top (IPTV/OTT) application for connected TV's, desktop computers, tablets, and smartphones. It provides access to the content anywhere, anytime, and with a wifi connection customers can watch Live TV from around the world, TV shows, premium channels, as well as movies on demand, Tele-video conference and many other interactive features. Its segments consist of Broadcast and Digital Content Syndication to media distribution affiliated companies; Direct-To-Consumer content subscription and on-demand content services; Consumer Electronic Subscription Sales.

Analyst Ratings

Viva Entertainment Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Viva Entertainment Group (OTTV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Viva Entertainment Group (OTCEM: OTTV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Viva Entertainment Group's (OTTV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Viva Entertainment Group.

Q

What is the target price for Viva Entertainment Group (OTTV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Viva Entertainment Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Viva Entertainment Group (OTTV)?

A

The stock price for Viva Entertainment Group (OTCEM: OTTV) is $0.0003 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:49:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Viva Entertainment Group (OTTV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Viva Entertainment Group.

Q

When is Viva Entertainment Group (OTCEM:OTTV) reporting earnings?

A

Viva Entertainment Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Viva Entertainment Group (OTTV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Viva Entertainment Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Viva Entertainment Group (OTTV) operate in?

A

Viva Entertainment Group is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.