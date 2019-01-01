Viva Entertainment Group Inc is an entertainment and technology company that connects content owners and video distributors to deliver content on any smart device with a screen. The company engages in developing and marketing it's over the top (IPTV/OTT) application for connected TV's, desktop computers, tablets, and smartphones. It provides access to the content anywhere, anytime, and with a wifi connection customers can watch Live TV from around the world, TV shows, premium channels, as well as movies on demand, Tele-video conference and many other interactive features. Its segments consist of Broadcast and Digital Content Syndication to media distribution affiliated companies; Direct-To-Consumer content subscription and on-demand content services; Consumer Electronic Subscription Sales.