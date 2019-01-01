QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
CannLabs Inc is primarily is engaged in diversified business. The company is involved in four sectors: Manufacturing, Apparel, Music, and Video Game Design.

CannLabs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CannLabs (CANL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CannLabs (OTCPK: CANL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CannLabs's (CANL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CannLabs.

Q

What is the target price for CannLabs (CANL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CannLabs

Q

Current Stock Price for CannLabs (CANL)?

A

The stock price for CannLabs (OTCPK: CANL) is $0.0152 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CannLabs (CANL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CannLabs.

Q

When is CannLabs (OTCPK:CANL) reporting earnings?

A

CannLabs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CannLabs (CANL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CannLabs.

Q

What sector and industry does CannLabs (CANL) operate in?

A

CannLabs is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.