Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
HQ Global Education Inc is the provider of comprehensive film and TV production services. The company offers a wide array of film and TV production resources for small Indie productions through to full theatrical projects. Its products and services include film and television; producing; financing; and optioning.

HQ Glb Education Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HQ Glb Education (HQGE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HQ Glb Education (OTCPK: HQGE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HQ Glb Education's (HQGE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HQ Glb Education.

Q

What is the target price for HQ Glb Education (HQGE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HQ Glb Education

Q

Current Stock Price for HQ Glb Education (HQGE)?

A

The stock price for HQ Glb Education (OTCPK: HQGE) is $0.00055 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HQ Glb Education (HQGE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HQ Glb Education.

Q

When is HQ Glb Education (OTCPK:HQGE) reporting earnings?

A

HQ Glb Education does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HQ Glb Education (HQGE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HQ Glb Education.

Q

What sector and industry does HQ Glb Education (HQGE) operate in?

A

HQ Glb Education is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.