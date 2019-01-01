QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Advantego Corp is a United States-based company engaged in designing, developing and implementing digital communications and intelligent software solutions as a specialized Business Process as a Service (BPaaS). Its products and services enable organizations to create a comprehensive promotional and marketing campaign using social media marketing, customer relationship management, and lead generation. The company's products and services are provided through Intelligent Solution Platform. Its portfolio of solutions includes a business rules engine, customer management, workflow management, vendor management, order management, accounting and others.

Advantego Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Advantego (ADGO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advantego (OTCEM: ADGO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Advantego's (ADGO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Advantego.

Q

What is the target price for Advantego (ADGO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Advantego

Q

Current Stock Price for Advantego (ADGO)?

A

The stock price for Advantego (OTCEM: ADGO) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:29:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advantego (ADGO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advantego.

Q

When is Advantego (OTCEM:ADGO) reporting earnings?

A

Advantego does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Advantego (ADGO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advantego.

Q

What sector and industry does Advantego (ADGO) operate in?

A

Advantego is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.