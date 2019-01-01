Advantego Corp is a United States-based company engaged in designing, developing and implementing digital communications and intelligent software solutions as a specialized Business Process as a Service (BPaaS). Its products and services enable organizations to create a comprehensive promotional and marketing campaign using social media marketing, customer relationship management, and lead generation. The company's products and services are provided through Intelligent Solution Platform. Its portfolio of solutions includes a business rules engine, customer management, workflow management, vendor management, order management, accounting and others.