FBEC Worldwide Inc operates in an energy drink market. It operates a sales, distribution and marketing business for the promotion and sale of hemp-based energy drinks. It also entered into two joint venture agreements to market, distribute and promote two additional lines of hemp based energy drink products. The firm purchased the formula for its first hemp based energy shot Wolf Shot.

FBEC Worldwide Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FBEC Worldwide (FBEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FBEC Worldwide (OTCEM: FBEC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are FBEC Worldwide's (FBEC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FBEC Worldwide.

Q

What is the target price for FBEC Worldwide (FBEC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FBEC Worldwide

Q

Current Stock Price for FBEC Worldwide (FBEC)?

A

The stock price for FBEC Worldwide (OTCEM: FBEC) is $0.000001 last updated Today at 2:30:31 PM.

Q

Does FBEC Worldwide (FBEC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FBEC Worldwide.

Q

When is FBEC Worldwide (OTCEM:FBEC) reporting earnings?

A

FBEC Worldwide does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FBEC Worldwide (FBEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FBEC Worldwide.

Q

What sector and industry does FBEC Worldwide (FBEC) operate in?

A

FBEC Worldwide is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.