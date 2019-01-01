QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
1st NRG Corp is an exploration and production company. The company is primarily engaged in the development of natural gas producing properties in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming. The company operates in one industry segment, the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and natural gas. Its project portfolio comprises Clabaugh ranch, eastern Ohio - Beekmantown dolomite, and coalbed methane.

1st NRG Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy 1st NRG (FNRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 1st NRG (OTCEM: FNRC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are 1st NRG's (FNRC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 1st NRG.

Q

What is the target price for 1st NRG (FNRC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 1st NRG

Q

Current Stock Price for 1st NRG (FNRC)?

A

The stock price for 1st NRG (OTCEM: FNRC) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 19:48:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 1st NRG (FNRC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 1st NRG.

Q

When is 1st NRG (OTCEM:FNRC) reporting earnings?

A

1st NRG does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 1st NRG (FNRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 1st NRG.

Q

What sector and industry does 1st NRG (FNRC) operate in?

A

1st NRG is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.