Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Jacksam Corp is a technology company focused on developing and commercializing products utilizing a proprietary technology platform. The company services the medical cannabis, hemp and CBD segments of the larger e-cigarette and vaporizer markets with oil vaporizer focused products. It offers capping, vaporizer cartridge filling, and automation systems.

Jacksam Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jacksam (JKSM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jacksam (OTCQB: JKSM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jacksam's (JKSM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jacksam.

Q

What is the target price for Jacksam (JKSM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jacksam

Q

Current Stock Price for Jacksam (JKSM)?

A

The stock price for Jacksam (OTCQB: JKSM) is $0.05995 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:33:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jacksam (JKSM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jacksam.

Q

When is Jacksam (OTCQB:JKSM) reporting earnings?

A

Jacksam does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jacksam (JKSM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jacksam.

Q

What sector and industry does Jacksam (JKSM) operate in?

A

Jacksam is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.